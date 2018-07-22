Revisiting Schlumberger

Given many new projects underway globally revenues have increased but so have expenses, and margins have been pressed a bit.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is still our top choice for an oil service stock. The name had been battered until 2017, when the oil market started turning. From late 2017 into 2018 there has been strength but in recent months the stock has been pulling back as oil prices have cooled off a bit. Make no mistake, we stand behind the name, and rate the stock a buy for the long-term investor. For those traders that follow our work through BAD BEAT Investing, we also believe the name is positioning itself for a bounce in the short-term. That said, the company just reported earnings and with the stock back to below just below the $70 mark, we want to revisit the name.

Recent price action

Our chartist at BAD BEAT Investing has identified $64.65 as a key support line, with upside resistance at $69.15:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the stock has been oscillating in a tight range in recent months. Of course, any significant move in oil prices will trump such technicals, but assuming oil stays within its own trading range, these levels should be watched. That said, the stock seems ready to break higher, provided oil prices settle:

Source: Oilprice.com

WTI crude as an example here has support around $65-$66, and we believe this line will hold. If it does not, downside could be ahead for SLB and we would want to watch the $64 level for SLB stock. Our inclination is toward the upside, as we see oil moving back toward $70. As such, we see short-term upside for SLB. Longer-term, the fundamentals remain strong, and SLB continues its growth. It is our thesis that the performance of the name and our expectations moving forward continue to justify a buy rating on SLB.

Top line growth continues

We expected a rebound in oil as we approached 2020, but oil prices have been in rally mode for over a year, helping boost SLB stock. This time frame was of course ahead of our expectations for this level of a rebound by 2020. While OPEC and domestic production news move prices week-to-week, we have a long-term bullish view. With our expectations for oil prices to rise we also saw revenues growing each year toward 2020. Growth has been ahead of schedule, and strong than we expected. In Q2, revenues continued to climb, and came in at $8.30 billion:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This represents a demonstrated return to annual top line growth as you can see in the figure, compared to the last few years of Q2 results. While we were expecting some growth thanks to the move in oil prices, our expectations were for $8.25 billion in revenues, and so the company brought in an additional $50 million over our projections. Revenues were up 11.3%. Production revenue jumped 30% from last year and was also up 10% from Q1 2018 to $3.26 billion. Drilling revenue grew 6% from last year and was up 5% from Q1 2018 to $2.23 billion. The only weak spot versus last year was reservoir characterization revenue which fell 7%, but it is worth noting that compared to Q1 2018, revenue was up 5%. Can this growth continue?

Well it remains a question of how long oil prices can rally, and if prices find support in the near-term following the recent weeks of declines. The momentum in the medium-term is still currently positive. Even if oil prices held at present levels of about $66-$67, the company will meet our estimates for the year. Despite the rally in prices, we think the continued risk is to the upside though we have closely watched expenses as they creep higher

Expenses still well managed

Recall that as oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, SLB worked to cut expenses to the bone to maintain a profit. It was really impressive how much they were able to cut. That said, in recent quarters expenses have been creeping higher. It stands to reason that as more revenues are coming in and more operations are on line, expenses will increase, but we are most concerned with the degree to which costs of revenues rise. With the 11.3% rise in revenues from last year we expected an increase. Expenses did in fact increase, and costs of revenues rose nearly 11%:

Source: SEC Filings. graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We were expecting a rise in costs, but this rise was a bit more than we expected. With our estimates for $8.25 billion in revenue, we were expecting cost of revenues to approach $7 billion at most. With $8.3 billion in revenue cost of revenues rising to $7.2 billion squeezed margins. When we factor in the cost of revenues with other expenses we see total expenses were $7.8 billion.

Source: Q2 earnings report (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company did cut research and engineering expenses and there was a slight uptick in administrative expenses. Overall, we were pleased with the other lines of expenses being well-managed but will be closely watching

Earnings in line

Revenues surpassed our expectations slightly while expenses were a bit higher than we expected. In turn, this led to earnings per share being in line with our expectations, but we are pleased that there was a return to earnings per share growth: Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusting for items, the company saw earnings per share of $0.43. This is strong growth from the $0.35 taken in last year, and this was also a $0.05 increase from the $0.38 made in Q1 2018. Given the results on the top and bottom line, we are making slight revisions to our total 2018 expectations.

Revising our 2018 projections

We continue expect a strong 2018 from the company. The oil market appears to have stabilized, and we believe the pressure is to the upside on prices. Expenses are creeping higher, but this is because of the considerable number of new projects that are underway for the company. As the global balance of crude oil supply and demand tightens further, we remain bullish. The company is investing in growth globally, undoing much of the cuts to the bone we saw in 2015. That said, the levels of efficiency created during times of desperation have led to better earnings power.

With our expectations for oil to settle around the $70 mark, and considering performance year-to-date, we are narrowing our expectations. We remain bullish on our outlook but with two quarters under our belt we are making adjustments. Factoring in year-to-date results, we are anticipating revenues of $34.0 billion to $35.0 billion, updated from $34.25 billion to $36.0 billion. Assuming this growth and expenses that will grow more than we originally anticipated, we are still targeting earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.20, from $2.05 to $2.45.

Take home

Because we know that oil prices drive the momentum in this stock, and in the sector as whole, we love the stock here at $66. If oil prices stabilize at the $70 level, the company and the stock will do well. Keep an eye on the technical picture for the stock provided the fundamentals remain in line. When we factor the increased dividend payouts, and the share repurchases, we are happy to have this stock in our portfolio.

