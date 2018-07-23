Google Trends And Backwardation In Crude

By analyzing google trends, we can see a relationship between google searches and demand for oil futures.

Crude oil has been one of the best-performing assets over the last 12-months.

As many are aware, crude oil has been in a strong bull market over the past year. Since last June, a barrel of WTI crude oil has risen from $42 to $74 before falling to $68 the past two weeks. Many traders and investors have made a killing on everything from crude oil futures to buying near-bankrupt drillers (Notably, CHK). So, the question remains, will crude continue to march higher, or is the "new bull market" in commodities already over.

To answer the question we believe the best approach is to ask what has been driving the bull market in the first place and then determine if that trend will continue.

We argue that retail (and some institutional) speculation is the primary driver of this bull market, not a change in fundamentals.

Crude Fundamentals

The fundamentals for crude were just never that strong. Yes, production fell and outpaced consumption over the course of the year, but OPEC never had plans of cutting supply permanently and the U.S continues to increase production.

Remember, the large oil crash in 2014 was one partly due strengthening in the U.S dollar, but the primary driver was a loss of faith in OPEC to limit supply. Why? Because new technologies in shale production allowed the United States to produce more oil at lower cost. This caused a sharp drop in oil and a rally in U.S production that continues today.

As you can see above, U.S crude production steadily rose until the crash in 2015. It briefly fell before climbing at an even faster rate since the beginning of 2017. As shown in the chart, any cut in OPEC production is met by an equal, or greater, match by the U.S.

A recent report from the EIA explains that increases in U.S and OPEC production should create renew glut-generating market:

Source: EIA Short-term Outlook

The economics are simple, OPEC is no longer large enough to control the supply of oil. So, if OPEC artificially restrict's oil supply prices quickly rise above the U.S breakeven cost of production (estimated now to be around $50) and U.S production will surge. The United States produces far less than capacity, so a long-term glut in oil should exist.

Put simply, technological development has made it cheaper to produce more oil; without a very large increase in consumption related demand, oil should remain below $60 per barrel.

Excessive Front-end Speculation

We believe the primary driving force behind the rise in crude is not commercial demand, it's speculator demand, specifically retail demand. Demand-driven more by the yearning for a "hedge against inflation" than by crude fundamentals.

One notable feature of the current oil market is backwardation, huge backwardation. Often the market is in contango, long-dated futures contracts are more expensive than near-term. Thus, those who own physical oil can earn a yield by selling longer dated contracts. A market with high backwardation signals that immediate demand for oil is higher than future demand. Thus, those who own paper products such as United States Oil Fund LP (USO) can earn a yield when selling near-term contracts for future dated contracts. This also causes owners of physical oil must pay to hedge their holdings.

Recently, crude oil has gone into extremely steep backwardation:

Source: Thinkorswim

Remember, products like USO and other crude oil ETF's purchase primarily front-dated contracts. Thus, when investors purchase USO or near-term futures they help enable backwardation.

Our theory is that backwardation is more a product of speculative demand as opposed to a shortage in the spot market.

To show this we take the CFTC net speculative crude futures positions and the current roll premium offered on the market (calculated as the nearest contract divided by a year out contract):

Data sources: Quandl.com, Investing.com

As you can see, there is an extremely close relationship between crude oil speculation and backwardation on crude. Speculators (particularly those using ETF's) trade near-term futures and rarely touch long-term futures, causing backwardation to be driven by speculation.

Of course, high backwardation is associated with a tightening of inventories. OCED inventories have fallen back to their 2015 level, but we have no valid idea about non-OCED inventories. Speculative demand for front-month oil can lift the spot price higher just as much as demand for physical oil can lift the front-month futures price higher. The only difference is that given the demand for real oil (i.e to consume) would not change, an entity elsewhere would be building inventory.

In fact, there is satellite evidence that China and Saudi Arabia's strategic petroleum reserves are much higher than official EIA records suggest.

Retail Generated

Similar to in many bubbles, novice investors are both the cause and victim of bubbles. We had an idea about how to show retail speculator influence on the crude market, Google Trends.

We created an index to (attempt to) measure retail interest. As the theory goes, google searching "buy oil" indicates an interest in buying, and searching "short oil" indicates an interest in shorting (particularly through inverse ETFs). You can have a look at "buy oil" and "short oil" here to see. We then subtracted "short oil" by "buy oil" and created an index. We did the same with "roll premium" from above to allow for easy comparison.

Here are the results:

Note: This "Google Spread (Buy-Sell) index "is a leading moving average. (i.e average of the two weeks surrounding the date"):

Data sources: Quandl.com, Google Trends

Now, the relationship is not strong, but it is present. When "Buy oil" is searched more than "Short oil", demand for near-term oil futures tends to rise over long-term oil futures. The key is "tends to", it is just a general relationship that is logical. Of course, "buy oil" also points to motor oil etc, but because we see little seasonality in the data, we believe this is an accurate index for what we are measuring.

Note, the Google of "Buy Oil" tends to point toward oil ETF's, so the marginal buyer of the front-month oil contract may be associated with somebody who googles "Buy oil". We'll trust the commercial oil traders on the other side of this trade rather than the "Google searchers".

Commodity Divergence

To confirm this theory we found it best to look for more evidence. It seems logical that a basket of all non-oil commodities should have a high correlation with oil because both are affected by the same macroeconomic factors (liquidity, demand, etc).

The basket is: 25% Agriculture (DBA), 25% Gold (GLD), 25% Natural Gas (UNG), and 25% Uranium (URA) (to give more weight to energy):

Here is the result:

Data Source: Google Finance

As you can see, there is a tight correlation between the two until the summer of 2017.

To have a better example, take a look at the spread of the two (black line - brown line):

Data Source: Google Finance

We would expect that oil and commodities as a whole have a close relationship as it did until the summer of last year. A large strong trend like this should be rare; what effects the oil market should also affect commodities as a whole, at least to a degree.

For oil to consistently outperform commodities as a whole, either OPEC has the ability to wield significant control over the market (which we believe they no longer have), or speculative interest in oil is growing. For example, if demand for oil for consumption rose, a similar effect should be seen in natural gas and uranium. As you can see, there is a very linear divergence that corresponds to net speculative demand, roll premiums, and our "Google Trends spread".

The Bottom Line

Although we own a small number of puts on USO, we are only long to medium term bears. In the short term, the trends that have pushed oil this high are still intact. Crude may rally back up to the $75 level, but we see much more downside opportunity than upside risk. We would be very surprised to see crude rally over $80-$85 per barrel and see it as much more likely crude falls to the $50-$60 level by the end of the year.

We see little risk in a large demand spike in crude oil as it appears global economies may be beginning to slow. The two major risks we have not accounted for are general geopolitical risks (Iran nuclear deal etc), and the strength of speculator demand. If this is a small "oil bubble" than it could easily become a large one. Speculative demand can move much more rapidly and have a far greater short-term effect on price than commercial, so prices could move against us. That said, it is a risk we are willing to take given the evidence against crude.

