Netflix: Ignore The Pundits

His admission raises the question of whether his current complacency may be wrong too. Although my site is bullish on Netflix now, I argue for cautious bullishness rather than complacency.

This weekend's FT featured an astonishing admission from the former editor of their Lex column: he was wrong to be bearish about Netflix and the other FANGs 7 years ago.

Forget The Financial Pundits

If you just read the financial parts of this past weekend's Financial Times, you missed an astonishing admission on its op/ed page. Stuart Kirk, the former editor of the FT's Lex column, acknowledged that he was wrong to be bearish on Netflix (NFLX) and the other FANGs several years ago. In the same column, Kirk was complacent about their risks now, which raises an obvious question: if he was wrong to be bearish then, might he be wrong to be complacent now? Although my site, Portfolio Armor, is bullish on Netflix now, I think Kirk's wrong to be complacent about it, so have presented a couple of updated hedges for it below. Following that, I detail my site's current take on Netflix, and its track record up to now with the stock. First, though, a quick elaboration on Kirk's column.

Skepticism Then, Complacency Now

Kirk opens his column ("How I Learned To Love The Fangs" - paywalled here) with his skeptical Lex take on Netflix from 2011:

Netflix used to be a perfectly good horror movie. Company management swings a chainsaw; investors cream and are cut to bits; audience is titillated. Now it has become one of those avant-guard films your pseudo-intellectual friend recommends: no fun to watch, surreal and confusing. Those are the opening lines of a Lex column I edited seven years ago. [...] Today Netflix trades at $370 and is one of the triumphs of our age. It is similarly hard to believe that we once worried about Facebook's [(FB)] missing mobile strategy (shares up 500% over the same period), Amazon's [(AMZN)] unprofitability (700%) and Google's [(GOOG), (GOOGL)] lack of focus (300%). This so-called FANG group (I have omitted Apple [(AAPL)]) is now worth $2.5 trillion and dominates four industries.

So far so good: Kirk admits he got the FANGs wrong. Then he brings up last week's setbacks (Netflix's weaker-than-expected subscriber growth; Google's $5 billion EU antitrust fine) before swatting them away, which is okay too: they weren't huge in the scheme of things. Where I take issue with him is in his "this time is different" complacency about FANGs today in the rest of the column, in which he dismisses comparisons to the dot-com bubble and writes,

These gargantuan businesses move like start-ups. The result is a compounding of earnings that keeps justifying their price.

Kirk was right to stop (rhetorically, at least) betting against the FANGs, but the proper approach to Netflix and Amazon (the two FANGs my site is currently bullish on), in my view, isn't complacency but cautious bullishness. With that cautiousness in mind, let's look at two ways of adding downside protection to Netflix.

Downside Protection For Netflix

For these two examples, let's assume you have 200 shares of Netflix and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app. .

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 200 shares of NFLX against a >20% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this put protection was $3,200, or 4.43% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 27%, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

After an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, where the cost was $2,170, or 3.01% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated by selling the call leg was a bit higher though: $2,300, or 3.19% of position value (calculated conservatively also, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $130 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

What To Listen To Instead Of The Pundits

Instead of listening to financial pundits, listen to the markets, specifically, the stock and options markets. That's what Portfolio Armor does when analyzing securities. Let's look at what it sees for Netflix now, and then look at its track record with Netflix. Here's a screen capture from the site's admin panel on Netflix as of Fridays' close.

Let's zoom in on the key parts for our purposes.

For readers who read my recent article on Microsoft (MSFT), the analysis here will be similar but there are two differences. The first is that the number below the final column, 43.6%, which represents Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for Netflix over the next 6 months, is much higher (historically, actual returns average about 0.3x the site's potential return estimates), high enough to put Netflix in the site's top 10. The second is that, in Netflix's case, the numbers in the last two columns are the same, which suggests Netflix is a higher-risk stock.

Essentially, the site starts with the assumption that securities tend to revert to their long term mean returns, and it tests that assumption using options market sentiment. So it's starting point for a potential return over the next 6 months for Netflix was the mean of its Long Term Return and Short Term Return, which was 43.6%. It then attempted to hedge Netflix against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal collar capped at 43.6%. It was able to do so.

The next step was to check if it was possible to hedge Netflix against a >9% decline over the same time frame using optimal puts. That's a test Microsoft passed but Netflix didn't. Since securities hedgeable that way with optimal have returns 37% higher, on average, than those that don't, Microsoft's potential return got a 37% "w/AHP" boost, but Netflix's didn't.

Portfolio Armor's Netflix Track Record

June 8th was the first week I presented Portfolio Armor's top 10 names to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. Netflix appeared in my first top names post, and has gone on a tear since. To avoid accusations of cherry-picking, the charts below show all of the top names from the dates from June to January when Netflix was a top 10 name.

A Top Name Last June

A Top Name Last July

Netflix was also a top name on July 27th. Here's how it, and the rest of that cohort did over the next 6 months.

A Top Name Last October

Netflix was a top name again on October 19th. Here's how that cohort did over the next 6 months. As you can see, while Align Technology (ALGN) was the top performer in the previous two charts, Netflix is the top performer below:

A Top Name In January

On January 4th, Netflix was a top name again. Here's how Netflix and the rest of that cohort has done so far.

Wrapping Up

Although Netflix is one of Portfolio Armor's top 10 names now, and Netflix has done well after previous times it appeared among the top 10 names, I have no idea what the next 6 months hold, either for Netflix or for the market as a whole. For that reason, I suggest that if you are long the stock, you hedge it in accordance with your risk tolerance.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here is the latest one: Week 34 Performance Update.

