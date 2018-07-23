An Analysis Of Spotify's Potential Growth Rates

I perform a sensibility analysis of the fair value estimate to the changes in CAGR of revenues.

Spotify's management expects a wide range of potential CAGR for its revenues. However, it appears that currently, the market is pricing at the midpoint of that range.

In this article, I'll perform an analysis of the implied growth rate for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). My approach to this task will be through the CAPM, management's guidance, and the current stock price. With those variables, we can deduce what growth rate the market is currently expecting and compare it with management's guidance.

CAPM

Before we dive into the anything, we need to calculate the required rate of return as suggested by the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). For this, I’ll calculate the beta coefficient for the SPOT ticker since its IPO. Below you’ll find the results.

Then, I'll have to solve the formula of the CAPM with the appropriate inputs. Below you'll find the required rate of return (RRR) for Spotify's stock.

For the risk-free rate, I used the US Treasury 10-year yield. For the equity risk premium (ERP), I consulted Damodaran's latest figure. The resulting RRR seems to be rather low for a growth company trading at a very expensive valuation. It's important to remember that a low RRR will result in a higher fair value estimate for the company.

This low RRR in SPOT occurs due to a confluence of factors. First, the risk-free rate is below 3%. Also of note is that the ERP has declined as the RF rate has risen. This is uncommon because typically investors don't change the ERP and instead pass the effects of a higher RF to a higher RRR. Finally, since its IPO, Spotify has traded in a very low-risk way. This is reflected by the beta coefficient being much lower than 1 (a lower beta is usually perceived as safer).

Growth

Now, this is the tricky part when evaluating Spotify. The reality is that we still know very little of the company's true potential. It could very well be that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) destroy the company's business, or Spotify could also become a music behemoth.

My take is that Spotify is a fantastic business. I use the premium service, and I love it. In my view, it's much better than any other alternative I've tried so far. As it stands, I could consider myself a loyal customer. Moreover, I've recommended the services to friends and family, and they've also subscribed to Spotify's premium content.

In the long term, I think the music industry will bounce due to the increasing monetization of streamed music. I believe that Spotify will be leading the way, very much like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in VOD. If this happens, I think the company might be able to easily grow its revenues at 25%+ CAGR for at least a decade. The company's target for yearly revenue growth currently is 20-30% YoY, and excluding negative FX impacts, guidance would be 26-37% YoY.

Source: Spotify’s Q1 ’18 shareholder letter.

The figure above shows the management’s expectations for 2018. However, it gives us a hint of what kind of growth to expect from this company going forward. For me, it’s evident that SPOT is a fast-growing company with a bright future.

Forecasting results

With that out of the way, I wanted to make my projection of the following quarterly results of SPOT. This way we can have a better picture of what to expect from the company.

As you can see, Spotify should grow at a very decent clip for the next few years. The method was a simple linear regression into the future for the EBIT (as a percentage of Gross Income). I also applied a similar process for the Gross Margin forecast, although I had to make sure it fell in line with management's 23-25% estimate. Lastly, for the revenue growth, I assumed a somewhat stable pace, similar to Q1 '18 QoQ growth.

The results naturally fall in line with the company’s expectations. Below you’ll find additional metrics from the projection above.

The implied revenue CAGR is roughly 30%. This figure also falls within management’s guidance (including FX). However, more importantly, we also have by then a positive EBIT figure. We can use this number as a proxy for the company's earnings and apply the Gordon Growth Model (GGM) to estimate the appropriate multiple. This way we can arrive at a fair value estimate of the company.

Growth implications

I think investors often overlook the power of compound interest. High growth companies like Spotify are the ones that benefit the most from this phenomenon. Below you’ll find how much $1 can grow at a similar growth rate that Spotify is experiencing right now.

Notice that the effect is roughly 10X the initial figure. That results in a CAGR of 25.90%. However, my forecast for Spotify is actually even higher, at a CAGR for EBIT of 28.17%. Since the company is in its initial growth stages, I think it's more than reasonable to assume a growth stage of approximately ten years for Spotify.

Using the GGM

Source: P/E variation of the GGM.

