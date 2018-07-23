Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund's Rights Offering

Fund description

NTG seeks to provide stockholders with a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NTG invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). NTG targets midstream MLPs benefiting from U.S. natural gas production and consumption expansion with minimal direct commodity exposure.

Overview of offering

The Tortoise MLP Fund's (NTG) rights offering expired this Wednesday, July 18. Hopefully, members will have either subscribed or sold their rights, as I have advised for previous transferable rights offerings.

This was a transferable, 1-for-3 offering. The subscription formula was 90% of the average of the five closing market prices of the fund on expiry, or 90% of NAV, whichever is greater. The final phrase is important because it means that we don't have a "vicious cycle" of widening discounts precipitating further dilution like we previously saw for offerings that had a "whichever is lower" clause. Additionally, unlike some of the previous rights offerings this year, there isn't a 20% oversubscription privilege in the prospectus which grants the manager the ability to issue 20% more shares if the offer is oversubscribed. Thus, the maximum increase in share count is capped at 33.33%.

A few days ago, NTG announced the results of the offering. As I expected, the offering was fully subscribed.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering July 19, 2018 07:45 AM Eastern Daylight Time LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) (the “Company”) today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The offer commenced on June 19, 2018 and expired on July 18, 2018 (the “Expiration Date”). The Offer entitled the rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 15,802,094 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”). The subscription price was $14.64 per share of Common Stock, and was determined based upon the formula equal to 90% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Stock in respect of the oversubscription privilege.

Impact on NAV

The impact on the NAV is expected to be moderate. Due to full subscription, the NAV hit will be -2.50% as a result of the dilution of NAV (see Do You Understand Rights Offering Dilution?). Moreover, thanks to UBS acting as the dealer maker we have another 3.75% tacked on as the sales load for the newly offered shares, which brings the total estimated NAV hit to -3.62% including all estimated expenses.

(Source: SEC)

In other words, NTG's current discount of -4.42% should really be viewed as a discount of only -0.82% once the NAV hit and expense are factored in.

Going forward

In the press release, the managers write:

Gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $231 million. The Company intends to invest the net proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

In the offering prospectus, it was written:

We intend to use the net proceeds of the Offer primarily to invest in accordance with our investment objective and policies within approximately three months after the receipt of such proceeds. We may also use proceeds from the Offer to retire all or a portion of any leverage we may have outstanding or for working capital purposes, including the payment of distributions, interest and operating expenses.

Personally I am doubtful that the proceeds will be used to retire leverage as this would reduce the AUM (and hence fees) of the fund. The question that I have is whether or not the managers will increase their leverage now that the equity base is higher, while maintaining the same leverage ratio. As stated in the prospectus, NTG had leverage of 33.4% of total assets, consisting of $284.0 million of notes, $110.0 million of Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Stock and $49.8 million in an unsecured credit facility. At the end of last quarter (2018 Q1), approximately 77% of the leverage cost was fixed, the weighted-average maturity was 4.1 years and the weighted-average annual rate on leverage was 3.70%.

If the fund's equity increases by 33% but the amount of debt stays constant, the leverage ratio will decrease from ~33% to ~27%.

Performance wise, NTG's 1-year NAV performance of +0.50% falls within the lower half of the peer group. As the table below shows, there's a wide dispersion in recent returns, with Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) leading with +12.59% returns and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) lagging at -9.30%. Unfortunately, when the new shares from the offering are released NTG will see an immediate ~3-4% hit to the NAV, which is as of yet not reflected in the NAV performance figures below.

Here's NTG current asset mix and top holdings. 33% of the fund is in natural gas pipelines, 25% is in refined product pipelines, 25% is in gathering and processing, 16% is in crude oil pipelines and 1% is in oil and gas production. The top 10 holdings are Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MLPX (NYSEARCA:MLPX), Western Gas Partners (WES), Williams Partners (WPZ), Andeavor Logistics (ANDX), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) and EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK). Eight out of the top 10 holdings are in common with the benchmark fund, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), so NTG will likely go as the index goes.

(Source: Tortoise)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.