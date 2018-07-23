Game On: I Came, I Saw, I Conquered

VICI, now the third gaming REIT in the U.S., owns 20 Caesars gaming properties around the U.S., including Harrah’s Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, and four racetracks.

The phrase “Veni, Vidi, Vici” is a Latin phrase that means "I came; I saw; I conquered," and popularly attributed to Julius Caesar who, according to Appian, used the phrase in a letter to the Roman Senate around 47 BC after he had achieved a quick victory in his short war against Pharnaces II of Pontus at the Battle of Zela. The phrase is used to refer to a swift, conclusive victory.

The sentence has also been used in music, including several well-known works over the years, including the opening of Handel's 1724 opera Giulio Cesare and even more recently on rapper Pitbull’s song, Fireball, the lyrics “I saw, I came, I conquered.”

The phrase, or something similar, was even used in the 1984 film Ghostbusters, when one of the protagonists, Peter Venkman, said, “we came. We saw. We kicked ass.”

Photo Source

In a recent interview for the Forbes Real Estate Investor (monthly newsletter) I asked Ed Pitoniak, VICI’s (VICI) CEO why he chose the name of the new REIT. He explained:

“We chose the name VICI as a way of communicating our Caesarean heritage, given the fame around the saying—attributed to Julius Caesar—of “Veni, Vidi, Vici.” We emerged as a stand-alone company on October 6th, 2017, and for the first few months we traded OTC. We listed on the NSYE on February 1st, 2018, in conjunction with our $1.4 billion IPO, the 4th largest REIT IPO ever.”

As my readers know, we recently decided to include all of the gaming REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab: Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), MGM Growth Properties (MGP), and VICI Properties.

In early February, in an IPO, VICI raised about $1.4 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs thus far in 2018 and one of the largest REIT IPOs ever, after its spin-off from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) (that emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017).

I Came

VICI, now the third gaming REIT in the U.S., owns 20 Caesars gaming properties around the U.S., including Harrah’s Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, and four racetracks. Caesars operates the properties through leaseback deals with VICI. In addition, VICI owns and operates four golf courses. Another part of VICI’s portfolio is two undeveloped parcels along the Las Vegas Strip.

As noted above, VICI listed shares in late 2017 and became a REIT in October of 2017, and this REIT is differentiated (from the direct peers) because it has full independence and internalization of governance and management. There is no board or management overlap with tenants, and there is no ownership of the REIT by tenants. As Ed Pitoniak, VICI’s CEO explains:

“We believe this independence and full internalization is a fundamental requirement of any REIT that aspires to be of institutional quality. We also believe that it may, over time, give us advantages in developing our transaction pipeline and diversifying our business. We also like our position as the REIT with what we believe is the best balance between Las Vegas and Regional asset exposure.” VICI received an unsolicited offer (nearly $5.9 billion or $19.50 per share) a month before the IPO. The offer was rebuffed, and as Pitoniak explains, “Right now we’re focused on building a great REIT, based on classic REIT value-creation principles and practices. Those principles and practices boil down to ensuring resilience in the REIT’s cash flows, through all cycles, and growing through disciplined capital allocation and accretive acquisitions. In our first 266 days as a REIT we announced $2.1 billion of transactions that will ultimately yield us $166 million of incremental rent, should all deals close successfully. We are bringing the highest level of energy and pace to the sector and we believe that will yield us the best growth and value-creation prospects. These prospects are bolstered by our having the best embedded growth pipeline in the sector: 3 “call properties” currently owned by Caesars that we can call over the next 4 and a half years or so, at a pre-set 10% cap rate; ROFRs for the real estate associated with two Indiana properties Caesars should soon be closing on; and a put-call option on a convention center being built in Las Vegas by Caesars. Finally, we own 27 acres of land in Las Vegas. A portion of this land, together with land owned by Caesars, we believe represents the best opportunity to deepen the Las Vegas strip at its center.”

I Saw

The creation of VICI enabled both Caesars and the creditors of one of its entities, CEOC, to put both Caesars and the REIT on very solid footings. Caesars now has a very strong balance sheet and a compelling growth strategy. The same is true for us at VICI. As viewed below, VICI is well-capitalized:

In our Forbes interview, Pitoniak explains:

“From Day 1 we’ve been focused on building an institutional quality REIT, and a big part of that has been significantly reducing our leverage. Since our pre-emergence period we have eliminated $2.3 billion of debt and preferred equity and converted about $175 million of interest expense paid to lenders into AFFO that now belongs to our shareholders. As of the end of Q1 we had net leverage of 4.6x times debt to EBITDA, which included uninvested cash from our IPO. Consistent with the blue-chip companies in the Triple Net sector, we will aim to maintain a target leverage in the low to mid 5s and pursue an investment grade rating in the future. This should provide us with a cost of capital that enables us to acquire accretive.”

With the completion of the IPO on February 5, VICI ended the quarter with just over $980 million of cash, including $13.8 million of restricted cash. The company’s outstanding debt at quarter-end was $4.1 billion and a weighted average interest rate of 4.6%, and a weighted average maturity of approximately six years. VICI has no debt maturity until 2022.

Based on annualized first quarter results, VICI’s gross leverage to adjusted EBITDA was 5.9x and net leverage to adjusted EBITDA was 4.6x. VICI’s cash balance, along with $400 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, gives the company approximately $1.3 billion of dry powder to execute on its growth strategy (as of Q1-18).

