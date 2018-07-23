4 Financials With A Dividend Hike - Only 1 Is A Buy

As we are just entering another earnings season and financials (most notably banks) are going all in with stock repurchase and dividend growth announcement. They all surf on many economic tailwinds such as a solid US economy, a never-ending bull market and lots of liquidity. Exactly 10 years ago, the market was “only” down by 10-15% by the end of July 2018. That was just before the financial world collapse not too long ago. Many financials got hurt during that crisis. Some cut their dividend, and some got eradicated from the surface of the earth.

10 years later, 4 of those survivors are not only in good shape, but they are offering generous buybacks and dividend increases. Let’s take a look at 4 financials which put a smile with their latest announcements. But I’m warning you, only one is worth your attention.

#1 Bank of America (BAC) raised their dividend by 25%.

With an outstanding dividend raise of 25%, BAC automatically caught my attention. As a Canadian, I rarely give much attention to U.S. banks since they offer more risk and smaller dividend yield. However, I couldn’t ignore such a good pay raise. What’s the deal with BAC?

It wasn’t all pinky for BAC as I thought making a good deal buy Merrill Lynch and Countrywide Financial during the financial crisis. It ended-up with millions spent on the lawsuit and had a hard time integrating everything to create the synergy it advertised. After years of cutting down the fat, BAC is not only leaner, it is also a lot more productive.

Bank of America benefited from the solid economic situation in the United States and beat both EPS and revenue estimates in their latest quarter. Including the dividend increase, management plans to return a total of $26B to its shareholders in the next year.

Instead of waiting to get slap by the online revolution, BAC is getting ahead of the game with massive investment on their online platform. The bank is moving toward mobile banking with an increase of its number of users by 10% (to 25M+).

For those who fear another credit collapse, BAC has maintained a stable provision for credit losses of $827M (about $10M lower than previous quarter). As the FED confirmed it wants to increase its rate again, all US bank should post stronger interest income going forward. Speaking of which, BAC saw its net interest income growing from $11.2 billion quarterly in 2017 to $11.B this year. I’m not surprised to have BAC on my best financial dividend stock list.

Unfortunately, I decided to leave it aside as USB is becoming too big to be handled. The bank has a market cap near $300B and manages over 200,000 employees. When a bull market falls into a bear, excesses are often part of the reason it ends. And excesses are difficult to monitor with such size.

#2 US Bankcorp (USB) is not far behind with +23%.

USB also had a great quarter and offer some juicy pay raises to its shareholders. Similar to BAC, USB is also riding the economic tailwinds like a pro. Interesting enough, investors seem to not have read the memo as the stock is down since the beginning of the year.

source: Ycharts

The problem with U.S. Bancorp is probably related to its lack of growth in the classic banking activities. Average loans grew by 1.1% year over year but fell by 30 points from Q1 to Q2. A similar situation is seen in average deposits as it grew by 1.1% y-o-y and +0.1% from Q1 to Q2. In other words, part of their income increase is directly linked to the FED raising rates and has nothing to do with USB business growth’s abilities. USB is trading at an interesting price, but I’ve found a stock that is even better.

#3 Wells Fargo (WFC) hiked it by 12%.

WFC posted a weak quarter compared to a stellar performance from other banks. Loans, mortgages, and deposits were down for the quarter. The company missed both EPS and revenue estimates. Management did hike its payout by 12%, but keep in mind that they are still in “seduction mode”.

After what happened in 2017 with their account opening saga, WFC is buying back more shares and raising its dividend to keep investors happy. The bank didn’t only do bad things are is highly implicated in its local communities. Its proximity with clients and its strong brand recognition helped to avoid the worst. After all, it was a deceiving quarter compare to other banks, but it’s not like clients are running away from WFC.

While WFC decreased its provision for loan loss, it wasn’t enough to boost EPS significantly. We’ve seen too many times the word “down” in their presentation. We will monitor this one closely.

#4 BlackRock (BLK) gave an honest 8.7% boost.

The world largest asset manager has disappointed the market with *only* $20 billion in net inflows (compared to $55B last quarter). It’s hard to please the market when double-digit EPS (+27%) and revenue growth (+11.4) isn’t enough. On top of that, BLK announced an 8.7% dividend increase. This is their 9 th consecutive dividend raises. Next year, BLK will make the Dividend Achievers list.

BlackRock deals with both retail and institutional clients and offers a wide variety of products from fixed income to equities. No matter where the market is going, people will have to invest and BLK will have the right product for them. Considering BLK size, it is impressive it can continue to pull out double-digit revenue growth.

#5 But which stock is worth your money?

I have been following BlackRock for many years and I think that now is the time to buy it. I wasn’t surprised when I saw BLK going up toward $600 earlier this year. Regulations around investment advice are favoring the usage of ETFs vs mutual funds (as they cost less and are more effective). BLK sees a great response from advisors using its investing platform Aladdin. BLK is not only dominant in the ETF world, it is also pushing its digital solutions toward advisor to get more people on board with their products.

Over the past 5 years, I’ve ran the dividend discount model many times and it usually comes back showing an overvalued stock. As the stock recently dropped and managed pulled out another high-single-digit dividend raise, the valuation finally seems fair (read slightly undervalued). A complete analysis will be done next week for my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service Dividend Growth Rocks. I’ll tell you the reason why I think this is the financial stock you should buy in 2018.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing; click on “follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: I do hold BLK and WFC in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long blk, wfc.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.