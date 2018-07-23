IBM Vs. Cisco: 2 Of The Best Tech Dividend Stocks

With a net cash balance of $26.4 billion, Cisco has one of the best balance sheets out of all tech giants.

I consider both IBM (IBM) and Cisco (CSCO) as two of the best dividend stocks on the market. With that being said, I consider Cisco as the better buy for the following reasons:

Cisco has been a steadier performer over the last 5 years in terms of sales and has a more attractive long-term growth rate.

Cisco has a cash war chest of $54 billion and a low amount of debt, which provides maximum operating flexibility in terms of internal investments or acquisitions.

Cisco is a cash flow machine and is cheaply valued based on an EV/FCF ratio of 13.4x and a PEG ratio of 1.76x.

Wall Street has an average price target that equates to 17% upside potential.

Operating Performance - Winner: Cisco

Both companies are in the midst of turnarounds, but Cisco has looked better over the past 5 years. Cisco's sales have basically been stagnant over that time period, but improving efficiencies have led to better operating margins. IBM on the other hand has had a big slide in sales and decreasing operating margins.

Data Source: IBM SEC Filings

YTD includes 3 months of performance

Data Source: Cisco SEC Filings

YTD includes 9 months of performance

Free Cash Flow and Dividend - Winner: IBM

Free cash flow is where IBM and Cisco really shine, which has made both companies excellent dividend stocks. I give the slight edge here to IBM only because its yield is greater. IBM currently yields 4.35% on an annual basis with a payout ratio that has historically been below 50%. That leaves plenty of room for growth or safety if performance deteriorates. Cisco currently yields 3.10% and also typically has a payout ratio less than 50%.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Cisco

With a net cash balance of $26.4 billion and a better current ratio, Cisco has a superior balance sheet. IBM on the other hand has a lower cash balance and more leverage. While each company produces similar levels of free cash flow per year, IBM has been an aggressive purchaser of its stock. This has amounted to $62 billion spent since the beginning of 2013, compared to $29 billion for Cisco over the same period.

Valuation - Winner: Cisco

Even though IBM trades cheaper according to Forward P/E and EV/EBITDA, I consider Cisco to be the better priced stock. This is because Cisco has a similar EV/FCF ratio, but a much better long-term growth rate. I will say that I think both company's EV/FCF are very attractive, which I consider the most important multiple. This is also clear when making a comparison to other large-cap tech companies.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

LT Growth rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

A single-stage discounted cash flow model also shows Cisco as the better buy. In the tables below, I've assumed each company produces $12.5 billion in free cash flow this year, but at different growth rates (0.45% for IBM and 4.1% for Cisco, which is half of each's long-term projected rates as a conservative measure). You can see that each stock is attractively valued, but Cisco's higher growth rate makes it look more compelling.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow of $12.5 billion.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Cisco

Cisco is the clear favorite among Wall Street analysts. More analysts recommend Cisco as a "Buy", and the average price target indicates more upside potential. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for IBM is $164.09, which represents 12% upside based on the current share price of $146.30. The average target price for Cisco is $49.07, which represents 17% upside based on the current share price of $42.01.

Conclusion

If you're an income-oriented investor, you can't go wrong with either IBM or Cisco. Both are two of the best companies at producing free cash flow, which funds large shareholder return programs including dividends and share repurchases. I just see Cisco as the slightly better choice given IBM's sales deterioration and turnaround struggles. It does appear that sales have stabilized at IBM, but I'd like to see another year or two before I make that conclusion. Cisco's sales have just been stagnant, but based on a projected 8% long-term growth rate, analysts expect performance to pick up soon. Cisco also has a balance sheet that should allow it to facilitate almost any kind of investment or acquisition it chooses to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.