Phillips 66: Sell Now, Buy Later

The company is not performing as a top-of-class oil and gas distributor, and the shares do not warrant a higher premium to its peers.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 3.66, which is 64.3% lower than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX) are up 24.90% since bottoming on February 21, 2018, and in my opinion, now is a good time to lock in any gains you may have and sell the shares. The company has struggled to generate consistent earnings over the last ten years, and the forward-looking ratios point to future weakness. I lay out my bearish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index; if a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for PSX as of the end of June was 3.66, which implies a 64.3% lower future growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that PSX is at risk for weak future growth over the next twelve months and is a strong candidate for a short position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Phillips 66 was 38.00% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -5.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -5.70% per year (GuruFocus).

The company's operating margin % as of March 2018 came in at 1.65%, well below the average operating margin % for oil and gas distributors of 17.63%. And when you look at the long-term trend the operating margin for the company has been in a 5-year decline, with an average rate of decline of -5.2% (GuruFocus).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable will the company be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more the value. If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also simply indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future - and momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

PSX has a forward P/E of 15.69 compared to a 17.82 forward P/E for the S&P 500. This tells us that investors are expecting PSX to grow earnings at a lower rate than the overall market. Although the Forward P/E is close to the market average, it is not enough to change our bearish stance on the stock - the other fundamental metrics used in our MGQ calculation all point to weak future growth.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for PSX stands at -4.90%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a -4.90% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so k has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.51x lower than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow or not grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate changes, the projected returns/losses will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for PSX would turn bearish with a daily close below $110.00. This would signal a break below a bearish consolidation zone between $110.00 and $114.00. From here, I see the shares falling to the $96.00 level over the next three months.

I sometimes like to anticipate technical signals, so today I will buy the PSX 17AUG18 115 Put Options, which will provide approximately 15x leverage on the short trade. The stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $114.00. When trading options with leverage, it is absolutely imperative to have a stop-loss to avoid getting stuck in options that dive to zero.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you sell now and lock in gains at this price level. For those wanting to short the shares, I recommend holding the short position three months or to $96.00, whichever comes first. I would also use a stop-loss for the short position of a daily close above $114.00. Remember, theoretically, losses on short trades (if you don't use a stop-loss) can be unlimited!

Decent Business, Wrong Price

Yes, it's true that Warren Buffet owns 9.8% of this company, but he bought into the business in 2016 when the shares were trading in the high $70s. The shares are now trading at $110.00, and that my friends, makes a world of difference, both in regards to the dividend yield you will receive and the future potential return.

For Q1 2018 the company beat on earnings but missed on revenue when compared to expectations. And when compared to its peers, the Q1 revenue numbers do not look good. The company reported Q/Q revenue growth of 3.06% compared to it's competitor average of 14.51%; the Y/Y revenue growth came in at -20.68% compared to the competitor average of 1.91%. The company cannot be said to performing at the top of its peer class, and does not justify a premium on its share price at the moment.

Company P/E Ratio (NYSE:TTM) P/E Ratio (Forward) EV-to-EBITDA (TTM) EV-to-EBITDA (Forward) Phillips 66 11.9 16.3 13.0 10.1 Valero Energy (VLO) 12.1 16.7 9.3 8.5 Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 11.5 16.5 8.4 8.0 HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) 11.0 15.0 7.8 8.4

Source: Motley Fool

As the numbers above show, both the TTM and forward EV-to-EBITDA for PSX are higher than three of its major competitors, suggesting that there may be more value to be found in the shares of these other midstream companies compared to PSX.

From what I see, the risks inherent in owning the shares at this price level far outweigh any potential reward. If you like the company, or want to own it because Buffet owns it, wait for a better entry point, which I think we will see over the next three months.

Conclusion

When I go short a stock, I want to short a company that is showing weak future growth potential, and I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a weak future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, investors would do best to sell the shares short of PSX or move to cash if they are long. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of PSX appear to be headed lower from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts