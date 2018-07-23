My K.I.S.S. Dividend Growth Portfolio: 2nd Quarter 2018 Update

My K.I.S.S. portfolio continues to provide acceptable (to me) dividend growth and continues to beat "The Market" in terms of total return over the life of the portfolio.

Just a couple of hours every quarter is all that is necessary to manage a well-designed DGI portfolio.

Tax cuts, trade wars, rising interest rates, etc., etc., etc... Lots going on in the country and the world. And how is this all going to affect the stock market? How has it already affected the stock market? Who knows. The market goes up. The market goes down. The market goes sideways. Nobody can predict how this will all affect the markets. But the more important question, at least to me, is how is this going to affect me and my portfolio and my investing?

The answer is it won’t. Because my portfolio is a dividend growth portfolio. And through all the ups and downs of the market, through all of the political announcements and reversals of policies, through all of the good economic news, and the bad, my dividends keep going up. And in the end that is what matters to me. Dividends. That is what I will live on in retirement, so that is what my focus is on. And on that basis my portfolio is doing great.

But more about that later. Let us get on with my update.

I will discuss my actual returns later in my article. For now, if you wish to review my previous quarterly updates, you can find them here:

My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 2nd Quarter 2017 Update

My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 3rd Quarter 2017 Update

My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 4th Quarter 2017 Update

My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 1st Quarter 2018 Update

Review of Second-Quarter Contributions and Dividends

These are the total dividends I received over the past three months and the comparison (in parentheses) to the same months during 2017:

April: $2,928.53 ($2,716.31) (+7.81%)

May: $5,554.33 ($4,449.79) (+24.82%)

June: $6,111.35 ($5,267.47) (+16.02%)

Total dividends collected in the second quarter of 2018: $14,594.21, an increase of 17.38% over the $12,433.57 I collected during the second quarter of 2017. $2,474.73 of this was immediately reinvested through DRIP plans in my Charles Schwab accounts.

In addition to this, $13,500 was added this quarter as my usual 401K contribution, and $1,950 was added as catch-up contributions.

The K.I.S.S. System

Over the past three years, I have been developing and refining my Keep It Simple, Stupid (K.I.S.S.) system for creating a dividend growth portfolio. The system I developed has been discussed in my previous updates, but as a quick summary, my criteria for buying stocks are as follows:

For Purchase of Regular Stocks

The stock is on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) list (as compiled by David Fish); (Thank you, David. You will be missed. I couldn’t have done any of this without you)

The payout ratio < 60%;

For stocks with a yield between 2.0% and 2.5%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >16;

For stocks with a yield between 2.5% and 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >14;

For stocks with a yield greater than 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >12;

A credit rating of BBB- or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T.Graphs); and

F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings, and that the stock is not overvalued.

The use of different Chowder Number requirements is a change I made to my criteria over the past few years. I prefer to have stocks with higher yields, but if the rest of the story is compelling enough, I am willing to buy stocks with yields in the 2.0% to 3.0% range if their DGRs and Chowder Numbers are higher, as shown in my criteria above. Please see the previous article I wrote about different yields, DGRs and Chowder Numbers to read about my thinking on this topic.

For Purchase of MLPs, REITs, Utilities and Telecoms (High Yielders)

The stock is on CCC list;

Yield > 4%;

Chowder Number > 8%;

DGR for all time periods (1-yr., 3-yr., 5-yr. and 10-yr.) at least 3.5%;

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations ("FFO"); and

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its FFO.

The time it takes to run this screen is only about 1-2 hours per quarter since most of the work has already been done for us by way of the CCC list, F.A.S.T. Graphs and S&P.

My criteria for selling a stock are also very simple. I will only sell if the stock cuts its dividend. I do not look at anything else when deciding whether or not to sell. Therefore, the only other work that needs to be done during the quarter is to watch for the dividend announcement from each company and put in a sell order if there is a dividend cut. One caveat, as I mention below, I will sell spin-offs from my stocks if those new companies don't have dividend policies I'm comfortable or familiar with. Again, it comes down to the dividend.

Sales

No sales were made this quarter.

