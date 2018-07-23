Citrix: Banking On A Cloud Transition

Margins and profitability are also expected to see gradual lift, with Citrix targeting to deliver $10 per share in FCF by 2022.

Throughout the transition, Citrix expects revenue growth to be impacted but remain positive, which is something not all cloud-shifters can say.

Among the many "themes" that are running through the technology space right now, the subject of transitioning to the cloud has been a very familiar one. Software buyers are now all but allergic to so-called "on-premise" vendors, with the majority preferring some kind of flexible deployment model that allows for subscription-based payments instead of large upfront install costs. The companies that have been slow to realize this sea change in the IT landscape have been pummeled.

The "transition to cloud" has created a lot of winners. Most notable among these names is Adobe (ADBE), whose stock has essentially doubled since it began converting its old license-based products like Acrobat and Photoshop into a subscription-based model. Adobe emerged out of its cloud transition not only with ~90% recurring revenues, but higher margins and significantly expanded earnings.

One company that is still struggling through its cloud transition but is often overlooked is Citrix Systems (CTXS), a company you might be familiar with if you've ever tried to log into your office desktop from home. Citrix is one of the undisputed leaders in virtualization software (aka, the technology that allows you to connect to an enterprise network via a remote location and remote devices), but has fallen flat on the growth front as customers perceived a lack of agility in its transition to more cloud-based environments. The major focus of the company's efforts over the past year - and one highlighted consistently in its Investor Day two months back - is how to close the gap in its cloud transition.

Of course, investors haven't ignored Citrix's push into cloud, though it's still early in progress (cloud-based subscriptions represented just 30% of the company's bookings in the first quarter of FY18, against a longer-term goal of 60% mix from cloud bookings by 2020 and 75% mix from cloud bookings by 2022). Like most of the companies that have announced a push into cloud (a group that includes Adobe, CAD software vendor Autodesk (ADSK), and HR software company Ceridian (CDAY)), Citrix's stock has enjoyed a spike in the past year, and influential sell-siders including Goldman Sachs (GS) have rallied behind the company. Shares are up more than 20% since the beginning of the calendar year.

Despite this, I still find some opportunity left in Citrix stock. It's valued below its closest competitor VMware (VMW), though it must be said that the latter is growing revenues at a low double-digit growth rate versus Citrix's relatively flat growth rate. However, I'd argue that Citrix has more of a runway for growth going forward given the company's cloud revenues are still a smaller mix of its overall business, whereas VMware's cloud transition has been full-steam ahead for several years, especially after the public debut and rapid rise of Nutanix (NTNX), which competes against VMware's server products and hypervisor.

On both a revenue and P/E basis, Citrix trades at approximately a ~20% discount to VMware. Again, VMware's growth premium can explain some of this difference, but I'm banking on the fact that Citrix's cloud transition can help to close the gap in the short term.

CTXS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

When I compare against the massive share price appreciation that both Autodesk and Adobe have been able to garnish since the beginning of their cloud transitions, I become extremely hopeful on Citrix's prospects. I'm long with a price target of $127 and 18% upside from current levels, which would bring Citrix's valuation roughly in parity with VMware's.

A smoother cloud transition than most

One of the more soothing elements of Citrix's in-progress cloud transition is the fact that the company has noted it will not cause any negative y/y comps in the company's top line. Not many companies undergoing a cloud transition can ensure that. The reason is simple - when companies are weaning their businesses off large one-time payments and opting for a smaller stream of payments over time, the near-term revenue results are prone to suffer.

The below chart, for example, highlights Autodesk's revenue growth history. Since it began converting its revenues from its expensive on-prem solutions to subscriptions, it has flirted with bouts of negative y/y revenue comps, often in the double-digits:

ADSK Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Citrix's revenues have been flat over the past several years, but never negative:

Figure 1. Citrix FY17 results Source: Citrix 10-K

This year, Citrix has currently guided to $2.88-$2.91 billion in revenues, implying another flat year of 2.4% y/y growth. Underlying this flatness, however, is a mix shift in cloud versus on-prem. In 1Q18, while total revenues grew only 5% y/y, subscription revenues grew 49% y/y, fully covering the shortfall within a -6% y/y decline in license revenues. The company was also able to maintain its sky-high gross margin of 84.5%.

With cloud revenues and bookings representing only a 15% and 30% mix of revenues in 1Q18, respectively, Citrix still has a long way to go in completing its cloud transition. But when it's building a base of revenues that's not declining on recurring contracts, the company's future growth potential is enormous - because its sales teams can focus on winning new business instead of simply renewing old accounts just to maintain last year's revenues.

Longer term, the company has issued the following cloud targets for its longer-term operating model:

Figure 2. Citrix cloud targets Source: Citrix FY18 analyst day

As long as Citrix continues to execute against these targets, it's difficult to imagine that the stock won't continue to outperform the broader markets.

A product that is incredibly sticky

Another contributing factor to stability in Citrix's cloud transition is the fact that its product is incredibly mission-critical and is difficult to rip out. Imagine a corporate IT stack without remote connectivity and VDI capabilities. Also imagine having that connectivity disrupted, even for a week, in order to replace the existing vendor with a different one.

Backend IaaS and server technology vendors have always enjoyed a sort of forced loyalty from their customers due to the fact that disrupting an IaaS service is much more difficult than ripping out a frontend application. Even if Citrix's customers initially resist a transition toward a cloud-based consumption model, it's difficult for them to argue (especially when other vendors like VMware are pushing for the same cloud-based services) without disrupting their own operations. Citrix customers also get the benefit from immediate deliveries of patches and new features, with the company implementing 540 releases to Citrix Cloud in 1Q18 alone.

The value of the Citrix Workspace and add-on features like collaboration are difficult to ignore. Heading into the second half of 2018, Citrix's analyst presentation notes that it has simplified its go-to-market approach to focus on the following four sales priorities:

Figure 3. Citrix 2018 Sales Priorities Source: Citrix FY18 analyst day

FCF and margin growth

The final major bullish factor in favor of a long position in Citrix is its huge profit and margin expansion potential. Even though the company's top line has been flat and is expected to remain flattish for the foreseeable future, the company is continuing to drive tremendous margin improvement. This is consistent with the cloud growth story - over the long term, as we can attest from Adobe's experience, a cloud-based business model is far more profitable and sustainable than an on-prem business.

In 1Q18, Citrix delivered 35% y/y operating profit growth to $165.6 million, generating a GAAP operating margin of 23.7%, which is a 520bps improvement over a GAAP operating margin of 18.5% in 1Q17.

On top of that, the company delivered 23% y/y growth in operating cash flows to $358 million, up from $292 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite the cloud transition, Citrix has managed to keep fueling cash flow growth and expects the trend to continue, with a target of hitting >$10 in per-share free cash flows by 2022:

Figure 4. Citrix FCF trajectory Source: Citrix FY18 analyst day

Though this target is still a few years out, we can note that Citrix currently trades at only a ~11x multiple on this long-term per-share FCF goal.

Key takeaways

Among the companies that are undergoing a serious transition toward a cloud-based delivery model, Citrix is one of the most overlooked. And given that it still has a long way to go (with only ~15% of its revenues and ~30% of its bookings in the cloud at present), I believe its stock price also still has plenty of room for growth over the medium-to-longer term.

Investors will be keenly watching Citrix's progress toward its 2020 and 2022 targets on its earnings releases (the Q2 earnings date is set for July 25), but the most recent indicators on the company show that all is well.

