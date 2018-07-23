Francesca's Holdings Corporation: Markets Are Pricing In A Strong 2nd Half Recovery

Management is clearing old inventory in Q2 and gearing up for a pivotal back to school season with an emphasis on more selling more bottoms and denim.

The company is forecasting second half 2018 positive same stores sales in a range of +4% to +9% and FY 2018 E.P.S. of $0.53 per share.

I have been a student of financial markets for close to twenty years now and throughout that time long period, my quest has always been trying to get better, recognize patterns, and trying to work out what is priced into a particular stock or financial security. Often markets can be confounding and the search for logic and reason can be elusive. Over the past month or so I have been particularly surprised by significant rebound off the lows in shares of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) and Francesca's Holdings Corporation (FRAN). In today's piece, I am going to focus on Francesca's.

ASNA moved from $2.15 in May to as high as $4.74 by mid June (120% in a very short period of time) despite posting another weak quarter.

Francesca's has moved from about $4.60 in mid April to as high of $8.48 on July 6th. That is a 84% move if you caught the trough and sold at the peak.

So this prompted me to read FRAN's June 5th Q1 2018 Conference Call (see here) and create this simple, yet powerful, chart to show what is going on with FRAN's financial results. As you can see, since Q3 2017, comps, gross margins, and operating income have fallen off a cliff. In March 2018, after posting really lousy Q4 2017 results, management guided Q1 2018 same store sales in a range of negative -13% to -15%. Despite an amazingly easy comp target, as -14% (mid-point) is super low, FRAN missed the mark and posted -16% comps.

Next, I read the conference call and I quickly worked out why speculators have placed a bid underneath FRAN shares. Essentially, speculators are betting the bottom is in and the worst is behind the company. Remarkably, they are giving management the benefit of the doubt and are taking Steve Lawrence and Kelly Dilts' sharp 2nd half recovery narrative at face value.

Q2 2018 Guidance

(All quoted material is the Q1 2018 Conference Call)

Now let's move on to our second quarter guidance. We expect net sales of $119 million to $122 million, a decrease of 1% to an increase of 2% compared to last year. We expect to open 4 new boutiques during the quarter and close approximately 8. We also expect a comparable sales decrease of 6% to 9%. This is a significant sequential improvement from the first quarter. We believe we are on the right track with the first month of the quarter under our belt. As Steve noted, we saw an improvement in May comp sales decline and this was up against our last year's positive comp of plus 3%. June and July year-over-year comparisons are easier.

2nd Half and Full Year Guidance FY 2018

Our full year 2018 sales and EPS guidance remain unchanged. We expect total sales of $485 million to $499 million with comparable sales declines in the low single-digits and 15 net new boutiques. This guidance implies that the back half has a positive comp sale of approximately plus 4% to plus 9%. While these results are a significant improvement from our second quarter guidance, we believe we will be positioned to achieve positive comps both an assortment perspective and a marketing perspective specifically with the loyalty launch. Additionally, it also seems reasonable when you consider the two-year comp sales stack is in the range of an 8% to 13% decline, which is relatively in line with our second quarter guidance that has a two-year comp sales stack range of negative 9% to negative 12%. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.53 to $0.53 for fiscal year 2018 compared to 2017’s GAAP EPS of $0.43 and adjusted EPS of $0.52. Last year’s adjusted EPS excludes $3.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share and charges related to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets associated with the new tax law. Capital expenditures for the year are still expected to be $30 million including approximately $22 million for the 80 to 90 refreshes and 35 new boutiques. The remainder will be spent on our new warehouse management system, loyalty program and other technology and corporate investments that support improved short-term performance and long-term growth.

Qualitative Discussion and Green Shoots

On the conference call management pointed to clearing out old inventory that didn't resonate with guests, as conversion rates (the number of people that visit a store and actually buy something), YoY, were down in the low teens during the back half of last year.

Management pointed to a few green shoots such as positive same stores sales in the "shoes and accessories" categories as well as "jewelry and gifts" segments only down mid single digits. And in case you are wonder the composition of FRAN's segments, see below.

Per the company's FY 2017 10-K, the sales mix is as follows

Apparel 50% : (Dresses, Fashion Tops, Sweaters, Cardigans and Wraps, Bottoms, Outerwear and Jackets, Tees and Tanks, Intimates)

: (Dresses, Fashion Tops, Sweaters, Cardigans and Wraps, Bottoms, Outerwear and Jackets, Tees and Tanks, Intimates) Jewelry 22% : (Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets, and Rings)

: (Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets, and Rings) Accessories 15% : (Hangbags, Clutches, Wallets, Shoes, Belts, Hats, Scarves, Watches, Beauty, Hair Accessories)

: (Hangbags, Clutches, Wallets, Shoes, Belts, Hats, Scarves, Watches, Beauty, Hair Accessories) Gifts 13%: Fragrance, Candles, Bath and Body, Home Accessories, Books, Wall Art, Nail Polish, and Miscellaneous Items)

So if 15% (Accessories) of the business had positive comps and 22% (Jewelry) and 13% (Gifts) were only down mid single digits then to comps at an overall -16%, that means that Apparel was down massively. Based on my hypothetical estimates, Apparel may have comped at negative 28%!

