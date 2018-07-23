ADT: Stock Under $10 With Large Upside Potential

The ADT Corporation (ADT) appears to have new life as the stock increased 35% to $9.45 from a low of $7 over the past few months. The stock is trading 33% below its IPO price of $14 with an attractive valuation. My thesis is that I expect ADT to capitalize on new growth in the commercial market. ADT's earnings growth will catalyze the stock from the low valuation for strong, above average stock gains.

ADT's Bargain Valuation

After such a strong multi-year bull run in this market, you wouldn't think there are profitable bargains out there. However, there are still some to be found and ADT is one of them. ADT is trading at just 11x expected EPS of 0.84 for 2018 and 8x expected EPS of $1.16 for 2019. ADT is the lowest valued company in the Security & Protection Services industry.

These earnings estimates look reasonable considering ADT is likely to achieve revenue growth of between 4% and 5% for both 2018 and again in 2019 through growth efforts. The estimates also look reasonable, considering ADT's cost reduction efforts to improve profitability, which I'll explain later.

Here's how ADT compares to its industry peers:

ADT Allegion plc (ALLE) The Brinks Company (BCO) MSA Safety (MSA) Forward P/E 8 16 15 20 5-yr. PEG 0.60 1.42 1.15 1.22 EV/EBITDA 7.24 15.5 13.5 15.6

Source: finance.yahoo.com

ADT is valued too low in my opinion. ADT has a good growth strategy which is paying off as evident in the solid Q1 results, where the company achieved 5.7% revenue growth, 26% net income growth, and 23% operating cash flow growth. I expect ADT to achieve strong results in the future as the company builds on these results with its growth strategies.

ADT's low valuation leaves plenty of room for the stock to increase at a rate that exceeds earnings growth. With the company's growth improving, I think it would be reasonable for ADT's valuation metrics to increase to be more in line with its competitors. That means the stock is likely to increase at an outperforming pace from these low valuation levels.

The good news for investors is that ADT is focused on growing cash flow. The cash flow growth will allow the company to invest in future growth. It will also put ADT in a good position to increase the dividends.

In a nutshell, ADT plans to increase cash flow by retaining existing customers (reducing attrition), acquiring new customers more efficiently, and by optimizing adjusted EBITDA. ADT is already making progress on these initiatives.

In Q1 2018, ADT improved attrition by 90 basis points year-over-year to 13.6% (gross customer revenue attrition). ADT had its best month ever for attrition during Q1. ADT's strong customer service focus is the likely reason for this improvement. The company has a focus on customer's needs with a seamless experience. That means listening to what customers' needs are and delivering those to them with a fast response. Customers can access a live agent right away, which fosters confidence and trust, while eliminating the frustration of having to go through a recorded message to get a live rep.

ADT can acquire more customers more efficiently by optimizing subscriber acquisition costs. The subscriber acquisition costs can be reduced by reducing equipment costs, improving labor productivity, increasing marketing efficiency, and by obtaining more upfront revenue from customers at the time of installation. These efforts will help to optimize EBITDA and grow cash flow as costs are reduced and as revenue increases. ADT did achieve a 7% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1. I think ADT will continue to drive EBITDA growth as it drives these efforts.

Source: ADT Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

ADT's achievement of 5% revenue growth in Q1 shows that the company was successful in retaining and growing customers. The company experienced higher revenue for commercial and multi-site accounts. I think the big opportunity for ADT will be growing the commercial market.

Businesses have a lot at stake to protect and secure. The commercial market will give ADT more revenue per customer since businesses have more to protect than residential customers. Businesses are more willing to pay $100 per month for a security system as compared to the $37 monthly cost for a residential system. Security systems could save business owners more than the cost of installing and monitoring the system. Monthly service costs for ADT business customers start at a reasonable price of $58 per month.

Most business owners are probably too busy to attempt a DYI security system. Therefore, I think most would choose to go with a company like ADT which has many years of experience in installing security systems. ADT can offer businesses video surveillance, burglary monitoring, remote monitoring/ arming and disarming of alarms, and access control.

Employee theft accounts for 43% of lost revenue. Therefore, ADT can provide businesses with a one-stop shop for its security needs. This can help maximize revenue, which can offset or pay for the cost of installing and running the security system. Businesses could get a net return on the cost of these systems by preventing theft/burglary. The net savings aspect is a great selling point, which can help grow ADT's commercial business revenue.

ADT is Involved With New Technology

ADT's security systems can work with new technology such as Nest Thermostats and Alexa devices. The company stated that manufacturers of new products tend to have conversations with ADT to incorporate their technology. This includes new tech such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. So, ADT is likely to remain relevant with new tech going forward. This can be a good selling point for potential customers, knowing that ADT remains relevant by staying on top of new technology.

The Risks for ADT Investors

There have been a handful of investors with a negative outlook for ADT. The short percent of the float is at approximately 32%. These bears led the stock to drop in half from the IPO price of $14 down to $7. However, the stock increased to $9.45 since then. So, I think the bulls are back in command as they see the growth potential for ADT.

One of the reasons for the bearish view for ADT is because of the higher prevalence of DIY security systems on the market. However, I think there will always be a market for those who don't want to do it themselves, especially for businesses. DIY customers could get over 30 devices in the mail - not everyone will be comfortable installing these themselves. Furthermore, ADT hinted in its last earnings conference call that it is looking into offering DIY to potential customers.

Another risk for ADT is its high amount of debt on the balance sheet. The company has total debt of $10.3 billion as compared to $258 million in total cash. This can create a risk if the business begins to lose money. If the business turns south, ADT could have trouble handling its debt payments. However, since ADT is growing earnings and cash flow, the company will be in a good position to reduce debt over time.

Outlook for ADT

Overall, I think ADT's continued growth will outweigh the risks. The company appears to be on the right track to grow revenue, earnings, and cash flow. The undervaluation in ADT's stock allows plenty of room for P/E expansion. ADT's growth will catalyze the stock and drive the P/E higher.

With the company expected to grow earnings at 38% in 2019, I think the stock can easily get back to the IPO price of $14 from the current low valuation level within a year. This represents about a 48% stock gain from the current price. That would take the forward P/E of 8 up to 12 based on 2019's expected EPS of $1.16. The stock would still be undervalued at that level, so the performance could be even better than that.

Let me know your thoughts on ADT in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on "Follow" at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.