Purchases

The status of the CCC list was a little unclear to me since the passing of David Fish. I now know that it has been updated by Justin Law (Thank you, Justin!) and going forward will be maintained either by Justin or by another group of contributors. Once it was updated I ran my screen and found no stocks that passed the screen and excited me enough to make a new purchase. Instead, I just used my available funds to reinvest in some of the stocks I already own using my PAAY system.

PAAY and Reinvesting

When reinvesting I put my available cash, not back into the stocks that paid the dividend, but instead into more shares of my most undervalued positions. This is where my "Percent Above Average Yield" (PAAY) system comes in. (I discussed how I use PAAY in a previous article.) Please note that I use PAAY only to rank the companies already in my portfolio for purposes of reinvesting my dividends, not for new purchases. (It would be too difficult to calculate the PAAY for all stocks under consideration for purchase.)

This quarter the following ten stocks in my portfolio had the highest PAAY

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) 35.50%

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) 31.30%

Walgreen’s Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) 30.40%

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 22.37%

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) 18.87%

Deere (NYSE:DE) 16.42%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 15.56%

Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP) 14.30%

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) 14.18%

First of Long island (NASDAQ:FLIC) 13.61%

TUP has not raised its dividend for many years (although it has not cut the dividend either). Therefore, I chose not to put anymore money into that stock. Instead, I looked for the stock with the next highest PAAY to replace TUP. This turned out to be Dominion Resources (D).

Dominion Resources 12.58%

Of these ten stocks, 4 of them, CMI, DE, GD and AMP already had either full positions or were overweighted in my portfolio, so I chose not to buy more of them.

So that left me with 6 stocks to reinvest in. Therefore, I reinvested the money I had available in the following 6 stocks:

Buckeye Partners 138 shares @ 35.08, commission of $4.14 for a total of $4,845.17

Cincinnati Financial Corp 72 shares @ 66.67, commission of $2.16 for a total of $4,802.39

Dominion Resources 70 shares @ 67.87, commission of $2.10 for a total of $4,752.99

First of Long Island 193 shares @ 24.95, commission of $5.79 for a total of $4,821.12

Johnson & Johnson 39 shares @ 120.90, commission of $1.17 for a total of $4,752.99

Walgreen’s 80 shares @ 60.878, commission of $2.40 for total of $4,872.79

As mentioned above some of my stocks are held in two Charles Schwab accounts. I received the following shares of these stocks due to DRIP plans I've set up in these accounts. (Most of my portfolio is held in a Univest account that does not offer DRIPs):

STOCK SHARES Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) 37.5328 Avista Corp. (AVA) 3.4165 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 0.2156 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) 49.2131 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 5.1723 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 24.094 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 3.7025 Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) 3.6244

Following these transactions, this is the present composition of my portfolio (prices as of market close 7/12/18):

Stock Shares Last Price Market Value Div/Share Expected Income Yield Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 170 $190.96 $32,463.20 2.92 $496.40 1.53% Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) 490 $42.48 $20,815.20 1.04 $509.60 2.45% Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 162 $193.78 $31,392.36 5.28 $855.36 2.72% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 234 $142.43 $33,328.62 3.60 $842.40 2.53% Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) 119 $157.93 $18,793.67 4.40 $523.60 2.79% Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) 1,629.42 $18.20 $29,655.43 2.06 $3,356.61 11.32% Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) 657.28 $51.06 $33,560.86 1.49 $980.66 2.92% The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 199 $345.22 $68,698.78 6.84 $1,361.16 1.98% Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) 137 $246.80 $33,811.60 3.00 $411.00 1.22% BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) 40 $506.51 $20,260.40 11.52 $460.80 2.27% Buckeye Partners, L.P. 586 $35.48 $20,791.28 5.05 $2,960.47 14.24% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) 212 $151.19 $32,052.28 5.00 $1,060.00 3.31% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 396 $69.83 $27,652.68 2.12 $839.52 3.04% Cummins Inc. 221 $134.46 $29,715.66 4.56 $1,007.76 3.39% CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) 709 $65.02 $46,099.18 0.88 $623.92 1.35% CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) 294 $68.07 $20,012.58 2.00 $588.00 2.94% Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) 172.9 $124.22 $21,477.99 4.48 $774.59 3.61% Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) 335 $69.78 $23,376.30 3.34 $1,118.90 4.79% Deere & Company 193 $141.21 $27,253.53 2.76 $532.68 1.95% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) 291 $116.71 $33,962.61 4.04 $1,175.64 3.46% Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) 365 $111.25 $40,606.25 3.00 $1,095.00 2.70% Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) 337 $70.27 $23,680.99 1.94 $653.78 2.76% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 754.93 $25.03 $18,895.96 1.10 $830.42 4.39% The First of Long Island Corporation 1,137.00 $25.20 $28,652.40 0.60 $682.20 2.38% General Dynamics Corporation 198 $192.83 $38,180.34 3.72 $736.56 1.93% Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) 386 $97.36 $37,580.96 2.52 $972.72 2.59% Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) 253 $146.83 $37,147.99 2.28 $576.84 1.55% International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) 110 $146.47 $16,111.70 6.28 $690.80 4.29% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) 168 $142.60 $23,956.80 3.12 $524.16 2.19% Johnson & Johnson 198 $127.61 $25,266.78 3.60 $712.80 2.82% L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) 146 $201.36 $29,398.56 3.20 $467.20 1.59% Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) 144 $311.75 $44,892.00 8.00 $1,152.00 2.57% McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) 161 $159.41 $25,665.01 4.04 $650.44 2.53% Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) 290 $60.07 $17,420.30 1.32 $382.80 2.20% Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 495 $104.31 $51,633.45 1.68 $831.60 1.61% National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) 271 $75.16 $20,368.36 4.00 $1,084.00 5.32% Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) 1,849.48 $10.48 $19,382.52 1.20 $2,219.38 11.45% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) 174 $157.49 $27,403.26 2.88 $501.12 1.83% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) 394 $77.04 $30,353.76 1.46 $575.24 1.90% Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) 240 $78.72 $18,892.80 2.94 $704.64 3.73% Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) 386 $55.44 $21,399.84 2.64 $1,019.04 4.76% Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) 851 $31.72 $26,993.72 2.64 $2,246.64 8.32% ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) 565.54 $70.80 $40,045.63 3.18 $1,798.42 4.49% Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) 438 $70.22 $30,756.36 2.24 $981.12 3.19% PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) 186 $111.04 $20,653.44 3.71 $690.43 3.34% The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) 166 $78.79 $13,079.14 2.87 $476.09 3.64% Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) 125 $95.43 $11,928.75 3.60 $450.00 3.77% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) 1,283.67 $17.56 $22,541.22 1.56 $2,002.53 8.88% QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) 425 $58.06 $24,675.50 2.48 $1,054.00 4.27% Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) 198 $196.72 $38,950.56 3.47 $687.46 1.76% Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) 225 $77.13 $17,354.25 3.76 $846.00 4.87% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) 891 $23.78 $21,187.98 1.40 $1,247.40 5.89% The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) 341 $47.84 $16,313.44 2.40 $818.40 5.02% Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) 372 $69.71 $25,932.12 1.44 $535.68 2.07% Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) 384 $76.71 $29,456.64 2.56 $983.04 3.34% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) 326 $120.00 $39,120.00 2.80 $912.80 2.33% Tupperware Brands Corporation 205 $41.56 $8,519.80 2.72 $557.60 6.54% UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) 618 $52.78 $32,618.04 1.04 $642.72 1.97% United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) 108 $126.77 $13,691.16 2.80 $302.40 2.21% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. 379 $63.73 $24,153.67 1.76 $667.04 2.76% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) 336 $65.40 $21,974.40 2.21 $743.23 3.38% Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) 384 $55.91 $21,469.44 1.56 $599.04 2.79% Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) 184 $86.31 $15,881.04 2.08 $382.72 2.41% W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) 280.66 $66.93 $18,784.39 4.08 $1,145.09 6.10% Cash - $805.00 - - $1,738,949.93 $58,311.65 3.35%

Returns

My portfolio has increased in value this quarter from $1,633,016.62 to $1,738,949.93. Not including the 401K contribution of $15,450, this is a return of 5.54%. In the same time period, the "market," as represented by SPY, was up 6.78%. For the YTD, I am up 2.70% while the S&P is up 5.70%.

