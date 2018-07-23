Magenta Therapeutics: Developing Novel Treatments In Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants

Shares have increased by >50% since featured in the premium marketplace service.

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) was founded in 2015 and launched an IPO on NASDAQ raising $103.8M recently. Shares have increased by >50% since featured in the premium marketplace service.

Pipeline:

Antibody-drug conjugate, ADC conditioning programs before hematopoietic stem cell transplant, HSCT:

C200: Antibody-drug conjugate, ADC product candidate, targeting CD117, which is highly expressed on hematopoietic stem cells and leukemia cells. Preliminary data presented at the ASH meeting showed that a single dose of CD117-ADC depleted >90% of human HSCs and was well tolerated (Source: prospectus). It is being tested in non-human primates and primate proof of concept data is expected in late 2018. The initial targets are acute myeloid leukemia (47,000 new cases per year in the U.S.+E.U.), and myelodysplastic syndromes (about 34,000 new cases per year in the U.S.+E.U.).

C200 target addressable market in AML is $1.3 billion per year and $670M per year in MDS (at an estimated $100K/patient/year).

C100: Targets CD45 which is expressed in hematopoietic and immune systems. A lead product candidate is being identified (to be declared in 2019). The initial target is CD45 expressing leukemias and lymphomas, and autoimmune diseases like scleroderma and multiple sclerosis.

C300: Targets T cells. Currently available techniques for T cell depletion before procedures like CAR-T lead to immune deficiency. C300 has the advantage over these techniques that it does not cause immune deficiency (which increases the risk of infections).

Patents for these 3 programs extend to 2037-38.

Stem cell programs:

MGTA-145

It is a CXCR2 agonist and acts as a stem cell mobilizer. It is aimed to replace G-CSF, the current standard of care to mobilize stem cells. By doing so, it aims to prevent the side effects of G-CSF like bone pain and a prolonged treatment period of up to one week. IND enabling studies of MGTA-145 with plerixafor (an approved CXCR4 agonist) are planned (initial targets are non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and multiple myeloma)

MGTA-456

Most advanced program. Novel allogeneic stem cell therapy which consists of a single umbilical cord blood unit expanded with an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist and then administered to a patient using a bone marrow transplant. It showed proof-of-concept in phase I/II study in various hematological cancers (showed 330 times expansion of stem cells and engraftment in all patients). These results are impressive considering that about 20%-30% of patients undergoing HSCT for with inherited metabolic diseases have engraftment failure and may lead to death.

In an initial human study in 18 patients, no engraftment failures were seen (vs. 17% failure rate in historical controls), source: prospectus.

A phase 2 study of MGTA-456 in inherited metabolic diseases has been started (initial data in late 2018). Another phase 2 study of MGTA-456 in sickle cell disease is expected to start in early 2019. It has Orphan drug designation to increase cell engraftment in patients receiving bone marrow transplant. The compound was licensed from Novartis.

The target addressable market is $182M in sickle cell disease and inherited metabolic diseases per year (@$350K per year) and could be even higher in hematological cancers.

E478:

It is an AHR antagonist that also aims to increase the gene-modified HSCs ex vivo for stem cell-based gene therapy. Preliminary data presented at ASH meeting 2017 showed the compound’s ability to increase the number of genetically modified stem cells that retained engraftment ability in preclinical models. It is planned to be integrated with the cell therapy products for gene therapy and gene editing companies.

An 8x increase in CD34+ cells was seen on in vitro culture of HSCs with E478 in the data presented at the ASH meeting in December 2017 (source: prospectus). The high level of in vivo gene editing (80%) was maintained in vitro.

Patents for these two programs extend till 2038.

G100:

Acute GVHD may be seen in 50% to 80% of patients undergoing allogeneic HSCT. Currently, non-specific immunosuppressive agents are used for treating acute GVHD which increase the risk of infection and poor immune function.

G100 is selective ADC therapy that targets alloreactive T cells (components of the graft that cause acute GvHD). Through its selective action, it prevents the risks like an infection.

Patents extend till 2039.

At 8000 allogeneic HSCT procedures per year in the U.S. (2017), and about 4000 acute GVHD annual cases per year (post allogeneic HSCT), and $100K cost per patient, the target addressable market could reach $400M per year just in the U.S.

Management:

CEO, Jason Gardner: He worked as VP and Head of R&D satellite (Boston) for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). He did a postdoctoral fellowship in hematopoietic stem cells from Harvard Medical School and created and led the Regenerative Medicine Unit at GSK.

Michael Cooke, Chief Scientific Officer: He served as the Executive Director of Immunology at Novartis and was the Director of Functional Genomics at Systemix, an HSC focused biotech company.

John Davis, Chief Business Officer: He was the SVP, Head of Clinical Development at Pfizer and also worked at Baxalta.

Founding investors:

Third Rock Ventures, Atlas Venture.

Competition:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has also licensed the intellectual property from Novartis for gene-modified HSCs.

Cash reserves:

$183.7M after the IPO proceeds. The cash reserves are believed to be enough till Q1, 2020. Operating cash burn was $22.2M in 2017.

Statement of operations (10-K):

(in thousands USD)

R&D expenses increased to $7.85M at the end of Q1, 2018 from $3.3M year before. G&A expenses increased to $3.4M from $1.49M the year before.

Target addressable markets:

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma: 6500 cases/year (U.S.) and 8,500 new cases/year are eligible for transplant in the U.S.

AML: About 28,000 case/year are eligible for transplant (U.S. and E.U.).

Multiple myeloma: About 15,000 case/year are eligible for transplant (U.S.).

Target market classification by disease type where Magenta Therapeutics’ experimental treatments may be useful:

C200’s target addressable market in AML is $1.3 billion per year and $670M per year in MDS (at $100K/patient/year).

MGTA-456’s target addressable market is $182M in sickle cell disease and inherited metabolic diseases per year (@$350K per year) and could be even higher in hematological cancers.

At 8000 allogeneic HSCT procedures per year in the U.S. (2017), and annual about 4000 acute GVHD cases per year (post allogeneic HSCT), and $100K cost per patient, the target addressable market could reach $400M per year just in the U.S. for G100.

The current market cap of the company is about $450M which is low considering the large target markets its product candidates are addressing (reaching in multi-billions USD per year). On an average, biotechs’ average EV/peak sales ratio is around 7. The management’s experience and credentials, the novel technology of the pipeline and its potential to revolutionize the field of HSCT also add to the investment thesis.

The first price target is $25 (one year) considering the near-term data releases.

Risks:

FDA placed a partial clinical hold on cryopreserved part of protocol caused by IND for MGTA-456, which was later removed in June 2016. The first patient dosed in the phase 2 trial of MGTA-456 in inherited metabolic diseases successfully engrafted and then developed autoimmune cytopenia. MGTA-456 has been associated with contamination issues in the past. The pipeline is in the early stages and the trial results may not be as expected by investors. Unexpected side effects may be seen and the stock price may fall. Future capital raises for R&D expenses, etc. are likely to put downward pressure on the stock price.

