Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Jazz Reports Mixed Bag, Roche And Takeda Positive

Discussion: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) announced publication of the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Vyexos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection compared to standard of care (‘SOC) cytarabine and daunorubicin (7+3) in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Vyxeos is a fixed combination of daunorubicin and cytarabine for intravenous liposome injection available in 44/ 100 mg variants. Vyexos was approved by the FDA a year ago in August 2017. The drug is the first FDA-approved drug that was specifically indicated for adults with newly-diagnosed t-AML or AML-MRC. The same set of data that is now being published was the basis of NDA application with FDA and MAA with CHMP.

The pivotal Phase 3 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of the candidate vis-a-vis 7+3 combinations in 309 patients with with newly diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC). All the indications were of a rapidly progressing and life-threatening type of blood cancer. All the patients belonged to the age group of 60-75.

The first primary endpoint of superiority in terms of overall survival compared to the SOC 7:3 therapy was clearly achieved by Vyxeos. The median OS for the Vyxeos treatment arm was almost double at 9.6 months compared to the group under 7+3 soc, whose median OS was 5.9 months. Vyxeos also showed a significantly higher rate of remission of 38% compared to 26%. Adverse events reported by Vyxeos were similar to the safety profile of SOC cytarabine and daunorubicin therapy.

Acute myeloid leukemia (‘AML) is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow with excess immature white blood cells. Generally people above 45 are affected by AML. AML cells blocks the healthy cells of the bone marrow and aggressively spreads into the bloodstream to spread cancer to other parts of the body. Luckily it is a comparatively rare disease affecting only 1.3% of all new cancer cases.

But AML has the lowest survival rate of any other form of leukemia. In 2018, 19,500 people are estimated to be diagnosed with AML in the United States alone. Since the progression and mortality of the disease are very high, 11,000 people are apprehended to die from the disease. Patients with newly diagnosed t-AML or AML-MRC may have a particularly poor history of early detection.

Even if the company seems to specialize in the hematology/ oncology diseases with three approved drugs, the company is also actively engaged in two other disease programs in a significant way. These are narcolepsy and pain management. Further, it has ongoing clinical trials in the areas of prevention of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (‘VOD), narcolepsy with cataplexy and prevention of acute graft-versus-host- disease (aGVHD).

The share of the $10.68B company is now trading at $176.49 near its 52-wk high of $184. However, almost a year after our last analysis of the company we find the company to be successfully moving towards further and more diversified revenue stream potential. This has certainly –and more so in future –will alter the product line and related sales of the company for the better.Roche's Tecentriq shows treatment benefit in late-stage lung cancer study

Discussion: Genentech, a unit of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced Phase 3 positive results of combination of its Tecenctriq + chemo for first-line setting treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (‘NSCLC). One of the co-primary endpoints of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (‘PFS) was clearly met, but the other endpoint of overall survival (‘OS) could not be demonstrated. Final set of OS data will be available next year after the planned completion of the trial. Safety profile of the combination therapy remains unchanged.

Prevalence of NSCLC is 47.2 per 100,000 individuals and it accounts for about 85%–90% of all lung cancer cases. In recent times Roche is consolidating its position in NSCLC programs. Its product Alecensa (alectinib) put the company into direct competition with Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Xalkori and Novartis’s (VX) Zykadia (ceritinib). It is understandable that Roche will be interested to broach new grounds in this direction.

The company is set to lose some due to impact from biosimilars competition on sales of Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab), Avastin (bevacizumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab). Globally all three are best-selling oncology treatments. Further, Terecentriq’s advancement into NSCLC drives it into direct competition with Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo. Share price is steadily recovering from its 52-wk low of $26.30 a month ago, but over the same 52-wk period the stock has remained extremely narrow range-bound with a very low beta of 0.43.

Subcutaneous formulation of Takeda's vedolizumab shows treatment effect in late-stage UC study

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPYY) announced positive results from a Phase 3 clincial trial of subcutaneous formulation of ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The candidate is being tested as maintenance therapy.

Lilly updates Trulicity label to include data on T2D patients with CKD

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported that U.S. label for once-weekly for its drug Trulicity (dulaglutide) will be updated. The updated result will include a recent trial that showed treatment with the GLP-1 receptor agonist achieved glycemic control with weight loss in adult type 2 diabetics with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Corbus Pharma's lenabasum an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare inflammatory skin disorder; shares up 3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CRBP) lenabasum receives orphan drug designation for the treatment of dermatomyositis, an inflammatory condition characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.

Bristol-Myers to evaluate neoantigen immunotherapy combo in solid tumors

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) will collaboratively work with Gritstone Oncology on clinical trials of the combination of the latter's personalized neoantigen immunotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Allergan's abicipar on par with Lucentis in two late-stage AMD studies; shares down 2.5% on marketing app timeline

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and its partner Molecular Partners AG announced two Phase 3 positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating abicipar pegol 8 in treatment-naive patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (NASDAQ:AMD).

Interpace Diagnostics expands application of pancreatic cancer test

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXC) expanded application of PancraGEN beyond pancreatic cysts to include both biliary strictures and solid pancreatic lesions.

FDA accepts Ocular's refiled Dextenza application

Ocular Therapeutix's (NASDAQ:OCUL) resubmitted marketing application seeking approval for Dextenza (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery is accepted for review.

Lilly and BI's T2D med Tradjenta shows CV benefit in large-scale study; LLY up 1% premarket

Eli Lilly (LLY) and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced positive outcome of Tradjenta (linagliptin) tablets from a 6,979-subject study of the effect of type 2 diabetes.

Aequus announces expansion of long acting anti-nausea transdermal patch in European market

Diclectin, transdermal anti-nausea patch received marketing authorization in the U.K.

Soligenix issues an update for development programs

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) plans to begin its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of SGX942 (dusquetide) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. Final topline results of the trial would be expected in 2H 2019.

