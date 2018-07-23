Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/20/18

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/20/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNTE), and;
  • Aveo Pharm (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • IDT (NYSE:IDT);
  • A Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK);
  • Vonage (NYSE:VG);
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI);
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);
  • Carmax (NYSE:KMX), and;
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Worthington Ind (NYSE:WOR);
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG);
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), and;
  • Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Crinetics Pharm (NASDAQ:CRNX), and;
  • Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$12,899,660

2

Perceptive Adv

DIR,BO

Crinetics Pharm

CRNX

JB*

$6,800,000

3

Cohen Betsy Z

DIR

Fintech Acquisition

FNTE

B

$5,025,000

4

5am Ventures Iv

BO

Crinetics Pharm

CRNX

JB*

$1,955,000

5

Skotdal Andrew P

DIR

Coastal Financial

CCB

JB*

$1,160,000

6

Growth Equity Opportunities Iv

BO

Aveo Pharm

AVEO

B

$491,745

7

Richardson William A

BO

A Mark Precious Metals

AMRK

B

$250,000

8

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$241,930

9

Schorr Judah

DIR

IDT

IDT

B

$109,010

10

Lane Thomas D

DIR

Coastal Financial

CCB

JB*

$101,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thompson Jack T

DIR

Coastal Financial

CCB

JS*

$10,150,000

2

Fink Laurence

CB,CEO

Blackrock

BLK

S

$10,051,885

3

Citron Jeffrey A

DIR

Vonage

VG

AS

$6,628,334

4

Kneeland Michael

CEO,DIR

United Rentals

URI

AS

$4,661,172

5

McConnell John P Oh

CB,CEO,BO

Worthington Ind

WOR

S

$4,600,000

6

Yabuki Jeffery W

CEO,DIR

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$3,851,500

7

Hatfield David

PR

Pure Storage

PSTG

AS

$3,631,095

8

Herbert James L

CB,DIR

Neogen

NEOG

S

$3,173,100

9

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$3,163,487

10

Folliard Thomas J

DIR

Carmax

KMX

S

$2,901,375

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

