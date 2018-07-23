The Bad Beat Case For Ingredion

The speciality portfolio will see sales grow to over $2 billion by 2022. That is a 30% gain plus in revenues.

Ingredion has been under pressure for several months now, but the most recent drop presents a value opportunity.

In the present column, we present to you a trade we recently offered to members of BAD BEAT Investing where we see both an opportunity for a short-term technical bounce as well as a long-term value proposition. We have been eyeing the pain in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) for several months now. As the name might suggest, the company is a leading global provider of ingredient solutions. It focuses on the processing of corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits to produce starches, sweeteners, flavors, fibers, and other ingredients. It acts as an ingredient supplier to various industries, such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and so on.

(Source: Ingredion about us page)

Today, we think that it is time to bring the name to your attention to look for a bounce in shares.

Take a look at the 5-year chart:

(Source: BAD BEAT Investing)

As you can see, the stock has been falling since the start of the year. At this juncture, it is trading near key support, and we are looking for a bounce in conjunction with the valuation of the name looking rather attractive at this point. Take a look at some of the lines we have charted:

(Source: BAD BEAT Investing)

As you can see, the stock had risen nicely up until the start of this year. We believe the present pullback, which on Friday broke through the long-term support line (green) above, is temporary. All signs point to this critical juncture. Looking at the past 18 months' trading (red line), we have our stop loss point identified.

The play

We actually think this is ideally played as a medium-term value situation. However, for those looking for a trading horizon, here is what we think works.

Target entry $96-98

Max stop loss: $89.50 ($93 for the more conservative traders)

Target exit: $116-118

Estimated time frame: 8-12 weeks based on trading volume and beta

Why the recent fall?

Friday's fall is likely to shakeout the last of the weaker hands. Right now, the company is in transition, and the market hates uncertainty. What triggered Friday's irrational selling is that the company stepped up and accelerated its "Cost Smart program." The program is not new. It was announced back in May! It is designed to improve profitability and deliver increased value to shareholders.

When we say it is not new, we mean the company introduced this cost savings initiative in its first-quarter 2018 earnings call on May 3 to further streamline its global business.

So what kind of numbers are we talking about? Well, the company is setting forth "Cost Smart" targets to include an anticipated $75 million cost of sales savings, including global network optimization and $50 million in anticipated SG&A savings by year-end 2021. This global company has been improving efficiencies at its locations around the world.

(Source: Ingredion worldwide locations)

Ingredion expects restructuring costs to be incurred earlier in the program and expects savings to be realized beginning in 2018 and building momentum toward the targets through 2021. This is critical, as the company's reach across the globe continues to grow, and with it, so do costs. By taking the initiative and reigning in costs, we see value here, especially as the possible customer base continues to grow.

(Source: Ingredion May presentation)

The population of the world is certainly growing. But how are the company's sales here?

(Source: Ingredion May presentation)

As you can see, Ingredion has a broad customer reach across the globe. As it transitions, expect merging of services and centers as the company plans to be more efficient in delivering service.

For example, in conjunction with the announcement made on Friday, the company will cease wet-milling operations at its Stockton, California facility and establish a shipping distribution station by year-end 2018. After the transition, it will begin using the facility to distribute finished products to customers in the Western United States and, in particular, California. Currently, that facility produces high fructose corn syrup and industrial starch. This is one example of the kind of moves we expect to see in the next few years.

Any value?

Ingredion has been performing well. However, with the decision to close down the operation in California facility, the name is likely to take a small revenue hit and will see higher costs for the present quarter. As such, the company cut its earnings forecast. It revised its 2018 adjusted EPS guidance to $7.50-7.80 from $7.90-8.20. Its revised expectation for adjusted cash flow provided by operating activities is $800-850 million.

So, with this realization, let's say we come in at the low end $7.50. At $7.50, that means the stock at $100 is trading at 13.3 times forward earnings. We view that as relatively attractive in this space. If the name dips under $100, we become even more intrigued here.

The financial statements show continued growth, but the company wants more profitability longer term and that is why it is taking a hit now.

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, operating income had continued to grow ahead of this cost savings program, as had EBITDA. The company is a winner on many counts. On a per share basis relative to expectations, take a look at the past performance of sales and earnings:

(Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page for Ingredion)

This is a rather solid pattern, in our opinion. The name is not in hyper-growth mode, but as you can see, both revenues and earnings have moved higher over time. What is more, the company is likely to see earnings per share growth, even with reduced guidance. At worst, the company is temporarily going to have flat earnings while it streamlines its businesses. We think a 49-point drop from the top in January is excessive, over a 30% decline.

In conjunction with the cost savings program, we note some interesting patterns in the financial data. You see, in the food processing industry, most companies usually have a stable ratio of fixed assets to turnover, which gradually decreases with time. Thus, it is reasonable for us to expect our fixed assets to grow in proportion with the revenues. The company might indulge in M&A activity of relatively smaller firms across the globe, which could boost the intangible assets after the cost savings initiative is complete. It has the balance sheet to do so.

(Source: Ingredion May presentation)

This cost savings should go a long way, especially as the company has done extremely well in managing its inventory and receivables. This is evident from the gradually declining inventory turnover ratio and the receivables turnover ratio. Reducing costs, coupled with good working capital management, are very positive signs which significantly increase our confidence in the management.

The company has improved efficiencies throughout its global operations. Recently, Ingredion extended cost savings initiatives to support functions, which included streamlining its finance organization and establishing a shared service center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The so-called "Cost Smart" initiatives are underway with the goal of establishing "global centers of excellence." So essentially, these will be the model for the future. Again, transition is a time of uncertainty. So, the Street is punishing the name. But long term, we like it. Cost Smart supply chain initiatives will address manufacturing, freight and procurement, as well as future opportunities to optimize the company's global manufacturing network. Establishing these targets is generating short-term pain, but it will ensure better margins and the ability to navigate future cost pressures

You may have noted the cash flow has been solid. Even at $825 million projected this year following the changes made to streamline the business, the figure is impressive. Because of the excellent free cash flow generation, the company will have a significant amount of cash to reduce its debt burden and continue its dividend payouts.

We expect management to reduce the leverage of the company through the repayment of debt, while continuing to focus on value creation for its equity shareholders following this cost savings initiative. While you are waiting for the turnaround, we note that you will be paid a 2.5% dividend yield to wait. While that is not high yield, the more it creeps up, the greater the change that value investors will step in. The bottom line is that the long term is intact.

(Source: Ingredion May presentation)

The portfolio will see sales grow to over $2 billion by 2022. That is a 30%-plus gain in revenues. Assuming that the company also leans out its costs with this program, we see earnings growing even more, so we see earnings per share approaching $12-14 per share by 2022.

Take home

We see here both an opportunity for a trader and a value buying opportunity for our value investors. Our earnings targets are an attractive proposition for a stock currently trading at just 13 times forward 2018 earnings. We like a long position at present levels. There is value here, but give it time. Patience will be rewarded.

