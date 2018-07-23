Kansas City Southern: Waiting For The Breakout

Going forward, I believe that the stock price is going to break out after being in a downtrend since 2014.

Kansas City Southern's EPS came in at $1.54 which is up 16% on a year-on-year basis and 1.3% above expectations.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) just published its second-quarter earnings. The company beat estimates and reported both higher volumes and sales. Unfortunately, KSU was unable to improve its efficiency ratios in an environment of rapidly rising input costs. The stock, however, remains a buy as long as economic sentiment remains strong. Source: Kansas City Southern

A Rather Unspectacular Earnings Beat

Kansas City Southern improved its EPS to $1.54. This is 24 cents higher compared to the first quarter and 21 cents higher than one year ago. This translates to a growth rate of 16% on a year-on-year basis which is the fourth consecutive double-digit growth rate since the third quarter of 2017. The company has beaten earnings 3 out of the past 4 quarters.

Source: Estimize

In the second quarter, Kansas City Southern reported a 4% revenue increase. Strong pricing was able to turn weak volume growth of just 1% into higher sales. Moreover, the operating ratio increased 0.5 points on a year-on-year basis to 64%. Even though train velocity slightly increased on a year-on-year basis from 27.1 mph to 27.5 mph, the company reported that dwell hours have increased from 22.2 hours to 23.9, which does not help the operating ratio.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

That being said, let's look how shipments have done in the second quarter.

Automotive Volumes Are Back While Energy Keeps Struggling

Volume growth is quite different among the company's 6 transportation segments. Chemicals and industrial products are doing quite well, thanks to a strengthening economy, while energy keeps falling behind. This is the second consecutive quarter with shipments close to -20% growth. Automotive shipments, on the other hand, show a very strong shipments growth rate of 12%. This is double the growth rate of last quarter at 5.9% and a result of higher car production in Mexico. This is expected to continue in the second half according to KSU.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The overview below gives a clear breakdown of the volume growth per segment and sub-segment. It shows that the energy decline is mainly due to another weak quarter of utility coal. This is quite common since most railroad companies are reporting lower coal shipments.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Kansas City Southern)

The bigger picture as seen below shows that both shipments and sales are slowing. Growth rates have settled at the lowest levels of the current expansion after hitting double-digits in all quarters of 2017. This seems to continue according to KSU, which has lowered its full-year shipments growth outlook after a weaker first half.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Kansas City Southern)

KSU's Profitability Is Down In The Second Quarter

Moving over to the next topic (expenses), we see a common occurrence among transportation companies. Prices are rising across the board, thanks to higher commodity prices and labor shortages. That being said, labor costs were down 2.3%, thanks to lower incentives, while the company increased its total headcount by 1%. Both lower incentives and benefits were able to reduce the costs of a higher headcount and general wage inflation. However, rising fuel prices and depreciation along with higher derailments pushed expenses up $20 million (+4.8%).

Source: Kansas City Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

What's Next?

Going forward, there are a few important aspects to take into account. First and foremost we have to look at the US economy. There is no denying that the general trend of transportation stocks is determined by the economic outlook.

I use the leading ISM manufacturing to display economic expectations (blue line in graph below). This index is doing very well since the first quarter of 2016 after a devastating growth slowing trend in 2014 and 2015. KSU's stock price is currently at the same levels it was at the start of 2018. The reason is quite simple: economic expectations have gone nowhere this year. The only time KSU did not follow economic sentiment was back in 2012 when the European debt crisis could not interfere with KSU's trend of benefiting from a return of the US consumer, which massively pushed up car sales and transportation volumes in general.

Source: TradingView

At this point, we need economic sentiment to remain high to give KSU the chance to break out of its downtrend that started in 2014.

One of the secular reasons to be long KSU is the increasing investments in Mexico. KSU's cross-border volumes are up 13% on a year-on-year basis. Total cross-border sales are up 19%. The reason is a massive increase in foreign direct investments in Mexico. Q1 of this year saw 20% growth after 2% growth in the full year of 2017. 72% of these investments are registered in states served by KSU. This will almost certainly benefit the shipments of refined products, plastics, automotive products and cross-border international trade in general. I therefore expect these segments to outperform over the next few quarters and beyond.

On top of that, the company expects 90% of its transportation volumes to further grow in the second half of 2018, according to the overview below. Only energy will remain a problem going forward, thanks to slow utility coal shipments and frac sand uncertainties.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Takeaway

Kansas City Southern did quite well in the second quarter. The numbers did not indicate any stunning growth. However, it was enough to confirm that the company is able to turn high economic sentiment into a stronger bottom line. Moreover, even though the operating ratio increased, there are no signs that costs are out of control.

Going forward, I believe that secular growth, like accelerating investments in Mexico along with above-average economic growth in the US, will continue to support the company's bottom line. Even the lower shipments expectations were not able to get traders to sell the stock after the earnings release. The latest earnings pushed the stock towards its main resistance, which I believe will be broken over the next few weeks.

The only thing that will stop this stock from going up will be the start of a growth-slowing trend. Until this happens, I believe we will be able to hit $120 per share over the next few months.

