Energy Week: Optimistic, Cautious, And Opportunistic

Laurentian Research is optimistic in the long term, cautiously long in the medium term, and opportunistic in the short term about oil prices.

Energy has been a big winner in the stock market so far in 2018. It seems the dog days of 2014, when oil prices plummeted to rock-bottom levels, are firmly in the rear view. Nonetheless, with oil prices up 40% from last year, and despite being the second-best performing sector globally over the last 6 to 12 months, energy names are relatively cheap. Is now the time to back up the truck and load up on energy stocks?

We surveyed our top Marketplace authors with energy-focused services to see what they had to say. We've invited several authors to join the Roundtable and will be posting a separate interview each day, as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable to conclude the series. Laurentian Research has a bit more than a year under his belt on Marketplace, where he closely follows commodities and natural resources names. His service, The Natural Resources Hub, is predicated on the belief that the natural resources sector still offers plenty of value stocks to be had for a song, with the added benefits of inflation protection and diversification. A three-decade plus veteran of the natural resources space with a PhD in geosciences, Laurentian knows whereof he speaks. He shared his views on oil, nat gas and the coming commodities super-cycle in a recent email interview.

Seeking Alpha: There's a lot of drama in oil right now, for example, between Trump and OPEC and the Saudis, and with the presence of Iran and potential sanctions crackdown looming. What does that mean for oil prices in the near and long term? How can investors play the chaos?

Laurentian Research: The word drama says it all, except this one has gotten no script. We can either attempt to out-complex the drama and bet the investment outcome on our forecast of the future course of oil prices or use what we can know to our advantage in investing while acknowledging what we cannot.

My opinion as to oil prices can be summarized as optimistic in the long term, cautiously long in the medium term, and opportunistic in the short term. In the long term, the secular oil demand uptrend is intact in spite of the challenge posed by the renewables. In the medium term, we at The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH) think we are somewhere in the middle of an oil upswing between the February 2016 bottom and an inflection point in the future. There is still a lot of profit to be made in the oil and gas industry.

In the short term, the oil price will be impacted by both bullish and bearish factors. The bullish factors include (1) spare production capacity tightness after three years of insufficient investment in reserve replacement, field development and infrastructure construction; (2) disruption of production as a result of geopolitical instability in Syria, Iraq and Yemen as stirred by Iran in reaction to the re-imposed sanction, violence in Libya, and collapse of Venezuela; and (3) a strong U.S. economy. The bearish factors include (4) Trump's management of the oil price ahead of the mid-term election; and (5) a cooling of the Chinese economy, or even a political turmoil there, and its ripple effect throughout the world, especially as there is no sign that Trump will let up the trade war tactics before the mid-term election.

As we course through the short-term volatility, we plan to manage the portfolio by rotating out of hot names of the moment and deploying capital to where others have deserted due to temporary headwinds. The reality is that the largest margin of safety investment plays no longer exist as they did in February 2016.

The oil and gas space still offers numerous undervalued investment opportunities; however, as always, we try to carefully choose the best risk-reward profiles through in-depth, bottom-up research. In my experience learned in previous industry cycles, this is a time when investors tend to fall into the trap of chasing outsized capital appreciation while ignoring the downside risk associated with bad asset quality, mediocre or unethical management, and unhealthy balance sheet. A rising tide lifts all boats as well as some floating junks, so investors should be prudent in stock picking and rein in their over-confidence.

SA: Oil is trading around where it was in 2010 (going up) and the end of 2014 (going down - it didn't stay there long!). What has changed for the industry through the course of that cycle?

LR: On a nominal basis, oil indeed trades at the level of 2010 and 2014. Back in 2010-2014, the oil patch was having the last drink at the party of commodity super-cycle. Now, in 2018, the energy sector appears to be in the early part of a new commodity super-cycle. This super-cycle involves not only crude oil but also the uranium sub-sector, which appears to be at an inflection point after ten years of bear market, as I pointed out in two recent articles.

Much has changed in the operating environment of the oil industry since 2014. The collapse of oil prices led to three years of under-investment by the industry in reserve replacement, field production, infrastructure construction, and skilled labor displacement, which in turn resulted in substantial production capacity destruction. Numerous countries have improved fiscal terms for oil companies.

Low oil prices helped oust leftist governments in Latin America, e.g., Argentina, but they also accelerated the bankruptcy of Venezuela, pushed Libya into civil war, and contributed to Iran's signing of the nuclear deal with the world powers, thus sowing a few seeds of instability in the nooks and crannies of the world.

The oil downturn decimated the emerging renewable energy industry, which counter-intuitively coincides with an intensifying environmentalist tendency throughout the world, as seen in various zero-carbon state policies and vehement sabotage of pipeline projects in Canada and the U.S.