I publish these updates to show how a simple DGI portfolio can be created and managed, and to show not only that a DGI portfolio can produce a high quality stream of increasing dividends, but that it can also produce market-matching (possibly even beating) returns. But in order to get people unfamiliar with DGI to believe that DGI can be a successful way to produce total return, I have to show them the results compared to what they could otherwise be doing. By showing my results compared to some common benchmarks, I can demonstrate how effective DGI can be. This is why I always show the comparisons to benchmarks.

Based on articles written and comments made on SA, I have chosen to use three different entities as my benchmarks, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX). By using these benchmarks, I can compare my portfolio to the market as a whole, to a dividend growth ETF, and to a dividend growth mutual fund. These are the indices that I have seen most often mentioned on SA as the ones that DGIers should be putting their money into by those who don't believe that individuals can beat an index.

To make the comparisons accurate, I run three paper portfolios made up of each of the three indices above. For each of these portfolios whenever I have cash contributions put into my real-life account I also put the same amount into the paper portfolios and "buy" more shares of the individual indices. And when SPY, SDY or VDIGX pays a dividend, it gets reinvested into more paper shares, just like I reinvest my real-life dividends in my portfolio. As far as I can tell, this is the most accurate way I have to compare their performances.

The year to date returns of my benchmarks (assuming they received the same timing and amount of reinvestments as my portfolio did) were:

SPY 5.70%

SDY 1.43%

VDIGX 3.21%

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2018, I collected $14,594.21 in dividends. This is an increase of 17.38% over the second quarter of 2017. With the dividends that have already been declared for each of my companies, the amount of dividends I expect to collect in the next 12 months (ED12) is $58,311.65. As of the end of last quarter, my ED12 was $55,339.25, so in the past 3 months, my ED12 has increased by 5.37%. But this does not include the dividend income I will receive when I invest the 401K contributions I'll receive over the next year. And as many of my stocks continue to increase their dividends over the coming year, I expect that the dividend growth will be even higher. (It is important to note that the growth in my ED12 is due both to the dividends expected from new contributions, as well as the actual organic dividend growth of the stocks in my portfolio.)

The present yield of my portfolio is 3.35%. This has dropped over the past year or two due to the increase in the portfolio value, not due to a drop in dividends.

As shown in the following graph, my dividend income continues to grow year by year.

Conclusion

Not much has changed with my portfolio and certainly not with my plan, so I’ll just reiterate what I’ve said in previous updates. I am a part-time investor. I do it as a hobby, and because I trust myself to look after my interests more than I trust anybody else to do so. I am not a professional and have no formal training in finance, economics or investing. Most of what I know I have learned here on Seeking Alpha. If I can produce dividend income and total returns that match, or even beat the market, then anybody can. All you have to do is take the time to read about DGI from some of the best contributors here on SA (DVK, Chowder, Mike Nadel, Bob Wells, etc.), set up a system that you are comfortable with and stick to that system. And try to keep it as simple as possible. The more complicated it is, the harder it is to follow, and in my opinion, the worse your results will be in the end.

As I've already said, but must reiterate, my mindset is to grow the dividend income produced by my portfolio, and not necessarily to focus on growing the size of my portfolio. I know this is a controversial statement to some (dividend growth vs. total return), but it is how I look at my investing, and how I analyze my results. In the long run, by maintaining my discipline and carrying out my K.I.S.S. criteria, I believe in the end I will beat "the market."

DGI has taught me to have a long-term focus, and for that focus to be on the dividends, not on price movement. The prices of some of my stocks may fall from time to time, but as long as the dividends continue to rise, I know the stock prices will eventually recover. More importantly, while waiting for that to happen, I will continue to collect dividends from those stocks. And as the dividends increase, if the prices stay low, it will just give me even more opportunities to buy more shares of undervalued stocks, as I did with my PAAY stocks this quarter. I'm already enjoying some of the benefits of my patience, as I was able to buy more shares at depressed prices, which means I will collect even more dividends in the coming years.

So my plan going forward is to continue to focus on the dividends and to follow my simple K.I.S.S. rules. They have been working very well so far. I believe my results continue to support my hypothesis: that by using simple, straightforward, easy-to-understand criteria for buying and selling, and by using the hard work of other people (thank you David Fish, Chuck Carnevale, S&P and all the wonderful SA contributors I have learned from!), someone can achieve excellent investment results without having to put an inordinate amount of time into the process.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPL, CINF, D, FLIC, JNJ, WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.