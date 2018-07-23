Is It Normal For The Top-5 Companies In The S&P 500 Index To Be Worth As Much As The Bottom 282?

Question: Is this normal and how this should be interpreted as part of the long-term trend?

Fact: The five largest S&P 500 stocks have a market capitalization equal to the bottom 282 S&P 500 stocks.

Background

In my last article, "S&P 500 And Gold: Breaking The Big Picture Into Smaller Frames Is A Must And A FAANG Too", I presented the below chart with the preceding open question:

Speaking of perceptions and the big picture, take a look at the below chart and ask yourself is it normal? Is it normal for the market cap of the top 5 S&P 500 companies to be $4,095,058,706,432 while the market cap of the bottom 282 S&P 500 companies is $4,092,769,755,136 (slightly below the top 5...)? Source: @michaelbatnick I've wrote about "The Big FAANG Theory" and a possible "FAANG Reclassification" and I'm not a person you can easily scare with a FAANG spooky chart. However, even I find it to be more than just a perception that Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) are worth (combined) more than 56.4% of the companies that are making the S&P 500.

One of my readers left the following comment:

Since I'm very mindful of what readers suggest/request I'm using this article to stand up to the challenge.

Is Top-5 > Bottom-282 A Precedent?

The market cap of the top 5 companies makes up for ~15% of the S&P500 (SPY), but it actually accounts for a lower proportion of the index than the long-term trend of the past 50 years.

This chart below shows that the top five stocks are not nearly as large a portion of the index as they used to be.

Source: S&P

What makes today a precedent is that the top five are tech stocks. It wasn’t always like this. In 2010, for example, there were only three tech stocks - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and IBM (IBM) - among the top-10 largest companies by market-cap.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), Walmart (WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Proctor & Gamble (PG), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), AT&T (T) and General Electric (GE) completed the list. Only eight years gone by, yet so much has changed...

In-spite of the "Tech is eating the world" commonly-used narrative, it's important to note that he top-5 share of the S&P 500 has been relatively consistent over time.

If you thought that michael batnick's "top 5 vs, bottom 282" chart was spooky, here's another way to look at it.

The good news: Top-5 being worth so much is not as rare as we thought. As a matter of fact, we've seen worse.

The bad news: We've seen worse usually ahead of a market collapse...

Using Top-10 Makes A Huge Difference

I'm the first one to admit that the cutting the middle 213 companies of the S&P 500 and putting the remaining big and small companies in a pie chart is (at least a bit) misleading. Concentration among the S&P 500's largest companies has been on the rise over recent years. Nonetheless, the top-10 companies are still hovering ~20% of the index, and nowhere near the 50% handle as some (erroneously) think.

Even if we only add the market cap of the second-five largest S&P 500 stocks (those ranked 6-10 among within the S&P 500) you get a combined market-cap (for the 10 largest stocks) that is almost 50% greater than the market-cap of the top-5.

BRK.A Market Cap data by YCharts

The combined market-cap of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Visa (V) is ~$1.874B; not something that should be (easily) dismissed.

To put this into perspective, looking at only 57.4% (=287 companies, top 5 and bottom 282) out of the entire (500 stock) index is as defective as looking at the men's singles Grand-Slam winners, excluding Rod Laver, Björn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl or Andre Agassi - to name a few fantastic tennis players who aren't part of the top-5 list

It would be a shame (not including these great players), isn't it?

Perspective

Perspective No. 1: Timing is everything and the starting point matters much!

Looking at the stocks with the largest market-caps since 1960, there are only two companies that belong to the top-10 today and were part of the top-10 in 2000 or earlier: Microsoft (MSFT) and Exxon Mobil (XOM)

The funny thing is that the market-cap of these two stocks haven't gone up by that much during the 21st century.

MSFT's market-cap only went up by ~35% (since 12/31/99) while revenues increased five-fold and net income circa tripled.

XOM, on the other hand, hasn't seen its revenues (one third higher) or net income (doubled) anywhere close to the phenomenal growth that MSFT has delivered.

