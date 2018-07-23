iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF: Small Yield, But Growing

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss why I believe the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund holds debt with "floating" interest rates, which means the rates will re-set at given intervals. This debt is preferable in the rising rate environment we are currently seeing, and should expect to see heading into next year. Furthermore, the fund is made up of mostly investment grade corporate debt, which provides stability that investors may be looking for. Finally, FLOT has seen aggressive increases to its distribution rate, which has pushed the fund's yield up to a more attractive level, and gives me confidence that the yield should continue higher still going forward.

Background

First, a little about FLOT. The fund "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating rate bonds with remaining maturities between one month and five years." It offers investors exposure to U.S. floating rate bonds, whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. FLOT is currently trading at $50.97/share and pays a monthly distribution. I reviewed FLOT back in March, and recommended the fund because I believed the fund's exposure to floating rate instruments would benefit it going forward. Since that time, investors would have seen a total return around .81%, and also seen the yield increase from its previous level of around 1.5%. Based on the fund's current price and last twelve distributions, the yield would now be 1.82%. However, as I mentioned in the previous article, with interest rates going higher, FLOT's yield should continue higher as well. In fact, if we consider only the distributions paid in 2018 and extrapolate them for the rest of 2018, the fund would yield slightly over 2% (based on its current price). This tells me new investors would be getting at least a 2% yield, with a likely chance of it being higher than that. Therefore, I continue to believe FLOT is a safe place to park some cash, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Floating Rate Funds Are Holding Up Better

The primary factor when considering FLOT is the use of floating rate bonds, which are loans whose interest rate fluctuates based on changes in an agreed upon reference rate (ex: the London Inter-bank Offered Rate - the rate at which large banks lend to each other). Under these agreements, the borrower assumes the interest rate risk, as opposed to a fixed-rate loan where the lender assumes the risk. Therefore, if interest rates do move higher, this debt will begin to charge higher interest payments, and vice versa if rates decline. This differentiates FLOT from other debt instruments because the fund does not have to sell off debt, or wait for it to mature, to reinvest at prevailing higher rates. Instead, these bonds will re-set at the higher rate automatically as part of their contract. Therefore, higher interest rates actually benefit investors in FLOT, and this presents a unique opportunity for debt investors in a rising rate environment.

Now that we know FLOT should hold up better than traditional bond funds, let us examine if it truly is. So far in 2018, we have had a chance to see if funds like FLOT are living up to expectations, because interest rates have already climbed two times, with another two hikes expected later in the year. And as illustrated in the graph below, FLOT has indeed been outperforming standard bond funds, such as iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ):

Source: CNBC

As you can see, FLOT has edged out a positive return so far this year, without even accounting for distributions. On the other hand, SCHZ and AGG are in negative territory, even after distributions are accounted for. So this tells me FLOT is indeed doing what it should be, which is outperforming other bond funds which don't capture floating rate instruments.

To see why, consider FLOT's distribution increases so far this year. As a fund focused on investment grade debt, we shouldn't expect the yield to be especially high, but the growth is quite impressive. The chart below will illustrate some of the gains the fund has made on this front by comparison to last year, and the previous month:

Metric Percentage Gain Year-Over-Year Distribution Gain (July) 72.41% Month-Over-Month Distribution Gain (June-July) 8.33%

These are impressive figures, and give me confidence that the fund is accomplishing its stated objective. Furthermore, it tells me that while its year-to-date yield may be around 2%, if we consider 8% growth for the remainder of the year, which is reasonable, we should see this annual yield fall in the 2.15-2.20% range. This offers investors a competitive return with minimal loss of risk to principle, with the chance for the yield to go higher still if interest rate hikes persist in 2019.

Can We Expect Higher Rates to Continue?

While I just laid out an argument for why I expect FLOT to outperform a basic, investment grade bond fund, it is important to consider that this scenario only holds up if interest rates actually continue going up. While investors had been forecasting higher rates for some time, President Trump has recently spoken out against more rate hikes. In fact, just this week the President was quoted "Tightening now hurts all that we have done" and "Debt coming due & we are raising rates - Really?" Clearly, the President does not want interest rate hikes to disrupt a growing economy. So far, these rate hikes do not seem to be making a negative impact, but the risk of increasing rates too quickly is always present.

Given this recent rhetoric, should we plan to see a slowdown of rate hikes? The market does not seem to think so, even given the President's statements. The probability for two more rate hikes this year has stayed consistent, even after Trump's tweets. In fact, investors are pricing in a fourth rate hike, by year-end, at the highest probability so far this year. The chance of at least one rate hike by the December meeting is essentially a certainty (at 96%) and the chance of two rate hikes is close to 60%, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

The takeaway here is that rate hikes seem set to continue. Earlier this month, the Fed's Chairman, Powell, had reiterated his intention to continue forward with interest rate increases. The market has taken this at face value, while currently discounting any probability of White House interference. Therefore, I would expect two more rate hikes this year, and that should bode well for the possibility of continued distribution increases by FLOT.

Investment Grade Debt - Outlook

Let us now dive a little deeper into FLOT's portfolio, to get a better sense of how the underlying assets will hold up going forward. While an increasing yield is nice, the benefit of a higher yield would be negated if defaults rose and the net asset value of the fund declined in turn. To start, consider that FLOT is a relatively safe and stable investment, as it is comprised entirely of investment grade debt, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, what is happening in the investment grade corporate space is critical to FLOT's overall performance. Fortunately, this is a space that continues to hold up well, and is a reason for FLOT's stable price action. In fact, global investment grade defaults are sitting comfortably near their lows, and even defaults in speculative grade assets are not alarming, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: S&P Global

This is obviously an important metric, and it points to continued reliability for investors to be able to recover their principle, as well as collect increasing distributions, from FLOT.

However, it is still important for investors to gauge the risks on the horizon, when deciding if this is an asset class they want to be exposed to. While investment grade debt has done well post-recession, this has been on the backdrop of extremely low interest rates, which obviously make repayment easier. The downside of this is that it has encouraged a lot of corporate borrowing. While this has not sparked widespread defaults in the investment grade space to date, it does present more of a risk as interest rates rise and the expense of servicing that debt goes up. An important point to consider is that leverage for the investment-grade space has steadily risen over the past few years, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

Again, while this is not a red flag yet, it is something to keep a keen eye on going forward. If we see an uptick in investment grade defaults, I would view that as a warning, and look to reassess any exposure in this area.

Bottomline

As interest rates have risen, many traditional bond funds have suffered. Even as their yields rise, total returns have been largely negative because bond prices have been falling. Fortunately, FLOT, which holds floating rate bonds, is an exception, as it has given investors a positive total return year-to-date. Additionally, the speed at which FLOT's yield is growing also gives me some encouragement. While I have liked FLOT since the year started, my biggest belief was that the yield was simply too low. While I would like to see it go higher still, it is rising at a comfortable level. Furthermore, if history is a guide, it should continue to rise in the second half of 2018, and possibly beyond. While we remain in a difficult market for bonds, FLOT has been holding up nicely, and should continue to do so. Therefore, I reiterate my point that now is a good time for investors to consider initiating positions in FLOT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.