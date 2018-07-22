How Will This Bank Fare Going Forward?

However, much of this was due to a decline on the fixed income side.

When I last wrote about Citigroup (NYSE:C) last month, I made the argument that this financial institution would be set to thrive regardless of how interest rates move in the United States going forward.

Indeed, the same may be subject to a degree of uncertainty following President Trump’s comments about rate hikes inducing a decline in the dollar.

That said, Citigroup has taken a bit of a hit after quarterly revenue came in lower than expected, but price since rebounded to $69.13 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Following on from my previous comments about Citigroup, I wish to analyze whether I was too optimistic on the bank’s prospects going forward, and what we might expect from here.

Much of the reason for the decline in recent earnings has been lower than expected results for deposits and trading. Deposits of $996.7 billion were below expectations of $1.009 trillion, fixed income of $3.08 billion was below expectations of $3.11 billion, while equities trading of $864 million was significantly below the expected $1.1 billion.

Therefore, much of Citigroup’s earnings this time around has been driven by a lower corporate tax rate rather than organic growth in revenue.

However, how does this compare to other financial institutions? Let’s take Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) as an example.

When we compare performance across Citigroup’s Institutional Clients group with that of Bank of America’s Global Wealth and Investment Management division, net income for Citigroup is up by 17%, while it is up by 20% for Bank of America, adjusting for changes in income tax expenses:

Citigroup

Source: Citigroup Second Quarter Results and Key Metrics 2018

Bank of America

Source: Bank of America 2Q18 Financial Results

Moreover, while the disappointment in trading revenue was not too encouraging, fixed income trading revenue was also flat for Bank of America. This is not too surprising, since fixed-income was an attractive investment vehicle during periods of ultra-low interest rates. However, with rates now rising in the United States, fixed income accordingly becomes less attractive as investors seek investments that benefit from higher rates.

Admittedly, Citigroup is at risk of seeing lower revenue from fixed income in the event of further rate rises. While this is a risk for all investment banks, we have seen that fixed income losses did significantly affect overall trading revenue for Citigroup, so exposure to this asset class is a risk for the bank at this point in time.

Moreover, as far as loans and deposits go, while the bank saw a slight decrease in these metrics from the first quarter, both still remain higher than this time last year:

Source: Citigroup Second Quarter Results and Key Metrics 2018

Additionally, while trading revenue as a whole did not meet expectations, equity market revenue is still up by 19%.

As I mentioned previously, a big selling point of Citigroup is that it remains the cheapest on a price to book ratio among its peers:

Source: ycharts.com

Therefore, while performance for Citigroup has come in below expectations, the bank is not necessarily performing worse than its peers (barring significant losses on the fixed income side). The trade-off an investor faces is whether to get in on Citigroup at a better value, with the potential for outperformance in certain areas going forward. Consumer banking and equity trading results for this bank remain strong, and continued growth could well lift net income as a whole going forward.

While the most recent earnings season has not been without some hiccups, I do not see Citigroup as being particularly at risk of being out-competed by other financial institutions. Particularly, if we see continued growth in loans and deposits, then further growth in equity trading revenue would likely outweigh any declines in fixed income. All in all, I continue to take a bullish view on the stock and the stock remains attractive on a price to book basis.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.