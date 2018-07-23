Why You Shouldn't Short Sears Holdings

There is a non-negligible chance of bankruptcy, but I still would not recommend shorting this stock.

The company is burning cash, and things will likely not get better.

Article Thesis

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) seems like one of the worst retail investments right now, and there is a considerable chance that the company will go bankrupt in the future. Shorting the stock is nevertheless not a good idea, as high volatility makes shorting expensive, and since a takeover bid by the CEO or someone else is possible.

Sears Holdings Is A Bad Investment With Huge Operational Problems

Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart stores, Sears stores and other assets (such as the Kenmore brand), has been in disastrous shape for years. Sears, which was once an American icon, has been one of the major losers of the shifts that the retail industry has experienced over the last decade.

SHLD Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Revenues, earnings, cash flows and book value all declined substantially over the last couple of years, and except for revenues, all metrics are negative right now. When we take a deeper dive, we see that the company has substantial operational problems:

Source: Sears Holdings' Q1 presentation

Sears Holdings reported revenues of $2.9 billion during the most recent quarter, a decline of close to 30% year over year. This is, per se, not disastrous, as Sears has closed down a significant number of stores.

Closing the worst-performing stores and focusing on the more profitable ones is a common (and justified) approach for struggling retailers, although the pace of store closures is quite high at Sears Holdings. The real problem, though, is that even its best stores are not performing well at all. Sears Holdings has closed hundreds of stores for years, getting rid of the weakest stores it owned, which means that the remaining stores theoretically should be the best ones the company has ever owned.

Nevertheless, even these high-performing (on a relative basis) stores saw their comps sales decline by 11.9% during the last quarter. One year earlier, the comps sales performance was exactly the same, thus despite getting rid of even more underperforming stores, Sears' comps performance did not improve at all.

This is a significant problem for Sears Holdings, as it implies that the operational problems cannot be fixed by focusing on more compelling geographic markets or more attractive store concepts. Management has tried these approaches, focusing on the best assets the company has, and nevertheless, the fundamental performance gets even weaker.

Comps sales declines, coupled with lower gross margins, lead to rising operating losses, and company-level costs such as interest expenses mean that net losses are almost guaranteed going forward.

Source: Sears Holdings' most recent 10-Q filing

Net losses during the most recent quarter alone were higher than the company's entire market capitalization. Even the annual interest expenses (more than $600 million) alone are more than twice as high as its market capitalization of ~$250 million.

Source: Sears Holdings' most recent 10-Q filing

With short-term debt and long-term debt totaling about $4.7 billion right now, versus $3.7 billion one year earlier, the debt situation is only getting worse. Even the sale of assets such as the Kenmore brand, possible worth $1+ billion, would not suffice to get Sears Holdings' debt levels close to zero.

Even if it somehow were able to breakeven operationally (which seems quite unlikely right now), the high debt levels and the corresponding interest expenses will mean that Sears will continue to lose money.

Bankruptcy Is A Possibility Over The Next Couple Of Years

Investors, analysts and others have commented and argued about a possible bankruptcy of the retailer for years, but despite its significant problems, it has been able to remain afloat. Sears Holdings' CEO and major shareholder Eddie Lampert has been able to negotiate restructuring deals to keep the company from declaring bankruptcy.

There is, however, only so much management can do, and with Sears losing money continuously, it is not guaranteed that Eddie Lampert will be able to keep the company alive forever.

Source: Sears Holdings' 10-K filing for 2017

Sears burned through $1.8 billion of cash in 2017, coming up with the cash to finance the operating cash burn by selling properties, its Craftsman brand and receivables. At one point, there will be no valuable brands and properties to sell, while the company will (most likely) still lose money operationally. At that point, a bankruptcy of Sears Holdings is not far-fetched any longer, which is why I believe that there is a meaningful chance of the company going bankrupt over the next five years.

Valuing A Company Like Sears Holdings

Even if there is a non-negligible chance of bankruptcy, the value of Sears Holdings shares is not $0.00. If the price is low enough, even a company like Sears might be suitable as a (very speculative) investment.

Companies are usually valued based on cash flows or earnings and, in some cases, based on their book value. Since these metrics are all negative for Sears Holdings, the opportune move is to value the company based on the revenues it generates.

SHLD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Sears Holdings' price-to-sales ratio has been somewhat stable between 2008 and 2016, when it was moving in a range of ~0.08 to ~0.16 most of the time. Since 2016 the ratio has declined consistently, though, and due to the company's many problems, it seems unlikely that this trend will reverse.

If the ratio stabilized right here, Sears' share price would trade in line with how the company's top line changes over the coming years. Due to negative comps sales and ongoing store closures, I believe it is prudent to assume that revenues will decline further, most likely at a double-digit pace. This would, in turn, result in double-digit share price declines over the coming years.

This scenario is not even the worst case yet. It is also possible that the trend of declining sales multiples continues, which would mean even higher share price declines. Last but not least, it also is possible that the company goes bankrupt and shareholders get wiped out.

Sears Holdings Will Most Likely Generate Negative Returns, But I Still Wouldn't Short The Stock

There is a relatively high chance that the stock will generate negative total returns over the coming years, but I still am not planning to short the stock, and I wouldn't advise anyone to do so.

Since Sears Holdings' market capitalization is so low, there is some chance that an investor (possibly Eddie Lampert) decides to acquire the company outright. For short-sellers, such a move would be disastrous, as such a takeover bid would lift Sears' share price substantially.

Investors who think about shorting the stock should also keep in mind that shares are very volatile, combined with a relatively small float, which means that substantial short-term price increases and short squeezes are possible. We have seen this earlier this year, when shares rose from $2 to $4 in a couple of months, before dropping back towards $2.

Bottom Line

Sears Holding is a heavily indebted company with major operational problems. There is no realistic path towards profitability, and a bankruptcy is possible in the next couple of years.

Due to shares being very volatile, and due to the fact that a takeover bid / take-private bid cannot be ruled out, shorting the company's shares is dangerous and something I would advise against.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.