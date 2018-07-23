NVE Corporation: Perceptions, Misperceptions And The Truth

In spite of or because of the perceptions and misperceptions of the past few days and months, the market appeared disappointed in the fiscal 2019 first quarter results.

NVE's share price had been on a surprising climb in the nine weeks prior to July. It settled ahead of the company's earnings report on July 18th.

One of the absolute best features of Seeking Alpha is the earnings call transcripts. Granted, you lose tone, and sometimes context, when reading just the words. For example, consider this exchange on Textainer Group Holdings' (TGH) last call.

“Helane Becker: Thanks, operator. Hi Guys, thank you for the time. I was looking at the one slide, I think it was a Slide 10, where you talk about your forecast - a much richer forecast actually that's my question for GDP growth and so on, is that 10% number - is that a worldwide number? You say 2018 GDP growth. Yeah, on my presentation its Slide 10, of approximately 4%, so is that - whose number is that I guess? Philip Brewer: Boring questions Helane, next question. I'm sorry Helane, for a moment I thought I was manufacturing electric cars.”

Mr. Brewer was being playful. It helps to understand the call took place on May 8th, just three business days after Tesla (TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk, gained a screen full of coverage for expressing frustration and skipping over two analysts' questions in Tesla's call.

“Bernstein analyst: And, so, where specifically will you be in terms of capital requirements? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.: Excuse me. Next. Boring bonehead questions are not cool. Next? RBC analyst: …Like, of the reservations that actually opened and made available to configure, can you let us know, like, what percentage have actually taken the step to configure? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.: We're going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They're killing me.”

But, for all that could be lost in translation due to tone or context, the value of having the words for future reference proves quite valuable.

“Reading” The Numbers

NVE Corporation (NVEC) reported fiscal 2019 first quarter results on July 18th. Product revenue slipped a mere $10,000 year-over-year. Because projects were completed, contract R&D revenue fell 67% by approximately $488,000. Overall, total revenue was 7% less compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2018.

This one factor, strictly by the numbers, could be viewed as disappointing. But, if one is truly familiar with the spintronics expert, there would be excitement rather than disappointment. Hearing the phrase, “completed projects”, means understanding there will be future revenue. In 2012, NVE's CEO Dan Baker emphasized NVE's R&D strategy.

“...when we justify an R&D project, whether it’s internally funded, whether we have the resources or don’t have the resources, we have to demonstrate a payback or we’re not going to do it...” (emphasis added)

And, the concept of future revenue does not necessarily mean in the immediately subsequent quarter. The lag between R&D and product sales typically spans multiple quarters, sometimes years.

Turning back to the numbers, though customer-sponsored R&D revenue was down year-over-year, internally-funded R&D actually increased year-over-year. Again, for those truly familiar with the company, it will be recognized NVE is most likely expanding on customer-sponsored R&D efforts. It is not uncommon for the company to take the knowledge and effort expended on one project and apply it across industries. And, again, this does not necessarily mean the impact will be seen in the subsequent quarter.

Gross margin in the quarter increased to 80% compared to 76% a year ago. Thus, though revenue slipped 7%, operating income slipped just 2.5% year-over-year.

Further, despite the change in revenue (negative by the numbers, positive by the implications), NVE's net income was 19.6% better than the fiscal 2018 first quarter. Credit better interest yield on its bonds and lower tax rates. Per share, NVE reported $0.81 in earnings compared to $0.68 a year ago. Its net profit margin was a record 56%.

Now, Just Where Did They Say That?

When NVE reported fiscal 2018 full-year results on May 2nd, shares closed at $89.79. Despite a lack of significant news, for the next eight weeks, every week, the share price set a new 52-week high. In July, trading seemed to level off, perhaps in anticipation of the next quarter's results.

The market's reaction to NVE's results on July 18th can only be described as disappointment. Shares fell as much as 12.3% to $108.75 and closed over 9% down at $112.65. The closing price on July 19th was 16.6% off the high of $135.00 set on June 26th. Source: Author-created

Interpretations will vary.

For example, some attribute the stock price climb of 50% from $89.79 to $135.00 to NVE's “outperformance” in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. This “outperformance” was detailed by a “high single-digit increase sequentially and a 15% increase year-over-year”.

Though it does not appear in the fiscal 2018 third quarter press release or earnings call transcript, some perceived the company had “shared” revenue in the fourth quarter would be “down a little bit sequentially”. Not prone to offer guidance, what NVE did state should have, at the very least, been perceived optimistically rather than caustiously.

“We hope to return to year-over-year growth this quarter, the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.”

Fiscal 2017 fourth quarter revenue was $6.85 million and fiscal 2018 third quarter revenue was $7.36 million. NVE reported fiscal 2018 fourth quarter revenue of $7.9 million. So, revenue actually grew year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. But, regardless, the company, literally, did not offer any projection or guidance on fiscal 2018 fourth quarter revenue compared to fiscal 2018 third quarter revenue. Thus, there's no definitive link between the company's supposed “projection” and the unprecedented share price appreciation.

