How A Trade War With China Could Trigger Another Financial Crisis

This means that this very risky strategy might either force China to make major concessions on trade, or could spiral out of control and trigger a potential global recession.

While the effects on US consumers and economic growth would be bad enough, there's a risk of triggering a full-blown financial crisis.

The seemingly never-ending soap opera that is America's escalating trade conflict with China continues. President Trump is now threatening to slap 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports (about $505 billion worth). Note that $50 billion of that would face steeper 25% tariffs.

I've already covered why a full-blown trade war would be disastrous for both the US economy and the stock market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). However, there is one potentially much larger risk that many people might not be aware of. Specifically, that a full-blown trade war might threaten to not just slow growth in China, but could trigger a bull blown Chinese financial crisis. One that has the potential to become one of the most severe and destructive the world has ever seen. This in turn means that China has a major need to avoid a full-blown trade war, and thus might be willing to offer greater concessions than it already has:

$70 billion in increased imports

decreased non-tariff barriers to US companies

stronger IP protection

Let's take a look at why the President's highly risky trade strategy might ultimately prove to be pure genius, or utter madness.

What $500 Billion In Tariffs On Chinese Imports Would Mean For Both Countries

Impact Cost To US Economy % Decrease In Real GDP Growth Increase In Inflation Core PCE Higher US Prices $58.1 billion 0% 0.3% Lost US Goods & Service Export Revenue $177 billion 0.9% 0% Total $235.3 billion 0.9% 0.3% 2.3%

At first glance, even the effects of a full-blown trade war with China, in which we impose an average tariff of 11.5% on all Chinese imports and China retaliates by ceasing all US goods and service imports, isn't that damaging. The direct effects would be a 0.9% reduction in US GDP growth and a modest 0.3% increase in US inflation. While that would cause US core inflation (per the Fed's official inflation metric, PCE) up to 2.3%, that is hardly a dangerously high level. However, the trouble lies in the fact that the large supply chain disruption to US companies, and the Fed hiking interest rates higher than it otherwise would, would compound these negative effects.

For example, a study by UBS (UBS) economists estimated that a full-blown trade war with China would result in US GDP growth declining by 2.5% if it were to continue for several years. Chinese GDP growth would fall by 2.3%, per the bank's estimates. The Federal Reserve's best estimates of 2019 and 2020 US GDP growth is 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Thus a full trade war with China could indeed put the US in a recession, and cause stocks to fall significantly; about 21% according to UBS.

But as bad as that scenario is, there's an even more frightening one potentially lurking out there. And it has to do with the potential 34% decrease in China's GDP growth rate that UBS estimates might result from such a trade war.

China's Real Estate And Debt Bubble Could Pop And Trigger The Next Great Financial Crisis

China's official estimates of its economic growth came in at 6.7% for the most recent quarter. At first glance this might indicate that its economy could easily bear the potential 2.3% hit to growth that Trump's threatened $505 billion in tariffs might trigger. However, there are two important things to realize.

First, those figures are almost certainly inflated, and potentially by a lot. For instance, Governor Chen Qiufa, the provincial governor of Liaoning Province (Northern China) in 2017 admitted to the local legislature that economic growth data had been falsified between 2011 and 2014. How bad is the growth inflation?

In a 2018 study, Luis R. Martinez of the University of Chicago used night time satellite photographs of various autocratic countries such as China and Russia to estimate their actual economic growth rates. According to Professor Martinez, "I estimate that yearly GDP growth rates are inflated by a factor of between 1.15 and 1.3 in the most authoritarian regimes." In other words, based on alternative models of its economic growth, China's GDP growth might be as low as 5.2%. In fact it might be slightly lower than that.

A London-based private economic consultancy firm called Capital runs its own alternative Chinese GDP growth model called The Capital Economics China Activity Proxy. This model uses various publicly available data to estimate China's real growth rate. These include:

Electricity production

Passenger traffic volumes

Credit

Seaborne cargo

Domestic freight volumes

Floor space under construction

According to Capital, China's actual economic growth might be trending around 4.5% to 5% per year. That means that a potential trade war with the US might cut its growth rate by about 50% (down to as low as 2.2%).

While 2.2% is still far from a recession, it might be enough to trigger a major financial crisis in China. That's because China's economic growth since the Great Recession has largely been built on a combination of debt, and the mother of all real estate bubbles.

As my colleague Nairu Capital recently pointed out, China has a $42 trillion real estate bubble. That's largely resulted from the country's use of debt to fuel its seemingly impressive growth. According to Victor Shih, associate professor of political economy at UC, San Diego, China's total debt/GDP, when factoring in its shadow banking sector, is 328%. That's far above the IMF's estimate of 230% which only looks at China's publicly revealed banking regulatory filings. Note that even the IMF estimates that by 2022 China's total debt/GDP would soar to over 300%, indicating the country continues to drive most of its growth with borrowing.

Note that the above chart uses the official figures from the People's Bank of China. However, you'll note that since 2009 borrowing has been especially heavy for corporations, the government itself, and households.

Now that doesn't mean the US is much better. Our own total debt/GDP peaked at over 400% during the financial crisis and has been gradually declining to its current level of 361%. That's actually higher than China's, but there're two major differences between the two countries.

First, US total debt/GDP, while very high, has not been rising at an alarming rate as it has in China since 2009 (it has been declining despite heavy government borrowing). Second, China's GDP per capita is estimated to be $10,087 in 2018, compared to $53,129 for the US. This means that the US is 5.3 times richer than China on a per capita basis, and has 10% more total debt. Thus, our ability to service our total debt is 4.8 times greater, owing to the fact that the US is a much richer country than China. This means that China's debt is only sustainable at its current levels if its economic growth continues to be among the fastest in the world. Which brings us to the issue of China's real estate bubble.

