Johnson & Johnson - Aristocrat Looks Appealing

This same segment is the cause of concerns as well, as investors have doubts on long term drug pricing power as well as worries about litigation.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported second quarter results which initially were well received by investors, allowing shares to jump from $125 to $130 in response to the earnings report. After investors digested the news report throughout the week, shares gradually lost of all the gains to end the week at $125 again.

These levels mark quite a big pullback from highs set around $148 per share in January. Note that shares already traded at these levels in the summer of 2016, marking two years of no returns for equity holders, other than the steady dividend of course.

This nearly 3% dividend yield looks pretty appealing as the company is a true aristocrat, is well managed and trades at a modest valuation (especially versus some peers).

Continued Growth

J&J reported solid second quarter results with revenues being up 10.6% to $20.8 billion. Most of the growth is driven by operations, as currency translation effects boosted reported sales by 1.9%. The vast majority of the remaining growth is really driven by true organic growth as sales grew by 6.3% if we exclude for deals being pursued in the past twelve months.

The powerhouse behind this growth is the pharmaceutical segment which reported a 19.9% increase in sales to $10.4 billion. While the purchase of Actelion and currency translation effects contributed to the growth, real organic growth totalled 11.0%, an impressive percentage given the size of the franchise.

Growth engines within the segment include the immunology segment which were up by 12.8% to $3.34 billion, driven by Simponi and Stelara. Another big growth engine was the oncology segment which reported a more than 42% increase in sales to $2.46 billion, driven by Darzalex, Imbruvica and Zytiga. The third real contributor was the pulmonary/hypertension segment which increased sales from merely $85 million in Q2 of last year to $665 million in the past quarter.

The two smaller segments clearly do not enjoy the same momentum, as they have seen struggles/slower growth for quite a while now. The medical device segment reported a 3.7% increase in sales to $7.0 billion, although half of that growth was driven by currencies. The modest pace of growth is driven by the resilient performance of the vision/contact lenses business as well as the surgery activities of the segment.

The smallest consumer business performed the worst with revenues increasing by just 0.7% to $3.5 billion, aided by a 110 basis point contribution from currencies. This is partially the result of some minor divestments, as growth came in at 0.9% if we adjust for divested activities as well as currencies. Nonetheless, overall growth was pretty lacklustre amidst continued challenges within baby and wound care.

The overall sales trajectory is pretty strong as management is now updating the full year sales guidance to $80.5-$81.3 billion, upping the operational guidance by a half a billion, as stronger organic growth is offsetting some modest adverse currency moves.

Sales Okay, Margins Not So Impressive

While overall sales are up more than 10%, the story with regards to margins is not that clear. Gross margins were down 230 basis points, being a pretty big reduction in margins. The company saw 60 basis points leverage in terms of selling, general and marketing expenses, offset by a 50 basis point increase in R&D expenses. On the bottom line, operating margins fell 130 basis points to 23.9% of sales which marks modest margin contraction, but these remain very strong margins nonetheless.

The combination of strong sales growth, modest margin expansion and a slightly higher effective tax rate made that net earnings growth was limited at 3.3% as net profits totalled $3.95 billion. Amidst a near 1% decline in the outstanding share base, the company managed to report a 5 cent increase in reported earnings to $1.45 per share.

The adjusted earnings metric rose by nearly 15% to $2.10 per share as the list and size of reconciliation items keeps growing, which warrants attention. The vast majority of the gap is explained by amortisation charges which explain $0.36 per share of the $0.65 per share gap. The remained comes largely from litigation and restructuring expenses.

For the year the company sees adjusted earnings of $8.07-$8.17 per share. The new guidance is mostly narrowed, although the midpoint of the guidance has been upped by two pennies. As I am comfortable to add back the $0.36 per share in amortisation charges with regards to the second quarter, I see realistic GAAP earnings at $1.81 per share (thus including restructuring & litigation expenses).

This compares to the $2.10 per share in adjusted earnings being reported for the quarter, translating into a 86% ¨conversion¨ rate of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings. If I apply the same conversion rate to the full year adjusted earnings guidance, I see net earnings at roughly $7 per share in a realistic case.

The Valuation Remains Fairly Appealing

Depending on your preferred earnings guidance (adjusted earnings of $8.12 per share) or realistic adjusted GAAP earnings ($7.00 per share), valuation multiples are pretty reasonable. At $125 per share, equity is valued at roughly 15 and 18 times earnings, respectively.

Based on the GAAP metric, shares trade at a market multiple despite the solid growth of the pharmaceutical segment, the great track record of J&J as well as still resilient balance sheet (even after accounting for the Actelion deal). Traditionally it takes some time for J&J to report its balance sheet, but based on the Q1 numbers the company holds $15.2 billion in cash and equivalents, offset by $32.5 billion in debt, for a net net debt load of $17.3 billion.

This number jumps by roughly $10 billion if we account for long term pension obligations which are underfunded. If I include these, net leverage is seen around $27.3 billion. While the absolute amount is big, leverage is pretty ¨modest¨ as annualised adjusted operating profits already total a similar amount each year. After adding back depreciation charges, leverage ratios come in comfortably below 1 times EBITDA.

Not Pulling The Trigger Yet

Following the release of the first quarter results in April, I concluded that shares looked appealing in the mid $120s, yet was waiting for a further pullback to levels around $115 per share before pulling the trigger. Shares briefly fell below the $120 mark by the end of May, yet they did not fall far enough for me to start buying.

While a market multiple (based on realistic GAAP earnings) looks appealing given the outlook, track record and modest leverage, I have some other concerns which prevent me from buying at levels around $125 per share. Part of this is my general caution on the wider sector as one can reasonably expect pressure on drug prices in the coming years, or certainly very modest price inflation. Another concern is a recent jury verdict in which J&J was ordered to pay $4.7 billion over its talcum powder products. While that amount is fairly limited at $1.75 per share (equivalent to roughly a quarter worth of earnings) yet it opens the door fur further litigation. At the same time one has to stress that this is not a final verdict of course.

Given that the pharmaceutical segment continues to be on fire, I am happy to start initiating in a $115-$120 range, as I am still keeping my buying powder dry for a little longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.