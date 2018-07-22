Guess?: 'Growth' Doesn't Spell P-R-O-F-I-T

If nearly 400% revenue growth hasn't improved its bottom line in the last two decades (earnings have declined -112% in that time, in fact), what will it take?

Growth is great when it translates into growing earnings. The problem is when it doesn't. Then, growth becomes incredibly expensive.

"Challenging" and "uncertain" are the words most commonly used to describe the fashion industry.

Guess?, Inc. (GES) is an American clothing brand and retailer that also markets fashion accessories like watches, jewelry, perfumes, and shoes.

Recently, Guess?'s co-founder, chief executive, and vice chairman Paul Marciano resigned after Kate Upton publicly accused him of sexually harassing women in the fashion industry. Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano will now serve as the board's chair. The stock has recovered and is up about 5% since its announcement, and Paul Marciano will "remain a board member and stay on as chief creative officer until his contract expires at the end of January."

The scandal, of course, is unfortunate, but it is not itself a reason to avoid the company. There are other reasons: its lack of profitability despite two decades of revenue growth and an earnings yield that implies a negative rate of return for investors. Let's begin.

The Fashion Industry

First, let's talk about the industry. Fashion is seasonal. It's "the direct result of both a creative and an industrial process, a system of 'innovation' engineered to meet and encourage seasonal consumer demand and fulfilling a cultural requirement to define ever-shifting social identities and relationships." There's something ephemeral about it, too. Consumers choice to buy lifestyle brands like Guess? reveal how they want to be perceived by other people (Guess?'s image tends to be sensual and sexual and youthful).

Political uncertainty is bad for fashion, since "fashion purchases are often emotional ones, and if customers are feeling uncertain or scared, they are less likely to buy."

In McKinsey's State of Fashion 2018, it's no surprise that the words "uncertain" and "challenging" are most commonly used to describe the fashion industry right now. The economy is "predictably unpredictable." The report highlights that, in 2018:

[A]n important tipping point will be reached when, for the first time, more than half of apparel and footwear sales will originate outside of Europe and North America, as the main sources of growth are emerging market countries across Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other regions. Not surprisingly, this is also reflected in fashion executives’ sentiments, as respondents from emerging markets are more optimistic about the industry's outlook in 2018.

Fast Company describes the struggle that many high-end fashion companies have once they go public.

In their new incarnations, these companies all faced new shareholder pressures to keep business booming. 'Growth became more important than brand,' says Stephanie Sarka, who held various leadership positions at Coach throughout the 1990s and had a front-row seat to this wave of IPOs and mergers. 'This meant everything from lowering the cost of manufacturing to making the brand accessible to new a wider spectrum of consumers.' [...] 'The notion of luxury is changing drastically,' says Charles Lawry, the Pace University professor. “Millennials are not as interested in logos as previous generations who gravitated toward things like the enormous Gucci Gs. Those garish logos would scare today’s consumer away.”

Let's look at where Guess? fits in.

Revenue

Fortunately, most of Guess?'s revenue comes from outside the U.S.

As the company states in its earnings call:

During the quarter, we opened 12 stores in Asia on a net basis, including 8 directly operated stores in China. We opened stores in Hangzhou in the East, Harbin in the Northeast, Shiyan in the Northwest, Wenzhou in the South Central; and Shenzhen, Fuzhou, and Haikou in the Southeast. I want to tell you more about the store we opened in Hangzhou. The store is in [indiscernible], the first shopping mall opened by Alibaba, adjacent to their headquarters in Hangzhou.

Growth is great when it translates into growing earnings. The problem is, growth can be expensive. According to research published in the Harvard Business Review, high sales volume does not necessarily mean high income. Pursuing revenue growth can be a very expensive strategy, as an article published in the Globe and Mail explains:

[...G]rowth can be the most expensive business activity for a company because it involves so much investment in people and initiatives related to those people.

Thus, higher sales may often equal higher expenses. As Entrepreneur.com explains:

Some of those expenses are immediately obvious. Variable expenses, such as the materials needed to create the products, are clearly going to rise with sales. But other expenses can grow as well; increasing sales usually requires spending more on marketing, labor and efforts to penetrate markets that aren’t as likely to be profitable.

We can see this unfold in Guess's numbers. Despite ~400% growth in revenue over the last two decades, earnings have only gotten worse.

If nearly 400% revenue growth hasn't improved its bottom line in the last two decades (earnings have declined -112% in that time, in fact), what will it take? Growth is easier, mathematically, from smaller numbers; as revenues get bigger, growth gets more challenging. It is the law of large numbers:

As a company gets bigger, each percentage of incremental revenue suddenly represents a fundamentally larger number. As the base grows, the amount of new business needed to make a material difference in earnings also rises, increasing the pressure on sales to find new markets, new categories, and new geographies. In other words, the larger a company becomes, the more the entire engine has to work harder.

Margins have been in decline for nearly seven years, as its COGS has gone up simultaneously - along with its SG&A.

Source: Rocket Financial, Author's Emphasis

Unsurprisingly, its TTM ROA (-0.50%), ROE (-0.85%), and earnings yield (-0.52%) are at nearly-two-decade lows. That earnings yield The earnings yield shows the percentage of each dollar invested in the stock that was earned by the company. Guess?'s earnings yield suggests that it is generating a negative rate of return for shareholders.

Conclusion

In my opinion, if Guess? hasn't been able to translate its ~400% sales growth into positive earnings growth, investors should be wary of future growth similarly not translating into growth in shareholder bottom-lines. Even worse, with the risk of chief-creative-officer Paul Marciano's exodus, there's no guarantee that it will enjoy increased sales. Thus, with negative ROA and ROE and a negative rate of return for investors, I believe Guess doesn't offer investors enough reward for the risk of its shares. Avoid.