As Nairu Capital explains, due to strict capital controls in China, and a very high savings rate (46%), Chinese households have very little opportunity to invest other than in real estate. This is why 70% of Chinese Millennials own their own home and nationwide 90% of people do. This despite the cost of a typical apartment in Beijing running almost $680,000 and the average mortgage on that apartment being 140% greater than the average income for Beijing residents.

The cap rate (net operating income/market value) for the average Beijing apartment is about 1.7%, compared to 4% in Silicon Valley, which is the most expensive real estate market in the US. This is because, according to some analysts, up to 70% of Chinese disposable income (savings) has gone into real estate.

This is why the value of Chinese real estate is estimated at $42.7 trillion, and construction makes up 15% of China's GDP. Meanwhile, commercial and residential mortgages make up about half the country's total debt. If the value of that real estate were to decline by even a fraction, then it could trigger a massive credit crisis in China's extremely overleveraged banks.

Just how bad a potential crisis are we talking about? Well, let's consider what might happen to China if it underwent a US style housing crash. According to the Case Shiller Index, US home prices fell 28% peak to trough.

Metric Amount Potential Chinese Total Debt $40 trillion Estimated Potential Value Of Chinese Real Estate Debt $20 trillion Potential Loan Losses In US Style Housing Crash (28% value decline) $5.6 trillion

In such a scenario, Chinese real estate loan losses could reach $5.6 trillion (about 50% of current GDP). Against this the Chinese government has just $3.1 trillion in foreign currency reserves to bail out its financial system. Or to put another way, if Chinese real estate prices - say due to a sharp decrease in economic growth - were to dip just 15.5%, China's foreign reserves would become totally exhausted bailing out its banks. And keep in mind that a potential Chinese real estate crash might be worse than what the US experienced. A 50% price decline would result in $10 trillion in potential loan losses that would dwarf China's ability to bail out its financial system.

Any decline above that and China could be plunged into a downward spiral of ever-worsening loan defaults among its highly integrated and dangerously leveraged banks and shadow banks. Financial institutions that are currently propping up thousands of large corporations (employing tens of millions) through rolling over non-performing loans with fresh lending.

In other words, China, rather than being a potential economic juggernaut that owns the future, is potentially a paper tiger. It might be living on borrowed time and in a never-ending race to grow fast enough to avoid an epic credit meltdown.

Is This Part Of The Master Strategy?

Which brings us to the big reason I'm so opposed to the current tactic the US is using to confront China for its very real trade violations. Rather than assembling a coalition of trade allies and confronting China at the WTO as we've successfully done in the past, America is taking a unilateral approach of confronting China on our own, while at the same time alienating all of our allies too. In the meantime, the law of unintended consequences means that a China trade war might tip that country over the brink, and potentially plunge that nation into its first recession in over 30 years. That in turn could result in a crash in commodity prices, which would pummel many emerging market economies reliant on commodity exports to China. Or to put another way, financial crises, once they get started, can be very hard to stop. Thus, a Chinese debt bubble/real estate crash could very well trigger a global recession that would likely engulf the US as well.

But what if this is all part of the administration's plan? What if Trump is fully, or at least partially aware of the fragile nature of China's actual economy. And so what if he's betting that its leadership has no choice but to cut a better deal than they've offered so far? Trump has said his ultimate goal is to see the world go to zero tariffs and subsidies. And as much as I might disagree with his tactic of threatening tariffs on $300 billion of EU cars, now Europe is indicating it might be willing to eliminate all tariffs on cars, from all over the world (current tariff on US cars is 10%).

Ultimately this means that even if it's an extremely dangerous negotiating tactic, Trump's cowboy trade diplomacy might end up working out well. Not just for the US but for the entire global economy, if it can ultimately get global tariffs lower than they are now. Of course, that's assuming that this is indeed the administration's strategy (it's possible there is no coherent master strategy at all), and that it doesn't end up triggering a Chinese financial crisis first.

Bottom Line: Trump's Risky Game Of Trade Chicken Could Either Prove Genius Or The Greatest Mistake A President Has Made In Modern Times

Don't get me wrong, I'm fully aware that international trade is complex. It's certainly true that there are serious issues that must be addressed, especially with regards to certain Chinese trade practices. Thus, while I agree with the President's stated strategic goals, it's his tactics that I strenuously object to.

That's because I consider them dangerous. Not just to short-term US and global economic growth, but potentially a trigger for a financial conflagration in China that could pop its debt and real estate bubbles, and thus potentially trigger the first recession in that country in over 30 years. The potential negative effects of that on Chinese social and political stability are severe, as might be the ultimate negative effect on the entire global economy.

Ultimately, I'm hoping the President really is looking to cut a deal soon. Because the alternative might be a totally avoidable and 100% self-induced global recession. One that decimates the finances of hundreds of millions around the world, and would likely result in plunging global stock markets.

That being said, I'm fully aware that this potential risk of a Chinese debt bubble implosion is far from certain to happen, and even the risks of a full-blown trade war are still remote (though rising quickly). Thus, my investment strategy remains the same. Buy quality dividend growth stocks at good to great prices, and hold for the long term. However, I'm also watching the trade situation closely, especially to see if the rising tensions show up in the economic data. So far they haven't, but if they do, then it might soon be time to get defensive, and go into recession preparation mode (50% of weekly savings to cash, and buy only highly undervalued defensive stocks).