Perspective No. 2: The definition and valuation of a top-10 has changed quite a bit (not only on absolute terms).

To put things into further perspective, here are the top 10 S&P 500 companies from 1980. The total market cap of all ten stocks was (back then) $236.918B. This is the equivalent of ~$766B in today's value, or less than what Microsoft alone is currently valued at.

Perspective No. 3: We are not in uncharted territory.

The Pareto Principle states that, whenever we have enough-many events/observations, about 80% of the effects come from about 20% of the causes. The below chart shows how this is quite remarkably true for the markets and how steady this rough 80/20 rule has been over time.

While we are not in uncharted territory, it's shocking to think that the five largest stocks are as large as the bottom 282 S&P 500 stocks. However, it's important to remember that this is how a cap weighted index works. A stock like Southwest Airlines (LUV) can triple and it still would not move the needle of the index as much as if AAPL gains only 1%.

Why Not Top-50?

It's clear that the more stocks we add to the largest companies we look at - the more bombastic the headline can be. For example: The aggregate market-cap of the top-50 companies accounts for half of the S&P 500's $24.8T market-cap. The other-bottom 450 companies account for the other half

As a side note, it worthwhile noting that the top-50 worth as much as the bottom-450" isn't a pheromone unique to the US market. In India (EPI, INDA), for example, the leading NSE 500 index is roughly divided in the same manner.

This 50-450 ratio can be viewed through this link, showing an interactive chart of S&P 500 market cap weight analysis. The current situation shows that:

Top Total market cap weight Bottom Total market cap weight 3 10.4% 211 10.4% 5 14.1% 245 14.1% 7 17.2% 289 17.2% 9 20.1% 314 20.1% 50 49.7% 450 50.3% 51 50.1% 449 49.9%

Here's how the distribution looks on the (static) chart:

This Surely Ain't Normal

The absolute total market-cap of the FAAMG+BAT stocks is mind-blowing. So is the number of companies at the bottom of the S&P 500 that need to put together in order to reach the market-cap of the top-5 largest ones.

Nevertheless, neither of these numbers ($5T and/or 282 companies) suggests that we're witnessing an abnormal market.

What is pointing out that those aren't normal times? The fact that the six-member making the FAAMNG gang...:

...account for over 100% of the S&P 500 return YTD

...account for over 100% of the Nasdaq 100 return YTD

...have delivered double-digit returns so far this year

Just as a comparison, twenty years ago, the top 5 names (at the time) - MSFT, WMT, Dell (DELL, DVMT), Lucent (LU) and Pfizer (PFE) - accounted for 52% of the index gains and back then (in 1998) it was cause for concern:

Far too much was riding on too few stocks

Keep in mind: without the FAANG stocks the S&P 500 total return is negative for the year...

... and that, folks, isn't normal!

Earnings

Three of the top-5 are reporting earnings this coming week:

GOOG on Monday, 7/23, after market close.

FB on Wednesday, 7/25, after market close.

AMZN on Thursday, 7/26, after market close.

We surely are going to have an interesting week; a week that is likely to determine whether the S&P 500 can threaten its all-time high or, alternatively, continue to trade mostly within the 2700-2800 range.

Bottom Line

The five largest S&P 500 stocks having a market capitalization equal to the bottom 282 S&P 500 stocks is not such a big deal.

Neither is the fact that the five largest S&P 500 stocks have a combined market capitalization that is no-where near the combined worth of the top-10 stocks, at any other point of time in history.

However, the fact that so much (of the indices) is in the hands of a very few stocks is not only abnormal but also dangerous. We've seen the top five or six stocks worth as much as the bottom 300+ companies of the S&P500 index. What we haven't seen yet is five or six stocks making for the entire return of an index.

Is this an opportunity (to buy into the world's largest, most profitable, life-changing companies) or a threat (buying into a handful of stocks that have so much fire power in their hands)? As we recently said: "It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfolio Of The Holder"

Having said that, this market is quite concentrated and the S&P 500's diversification is losing steam fast. Not only on an absolute basis but also - and mostly - on a relative basis.

