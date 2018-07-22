Walmart Investors' Patience Is About To Be Rewarded

I know what you’re thinking… Walmart (NYSE: WMT) really? There are a lot of investors who have probably given up on Walmart stock, as the company seems to have matured and doesn’t have a lot of room to grow. Let’s eliminate the confusion immediately, Walmart is huge, but the company’s runway for growth is much longer than some may realize. While the retailer may have hit a plateau in the U.S., its international aspirations are far from over. In fact, there are several reasons to believe long-term investors should be giving Walmart serious consideration.

A $16 billion investment that could transform the company

Did you know that the Indian e-Commerce market is expected to generate about $120 billion in sales by 2020? For investors who are trying to figure out where Walmart goes for future growth… India seems to be the obvious answer. Walmart’s international sales represent just under 25% of the company’s total, yet international locations represent more than 50%. By comparison, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) gets just over 27% of its revenue internationally, yet locations outside of the U.S. represent about 30%.

With these numbers in mind, Walmart decided paying $16 billion for 77% of Flipkart was a good strategic move. Based on last year’s total Indian e-Commerce sales and the percentage of these sales attributed to Flipkart, we can get a sense of what Flipkart can contribute to Walmart today and into the future. In 2017, total India e-Commerce sales equaled $38.5 billion, with Flipkart commanding just under 40%. Based on these figures, last year Flipkart generated roughly $15 billion in sales. Given the huge growth expectations for e-Commerce in India, if Flipkart can just hold its percentage of the industry, in two years, the company would take 40% of a $120 billion market, or over $47 billion annually.

Today Flipkart would represent about 3% of Walmart’s quarterly sales, by 2020 this number could increase to just over 9%, assuming all other divisions show flat sales growth. If we assume the existing international division continues its recent 11% annual growth rate, and add in the potential growth from Flipkart, by 2020 Walmart’s total sales internationally could run up to nearly $50 billion a quarter. This would mean international sales moving from under 25% of the total to over 40% assuming flat or small growth from the other divisions.

Part of the reason investors are willing to pay up for Costco’s stock, is the company’s international sales are pushing overall sales growth. Last quarter, Costco witnessed 17% annual growth from its international sales outside of Canada, whereas the company’s U.S. division grew sales by 11%. On the other hand, Walmart’s international growth is three times the company’s domestic sales growth. On an overall basis, Walmart is growing sales by just over 4%.

Fast forward to 2020, and it’s not unreasonable to believe the company’s overall growth could move up to 6% or more based on what we’ve already looked at. While this doesn’t sound like much, Walmart stock sells for a forward P/E of over 17 based on current expectations. If the company’s overall growth rate increases, it’s fair to assume investors would pay a higher premium for faster growth.

Time to operate

Another reason Walmart investors should expect stronger results in the future, is the company should be able to grow its operating margin over the next several years. Currently Walmart’s overall operating margin is just over 4%. This is another case where looking at Costco gives investors a chance to see Walmart’s potential future.

Costco’s international operating margin is 4.2%, which is better than the company’s overall margin of 3.3%. Relatively speaking, this is where Walmart already holds an advantage on Costco. Walmart’s domestic operating margin is 5% versus just over 4% internationally. The dog of the Walmart divisions is Sam’s Club with an operating margin of just 2.4%.

This is a rare case where a shrinking business is a positive factor for Walmart investors. The company has already shuttered a significant number of Sam’s Club stores by closing nearly 10% of these under-performing clubs in the last year. In addition, sales were down nearly 3% annually in the last quarter at Sam’s Club. As this division declines in sales, the drag on Walmart’s operating margin should lessen. Combine less drag from Sam’s Club, with the previously mentioned huge growth in international sales, and Walmart’s overall operating margin should increase. Faster sales and a better operating margin sounds like the formula for better earnings.

Spend smarter

Another factor that suggests Walmart’s long-term shareholders have reason to hope, is the company can be more efficient with its spending and improve cash flow. It seems relatively obvious to say that Walmart can use its selling, general, and administrative expenses more effectively. Last quarter, Walmart’s SG&A costs were roughly 21% of overall sales. Costco on the other hand spent less than 10% on SG&A.

If Costco weren’t expanding, low SG&A expenses could seen as a sign of maturity. However, the company is building new clubs worldwide, so Costco isn’t exactly standing still. Walmart is growing its domestic store count, as total locations increased by 1.5% on an annual basis. On the other hand, the company reported flat locations growth internationally. It seems strange that a company seeing sales growth of 3% in its domestic operations, would put its SG&A expenses toward the cost of increasing slow growth stores. If Walmart believes in Flipkart, and India’s growth enough to invest $16 billion, it seems growing other international stores would be a more effective use of capital.

It’s true that Walmart is investing in e-Commerce growth and this is part of the company’s SG&A expense line item as well, but Costco is doing the same. Over the last several years, Walmart has consistently spent at least 20% of revenue on SG&A. During this same time frame, Costco has been growing faster and decreasing its relative SG&A expenses at the same time. The point is, it seems that Walmart management can improve the company’s growth by shifting spending to where its growing faster, which would increase cash flow.

Mid-single digits no more

Long-term investors in Walmart must be getting a little frustrated. Over the last five years excluding dividends, the stock price is up just under 4% annually. If we include dividends, the return is somewhat better, but Walmart investors surely have noticed Costco’s stock almost double in the same time frame.

In prior years, Walmart tried to argue that customers wouldn’t want to shop online when they could go into a local store. The company tried to grow sales by opening smaller stores in more populated areas, and basically tried to ignore the shift in the retail industry. The good news for investors is, Walmart management has wised up and is moving the company into the future. With the combination of Flipkart’s growth, the potential for higher margins, and smarter SG&A spending, long-term investors patience is about to be rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.