I'll be using the P/E variation of the GGM formula. Above you'll find the equation. I'll only have to solve it with the data I've previously explained in this article.

However, before I continue, it’s necessary to have a reasonable estimate for the payout ratio. As you know, Spotify doesn’t pay a dividend. Therefore, we’ll have to improvise a little bit here.

Spotify does have a positive free cash flow figure. For the past twelve months, I've calculated the FCF of SPOT to be $346.35 million. Over the same period, the company has produced $5,073.98 million in revenues. If we divide the FCF by the TTM revenues, we arrive at 6.83%. I'll be using this percentage as a proxy for the Payout Ratio in the formula.

The model takes into account two stages, one of high growth and another of terminal growth. For the terminal growth stage in the model, I'll calculate the inputs as a function of the figures I've explained so far.

I intend to be as fair as possible. I think the figures I’ve deduced so far are in line with management’s expectations. Furthermore, the low payout ratio is reasonable for a growth company (these types of businesses require high levels of reinvestments to keep growing at a fast pace).

Notice that the EBIT Multiple suggested by the GGM is exceptionally high. This is due to a CAGR of 28.17% over the next ten years as an input. The payout ratio is low and very conservative (usually you'd use 20-40% in these types of financial models, which would increase the resulting multiple). All of that discounted at a relatively low RRR of only 6.066% yields an extremely high multiple. As a result, the valuation of SPOT at Q1 ’20 would be approximately $31.7 billion, which approximately the same as the current market capitalization.

Sensibility analysis of fair value to growth

As I previously mentioned, the toughest part of Spotify’s valuation is estimating a reasonable growth rate. Nevertheless, we have the other three elements for the assessment: the current price, the CAPM’s suggested rate of return, and an estimate of the fair value of SPOT by Q1 2020. With those figures, we can infer the current implied growth rate for the company.

In the figure above you’ll find the implied growth rate of 30.03% given an estimated 2020 PPS of $183.14. We can further adjust this number to match the current share price and see the implied growth rate for Spotify according to investors (i.e., the current share price) and the CAPM (adjusted to return 6.07% annualized).

As you can see, investors are currently expecting a 29.98% CAGR for SPOT’s revenues. This figure is derived from the model outlined in this article. However, notice that at such growth rate SPOT’s shares have negative alpha (compared to its RRR as suggested by the CAPM).

On the other hand, the CAPM suggests a RRR of 6.07%. To achieve this return, the company would have to grow its revenues at a CAGR of 31.03%.

Both of these tables show the immense sensibility of the fair value estimation to the forecasted growth rate. This is why estimating the company's growth is so incredibly difficult at this stage. Notice how a mere 1% change in the CAGR of revenues leads to a $3.2 billion difference in the company's valuation.

Spotify's valuation with management's expectations

Remember that management guided a low-end revenue growth rate of 20% (including negative FX impacts), and a high-end rate of 37% (excluding FX). In the figure below, I’ll provide the resulting valuations for those figures according to my model.

Conclusion

SPOT currently sits at the beginning stages of its growth potential. Because of this, small changes in the CAGRs of its revenues will result in massive changes in fair value for the company.

At SPOT's current price of $182.19, the market appears to be implying a revenue CAGR of roughly 30% (very close to the midpoint of management’s growth estimates). Furthermore, for every 1% change in that CAGR the valuation changes roughly by $3.2 billion.

The company's management provided a low and high-end estimate for SPOT's revenue CAGR. These figures are 20-37%, depending on different factors. The resulting valuations for SPOT (by Q1 2020) from these CAGRs are $59.76 and $11.82 billion, respectively.

I want to add a final commentary on these findings: 1) Spotify tends to report closer to its high-end guidance so far (see their financials before the IPO). 2) The potential reward in SPOT is extremely attractive, but shareholders are one ER miss away from a 10-30% correction or worse. 3) I’d love to own this great business at a lower price. I wish I had paid attention to it at its IPO, $150 looks like an attractive price according to my analysis.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm interested in initiating a long position in the company's shares at $150. I'll be watching the stock closely and the upcoming quarterly report to review this stance.