As oil prices drop, the operators saw the costs decrease substantially. Some of the costs will appreciate along with the rising oil prices, but part of the cost reduction is structural, thanks to technological innovations as in the unconventional plays and due to the adoption of capital-efficient development plans as in deep waters.

SA: Natural gas is still bouncing around in the same general range it has been in for recent years. Is there any reason to think things are going to change, and if not, what should investors and traders keep in mind?

LR: Two salient facts, in my opinion, stand out when it comes to natural gas:

(1) Worldwide, there are a lot of natural gas reserves, especially including North American shale gas. According to BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2018, the total proven reserves in the world amount to 6,831.7 Tcf, which can last 53 years producing at the 2017 annual production of 129.9 Tcf. Globally, natural gas oversupply may continue into the foreseeable future although natural gas consumption has been increasing at 3% per year.

(2) Globalization of the natural gas markets is the future, which will link up the natural gas production centers, e.g., Russia, Mideast, U.S., Canada, Australia, and Africa, with regional markets including Europe, Far East, and North America. Low-cost transportation of natural gas in form of LNG and via pipelines is supposed to facilitate the globalization of the natural gas markets. This may, to a large extent, homogenize natural gas prices around the world, leading to lower natural gas prices in Europe and Far East. But I doubt it can give natural gas price in North America a major boost, judging from the abundant associated shale gas.

Regardless of the bleak outlook of natural gas price in North America, natural gas production will continue to increase due to it being a by-product of higher-value shale oil production. Investors should, therefore, focus on riding the uptrend of natural gas production volume; potential investment targets include, for e.g., natural gas processing service providers, natural gas pipeline operators, LNG terminals, and LNG tanker companies.

There will still be isolated pockets of small markets where natural gas demand outstrips supply. The Colombian Caribbean, e.g., is just such a market, where natural gas is sold at around $5/Mcf.

SA: What do tariffs mean for U.S. oil & gas imports? How is this impacting your investing strategy, if at all?

LR: The U.S. steel tariffs have been opposed by the oil industry because they will increase the cost of drilling and surface structures. However, as long as oil prices stay at or above the current level, the actual impact of the steel tariffs on the profitability of the oil companies should be negligible.

The trade war with China may have profound consequences to the oil industry. If a recession of the export-oriented Chinese economy results and ripples throughout the world, a short-term global oil demand weakness will be one of the repercussions. As the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, the export of American LNG to China becomes a remote possibility.

Chinese defense spending has been rapidly increasing, as the country seeks to project its military power beyond its border to protect its interests, including overseas oil projects and oil import sea routes. China, in its own words, is preparing for a war that "is unavoidable between an emerging power and a ruling hegemony", i.e., the U.S. It is unlikely that the U.S. will sit on her hands and watch a global trade and security system, which she helped build with American blood and greenback, to go down the drain. In view of this, I have added a few defense names to the portfolio, taking advantage of the recent defense industry correction.

SA: Whatever your current thesis is in oil and gas, what gives you the most concern? What could change that would force you to update your view on the sector over the next 1-2 years?

LR: I am most concerned about an oil demand weakness, which may be caused by the cooling of U.S. economy and/or a Chinese recession. If such a macroeconomic event happens within the next 1-2 years, oil may suffer from a flash crash, offering investors a great entry opportunity. However, the later the recession happens, the more severe the oil industry downturn will be. The next concern I have is a surge of oilfield service costs. The OFS cost appreciation has been largely muted so far, but the strong oil demand and the shortage of skilled oil workers may signal a rise in OFS costs may be just around the corner.

SA: What's a favorite investment idea in the energy sector for you right now, and what is the story?

LR: In managing the TNRH model portfolio, I first select those companies that meet our stock-picking criteria, then I try to diversify across the main petroleum provinces, e.g., the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Bakken, Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, and international basins. Such a geographical diversification helps mitigate risks associated with production disruption and shifting commodity differentials.

For example, TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) [TSX:TGL] rewards us handsomely for our stock-picking according to the above principles. TransGlobe is run by a shrewd and frugal management team which has a substantial skin in the game. The company sold its dry gas property in Canada in 2008 just when the natural gas price started to drop. It deployed the proceeds to onshore Egypt to expand its conventional oil E&P operation there. At end-2016, the company reentered Canada by acquiring an oil-weighted property at rock-bottom price from the distressed Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE). Since 2017, the company decided to come out of a hibernation and began to ramp up activity. The company has a healthy balance sheet and is well positioned to grow organically or via acquisition. The stock was under-followed and undervalued until its recent listing at the AIM market. Our timely entry generated a 50% gain within a short month. Going forward, the stock still has some headroom to appreciate even without considering its operational expansion.

