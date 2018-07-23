eBAY Q2: Running Out Of Gas In A Competitive Environment

eBAY (EBAY) reported weak Q2 2018 earnings on 7/18, after the close, and the stock declined over 10% on Thursday. This article analyzes quarterly financial metrics in a historical context, and discusses key questions raised in the quarter. As always, I encourage investors to view stocks as ownership of businesses and take a fundamental, long-term view of their ownership.

Revenue

(Unless otherwise noted all historical data are from the company, and all consensus numbers are from FactSet.)

Revenue for Q2 2018 came out to $2.6B, missing consensus estimates by -0.8%. This represents a y/y increase of 13.4%, vs. 4.4% y/y in Q2 2017. This is the second consecutive top-line disappointment for the company, which followed four quarters of increasing beats - so quite a reversal.

Importantly, EBAY reduced its FY revenue guidance to $10.75-10.85B, down from the prior range of $10.9-11.1B. The top end is also below consensus of $10.95B.

Operating Income (non-GAAP)

Operating Income for Q2 2018 came out to $665M, missing consensus estimates by -3.3%. This is the third consecutive quarterly miss for the company, each time by a greater amount. This represents a y/y growth of 4.7%, vs. -2.2% y/y in Q2 2017. Margins contracted by -209 bps y/y, although revenue grew 13% over the same time period. Investors do not like negative operating leverage, to say the least.

EPS (non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP EPS for Q2 2018 came out to $0.53, beating consensus estimates by 3.5%. This represents a y/y increase of 17.8%, vs. 4.7% y/y in Q2 2017. Investors who do not follow EBAY closely may be scratching their heads on how EBAY could drop over 10% on an "earnings beat," but that's not the most important metric. I believe adjusted EPS is the least important metric as it is frequently engineered to "make the numbers." (Generally speaking, not trying to pick on EBAY.)

Cash Flow and Capex

CFFO for Q2 2018 was $372M vs. $699M a year ago, implying a 46.8% y/y decline. Given the slight uptick in capex in the quarter, FCF for Q2 2018 was $188M vs. $517M a year ago, implying a 63.6% y/y decline. I believe EBAY's struggles with profitability can really be seen in the cash flow metrics, which has gone down over the past 3 years.

Key Top: Loss of Momentum

After a strong Q4 2017, EBAY's momentum seems to be hitting a wall. Revenue for Q2 grew ~ 6% FX neutral, despite a 50-60 bps contribution from the acquisition of Giosis. Furthermore, management cut its FY revenue guidance.

StubHub decelerated significantly in Q2, growing only 5% FX neutral, which was blamed on a weak events environment in concerts, theater and Major League Baseball. In the Q2 earnings call, management commented that it expects this weakness to continue into the second half.

Besides StubHub, judging from the call, it appears that EBAY was having various execution issues, including a slower roll-out of new initiatives. The promotional environment also appears intense, which drove sales and marketing expenses up 170 bps.

There appears to be multiple factors contributing to this slowdown, which raises the question if this management team is up to the task of taking on e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), emerging e-commerce giant Walmart (WMT), and specialized e-commerce competitors like Etsy (ETSY) and Wayfair (W).

At just above 10x 2019 consensus EBITDA, EBAY's valuation is not demanding. However, the declining margins, cash flow and loss of momentum are certainly metrics to monitor for investors.