Similarly, some perceived the reaction to the fiscal 2019 first quarter results as due to the company's “hinting at big things last quarter” and under-delivering. Like the perceptions discussed above regarding the fiscal 2018 third quarter, there is simply no literal support for such a perception in the 2018 fiscal fourth quarter reporting. NVE did express optimism but it hardly had a hard deadline by which performance should be measured.

“Our vision for the coming year is to accelerate our growth as we lead a technology revolution.”

On the other hand, phrases such as “long-term”, “began sampling”, “made good progress”, “remain optimistic”, “potential commercial applications”, “take a while”, “gaining traction”, “broader exposure”, “significant growth opportunity” are peppered throughout the earnings call and subsequent question and answer session. There's next to nothing to substantiate an expectation for a quarterly blow-out.

Even more concerning is the realization that such a questionable perception remains.

“Hinting again that this quarter will be the big one.”

Hints in Plain Sight

NVE tends to be humble, cautious and notoriously conservative – especially for a company on the threshold of revolutionizing several industries. In every report, it seems there's a hidden gem worthy of true optimism - though not necessarily for the next quarter. However, the gem dropped in the fiscal 2019 first quarter may well impact the immediate quarter and many others to come.

No doubt, there were bread crumbs dropped along the way. In the fiscal 2018 first quarter, the company announced a private label partnership with a “strong automotive position”. In the second quarter, NVE introduced a Full-Bridge TMR angle sensor. The Full-Bridge TMR angle sensors would be used in rotary encoders, motor shaft position sensors and IoT end nodes. In the fiscal 2018 third quarter, the company shared it was working on design improvements to its smart sensor prototypes needed for the automotive industry. It also discussed its focus on achieving IATF (International Automotive Task Force) certification.

So, when the subject of press releases regarding TMR sensors for the automotive industry was broached in the fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings call, a non-disclosure agreement forced NVE to walk a fine line.

“Cowen analyst: Would the partner's name actually, in some cases, be on the product? So, might we be actually seeing your product being talked about but with someone else's name? Dan Baker: “Yes, that's a possibility...we certainly consider ourselves the industry leaders for that type of sensor, for TMR angle sensors.” (emphasis added)

Share Price or Dividend Coverage?

NVE's share price appreciation is driven by factors such as financial performance, R&D successes and the gems it sneaks into earnings calls. But, perceptions and misperceptions will drive some volatility.

Yet, many NVE shareholders are much more interested in dividend coverage. NVE began dividend payments to distribute its cash horde, $106 million in cash and marketable securities at calendar year-end 2014. The company initially dispensed $10 million on January 1, 2015. Quarterly distributions of $1.00 per share began in fiscal 2016 (beginning April 1, 2015) and have continued since. With less than 5 million shares outstanding, resulting in distributions of just under $20 million annually, in theory, the cash horde should have lasted four to five years.

Now in its fourth year of distribution, NVE has paid out just under $73 million in dividends. Yet, cash and marketable securities still total almost $78 million at the end of the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The cash horde has declined by only $28 million or 26.4%.

Obviously, the longer the horde lasts, the longer shareholders can anticipate the dividend being paid. Source: Author-created from company data

At this rate, without improvement, the cash horde should cover another nine years. Yet, there are factors impacting the longevity of the horde beyond revenue growth.

When evaluating the changes in the cash balance, it is pertinent to consider fixed asset investments. The spend totaled approximately $520 thousand in fiscal 2017 and approximately $605 thousand in fiscal 2018. The investments were made to improve production and to increase capacity. The projection for fiscal 2019 is not expected to reach the fiscal 2018 level. So, more for the coffers.

It is also pertinent to consider the impact of bond yields on the marketable securities. The balance on the marketable securities has decreased almost $25 million from the onset of the program. When interest rates are stable, as the balance decreases, it is natural for the interest income to decline. However, as interest rates rise, even though the balance may decrease, interest income can stabilize or even increase. In the fiscal 2019 first quarter, interest income increased 17% year-over-year even though the marketable securities balance declined 13.4% in the same timeframe. Again, more for the coffers.

Finally, lower tax rates should stretch the longevity of the cash horde. NVE's effective tax rate in fiscal 2018 was 30%. For fiscal 2019, the company projects its effective tax rate at 18%. And, yet again, more for the coffers.

For income investors, extrapolating the cash generation inclusive of favorable interest income, lower taxes and less capital investment, NVE's coverage of the dividend should last far longer than another nine years.

The True Factors Minus The Misperceptions

The surprising no-news share price climb during the nine weeks prior to July may not have been transparently justified (some suspected an acquisition offer). Yet, the truth is NVE remains at the threshold of revolutionizing several industries and any such revolution would warrant the share price appreciation. Considering this growth potential (though it may not be immediately evident in the next quarter), a multiple of 20 would be conservative. Extrapolating the $0.81 earned in the first quarter to a full year and accounting for the dividend rate of $4.00, at $112.65, the multiple falls well short of 20. The climb may have been somewhat mysterious but the stumble was perplexing.

Disappointment in the fiscal 2019 first quarter report certainly appears unwarranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.