Remarkably, despite FRAN's apparel segment posting an approximate apparel comp of negative 28%, in Q1 2018, which follows terrible comps from Q3 and Q4 2017, Wall Street and the market at large believes this management team.

In terms of specifics, management is pointing to a big back to school push (see Exhibit A), the omni channel buy online and pick up in store (leading to more foot traffic and impulse buying). They discussed the new and refreshed inventory and hinted to the now cliche retail term of "treasure hunting" as the elixir to turn this business around (see Exhibit B).

Exhibit A: (Back to school and Canyon Rose)

As we get deeper into the quarter and start to set the floor for back-to-school, we believe that the assortment will be fully back on track and representative of our new vision for merchandising going forward. I'd like to take a moment to run you through all of the things that we have lined up for Q2 from an assortment perspective. First, the buying teams are firmly aligned behind our new edit point. This alignment will help drive much better cohesion and connectivity across categories and in the stories that we are telling. Back-to-school will be the first floor set where we conceptualize the assortment upfront and then connect it through to our website, all of our marketing efforts, and our in-boutique visual displays. The story we will be telling is called Canyon Rose and you will see this product featured prominently in our window displays, trend tables at front of each boutique, as well as in all of our marketing.

Exhibit B: (Higher Quality)

We've also gone back to the drawing board in our clothing assortments and have added in better fabrics, special details and trims that all help improve the quality of our offering in these categories. We believe this increased quality, when coupled with our strong price points, will translate into outstanding value for our guests.

Incidentally, last week, I did a channel check at a Francesca's store in a popular outdoor shopping center, as I have only visited a traditional mall based Francesca's location in the past. This visit took place on a Wednesday at 11am, so there was only one other person (shopper) in the store. The Assistant Manager was very friendly and enthusiastic. I browsed the store to get a qualitative feel and sense for the quality of the products. My biggest take away was that the quality was extraordinarily low and the products, although not that overly expensive in an absolute sense, were kind of pricey given my perception of the low quality. For example, they had really cheap looking sun glasses with a price tag of $25 and really cheap looking and low priced jewelry. From a distance, the apparel seems to have a nice initial glossy appearance but upon further inspection, it looked and felt like low quality materials.

By the way, the Francesca's total store count is 744.

During the quarter, we opened 27 new boutiques and closed 4 bringing our total boutique count to 744. This consists of 350 mall locations and 394 non-mall locations including 91 outlets.

In terms of other qualitative items discussed, the tops to bottoms ratio is moving up and they are really focused on denim.

Another opportunity for us is to develop better balance between our tops and our bottoms assortment. Team has worked hard on the launch of our new denim initiative, Harper Heritage, with special attention being paid to fit, finish, and trim details. This program launches with our back-to-school set and going forward, we see our tops to bottoms ratio moving from 4:1 to 3:1. So, a pair of Harper Heritage jeans last year or Harper jeans last year would have been around $44, this year it’s going to be ticketed around $48. But what I would tell you is in both cases with the modest discounting that we do is above $50, both are designed to out the door under $40.

And lastly, in combination with the big back to school revamp, they are launching FRAN Rewards.

The launch of Fran Rewards is slated to coincide with the timing of this floor set. We will kick off the program with our largest marketing spend of the year. And we will communicate it through all of our marketing channels with a heavy emphasis on social, digital and print. Program is structured to be gift focused, so as a thank you for joining Francesca or Fran Rewards, we will offer members a free gift during the launch period as well as an additional 10% discount. Moving forward, we’ll offer members perks, such as free gifts on a quarterly basis, early access to promotions, a special discount around her birthday as well as member-only events. In the long-term we believe that the launch of Fran Rewards will help us increase engagement for our core customer and lead us to cash in a bigger share of her wallet.

Valuation

After buying back 659,000 shares during Q1 2018 for $3.5 million, FRAN's diluted share count is roughly 34.8 million. So $7.75 per share x 34.8 minion shares equal a market capitalization of $270 million. The company has no formal long term debt and only has the shadow debt of operating leases (similar to most retailers).

Management guided FY 2018 E.P.S. at $0.53, so the stock is trading at about 15X earnings, if you can get comfortable that they can deliver during the second half of 2018, perhaps the stock can grind higher. However, the proof is in the pudding.

Takeaway

Francesca's is a good example of a stock that got really oversold and that rallies based only the mere hint of a turnaround. This type of investing requires a lot of luck and it almost becomes 90% art and 10% science, as the market is pricing in a recovery well in advance of the actual outcome and well before the upcoming quarter, or in this case, second half of 2018 recovery even occurs. Hindsight is always 20-20, but after looking at these horrible headline comps and underlying numbers, I decided to continue to pass on shares of FRAN, as I buying a stock in a company that posted a -16% comp required almost blind faith. And faith is best expressed in a religious pursuit and definitely not good for investing.

That said and in retrospect, it appears that management's strong guidance and a sector wide rally in some beaten down retail names was enough of a short term catalyst to spark a 84% rally from trough to peak. In terms of what to do now, I definitely won't touch FRAN from the long side, as a lot of good news is now baked in. However, it hasn't run up enough, like Fossil (recall my piece to sell/short FOSL at $29), to short it yet. So until I see the Q2 2018 numbers, I will be watching from the shoreline.