On March 15th, VICI announced its first quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, the dividend was pro-rated for the period commencing upon the closing of the IPO in February 5, and ending on March 31, based on an annual distribution rate of $1.50 per share. VICI’s payout ratio is the lowest in the sector, and I asked the CEO about the potential for dividend growth. He replied:

“We will grow our dividend if there is sufficient growth in AFFO to fund that dividend growth, and, as evidenced by our first 270 days or so, we will always be working hard to produce AFFO growth while maintaining a strong, resilient balance sheet. We are proving that we can grow through accretive acquisitions and through the recently-announced planned lease modifications with Caesars, our same-store rent growth should improve as well.”

VICI provides this clear path of identifiable and actionable growth (in the latest investor deck):

Recognizing that VICI’s core business (2/3) is in Las Vegas., I asked the company’s CEO if this (all Vegas) exposure was higher risk. He explained:

“Once we close Octavius Tower in early Q3, 38% of our revenues will come from Las Vegas. Las Vegas is performing very strongly and has, in the near term, very low supply growth. The financial crisis was truly a Black Swan event for Las Vegas. You had an unprecedented amount of new supply coming into the market just as demand was crashing. It was a perfect storm for Las Vegas. But for US Gaming overall the sector proved its resilience through the Financial Crisis. In its initiation report on VICI, Goldman Sachs created a chart that shows peak-to-trough revenue performance for the period from 1998 through the financial crisis and into 2017 for the S&P 500, retail/food service and gaming. S&P 500 Revenue went down 18% peak to trough, retail/food service 11% and gaming 9%. We believe REIT investors can take significant comfort in the relative resilience of our sector.”

VICI also owns four really superb golf courses: Cascata and Rio Secco in Las Vegas; Chariot Run in southern Indiana and Grand Bear in Mississippi. VICI has a very strong team running the courses, and that operation sits within and comprises the taxable REIT subsidiary, a key element of the tax-free spin-out from Caesars. As illustrated below, VICI is a real estate company focused on owning “experiential properties in dynamic markets” where hospitality, entertainment, and leisure intersect. VICI’s CEO added:

“We believe the next couple of decades should be very strong for leisure, hospitality, entertainment, recreation, wellness and other businesses that give Baby Boomers and Millennials, and everyone else, the chance to have enriching, fulfilling out-of-home place-based experiences. We will look for segments that have what we call “experiential complexity” and strong operators with enduring relationships with their end customers / users. This is what we love about gaming and about great operators like Caesars. They create place-based experiences that are more resistant to getting “Amazoned.” In other words, these experiences can’t get put into a box and delivered to your house, not without a whole lot of the experience being lost. Outside of gaming we’ll look for segments with similar guest avidity and loyalty."

I conquered

As VICI’s CEO explained to me, “the REIT sector did well through the tax reform process. We are the one sector that was able to preserve like-kind exchanges, meaning we can give asset sellers a chance to manage their tax exposure over time in the event they sell to us and take REIT shares as consideration.

There’s also no question that tax reform helped gaming operators increase their post-tax profits and cash flows, and, as well, yield them lower taxes on gains on sale. Finally, the tax treatment of REIT dividends for the REIT shareholder improved significantly through the new tax act.”

As illustrated below, VICI’s tenant portfolio offers additional acquisition and development opportunities:

Thus, VICI has multiple levers for growth, as illustrated below:

A few days ago, VICI announced that it had completed the acquisition to acquire and lease back all of the land and real estate assets associated with the Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace for $507.5M. The company says it funded the purchase of Octavius Tower with available cash.

Also, VICI recently announced that it had signed a deal to acquire the land and real estate assets of the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana for approximately $261M. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will acquire the operating assets of the Margaritaville Resort Casino for approximately $115M in cash.

The aggregate purchase price payable in connection with the acquisition of the real property and operations of the Margaritaville Resort Casino is ~$376M in cash.

VICI and PENN will enter into a triple-net lease agreement over the property upon closing on the deals. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of approximately $23M and an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year renewal options.

Game On: I Came, I Saw, I Conquered

Around twelve years ago, I was in Las Vegas attending ReCon (ICSC’s showcase retail conference) and I stayed at Caesars Palace. Keep in mind, this was before the financial collapse and I was a developer making a lot more than I am now. I decided to rent a fancy room, something like the picture below:

Needless to say, when you lose hard-earned money, you become more risk-averse, and it’s only because of my losses, that I have become a trained value investor. I would love to become a landlord now and let someone else pay me (a VICI shareholder now) to rent out the high roller rooms.

Now take a look at this AFFO per share forecaster (data from FAST Graphs):

Now, as you can see below, VICI has the lowest payout ratio, and while the dividend is lower than the peers, we believe that this REIT has the best potential to grow its dividend. Also, as VICI’s CEO pointed out, the company’s “independence and full internalization is a fundamental requirement of any REIT that aspires to be of institutional quality.”

But wait. VICI is not only being played by the institutions, I have initiated a position and I am upgrading shares to a BUY with a year-end 2018 price target of $24.00. I want to be Julius Caesar, and say “Game On: I Came, I Saw, I Conquered.”

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: Wikipedia, FAST Graphs, and VICI Investor Presentations.

The Intelligent REIT Investor is the #1 REIT Research site on Seeking Alpha. We publish exclusive research content on over 100 REITs, and we recently launched a weekly subscriber call (every Fridy at 2:00 EDT). Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.