Elephant Dancing On The Cloud: Microsoft Q2 Earnings Analysis

Microsoft does it again, reporting better than expected FYQ4 2018 earnings on 7/19.

Microsoft (MSFT) does it again, reporting better than expected FYQ4 2018 earnings on 7/19, after the close. This article analyzes quarterly financial metrics in a historical context, and discuss key topics raised in the quarter. As always, I encourage investors to view stocks as ownership of businesses and take a fundamental, long-term view of their ownership.

(Note on source: all historical data are from the company, all consensus numbers are from FactSet, and all charts are created by the Author.)

Revenue for Q2 2018 came out to $30.1B, beating consensus estimates by 3.0%. This is the fifth consecutive beat to consensus estimates, building a pretty solid track record over the years. This represents an y/y increase of 21.8%, an acceleration vs. 9.1% y/y in Q2 2017 and prior quarters. Who says elephants can't dance?

The biggest upside driver vs. consensus is Intelligent Cloud at $9.61B in revenue vs. $9.09B consensus. The two other segments came in-line vs. expectations.

Operating Income (non-GAAP)

Operating Income for Q2 2018 came out to $10.4B, beating consensus estimates by 10.5%. This represents an y/y growth of 47.9%, vs. 12.9% y/y in Q2 2017. Margins expanded by 608 bps y/y. MSFT is showing the world the beauty of operating leverage at scale.

EPS (non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP EPS for Q2 2018 came out to $1.13, beating consensus estimates by 11.4%. This represents an y/y increase of 15.3%, vs. 42.0% y/y in Q2 2017. The beats are getting smaller, but shows that Wall Street is playing catch up rather than the company slowing down.

Cash Flow & Capex

CFFO for Q2 2018 was $11.42B vs $11.01B a year ago, implying a 3.8% y/y growth. FCF for Q2 2018 is was $7.44B vs $8.72B a year ago, implying a 14.7% y/y decline. This is due to MSFT's accelerating capex spent to support its cloud business as well as general competition with other tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and Facebook (FB). I discuss this phenomena in more detail here.

Declining FCF at MSFT and other tech giants, while understandable, should nevertheless remain an ongoing concern. The big question is if all of these investments will generate bigger piles of cash in the future, or if the tech giants will compete away the profits from each other. Given their stellar track record and clear run-way, I'm optimistic.

Key Topics: Cloud and Acquisitions

In my earnings preview, I asked about the sustainability of Azure's growth and if there is the potential for it to pick up even more given industries' increasing negative views of Amazon as a potential competitor. My bullish views on Azure strengthened with Q2 as Azure posted +85% y/y growth in constant currency, ahead of expectations (as highlighted in the revenue section above). This is anecdotal, but I read a lot of earnings calls and more and more people are talking about Azure under the same breath as Amazon's AWS. I have no reason to believe that Azure won't become as big as Amazon, which has nearly 3x the market share of cloud infrastructure.

The second big topic, in my opinion, is MSFT's ability to growth inorganically, which might be underappreciated at this point with all eyes glued on the cloud business. The LinkedIn acquisition appears to be a huge success, as revenue accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter to +37% y/y for that business (Q2 earnings call). MSFT's ability to integrate acquisitions bodes well for its pending Github acquisition.

In the Q2 call, MSFT's CEO commented on Github:

With GitHub, we recognized the increasingly vital role that developers play in value creation and growth in the era of the Intelligent Cloud and intelligent edge. Our pending acquisition will enable us to bring our tools and services to new audiences, while enabling GitHub to grow and retain its independence and develop a first ethos in community.

I'd be curious to see how Microsoft leverages Github in the coming years, and I look forward to more blockbuster M&A deals coming from the MSFT team.

