UnitedHealth Group: Using Data To Modernize The Patient Experience

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a healthcare benefits provider for individuals and employers. The company is innovating the healthcare space because they are developing an ecosystem product for the digital world. They are aligning their benefits business with IT-oriented business segment which should help United transition into a data-centric future. I think the company’s strategy to transform the healthcare provider space into a digital experience through visualization software and analytics makes UnitedHealth a compelling company to own. They are attempting to define their business with a technological modernization effort that is like vertical integration. They will supplement their core benefits business as it relates to insuring their customers, while developing inhouse solutions to ingrain the patient in their system of products and coverage solutions.

Providing a digital healthcare experience is United’s major business strategy and they have integrated a multitude of complimentary services, like in house prescription RX, primary care physician selection best tailored to the patient, digital health records and the growing ecosystem of services. They target this market through a segment called Optum. According to the company, Optum is a health services business using “market-leading information, data analytics, technology and clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing healthcare costs and improving the consumer experience and health system performance.”

Using Data Analytics to Modernize the Healthcare Experience

The digital RX business called OptumRX is a push to integrate data analytics to serve their customer base and provide prescription drugs that are more affordable and readily available. They act as a middle man by the UnitedHealth pharmacists receiving the prescription from the doctor and provide consultations over the phone. They analyze any other drugs a patient is taking based on their electronic record, and then send it to the prescribing pharmacist. This streamlines the process by removing the discretion from the pharmacist and adding a data analytics component.

One example of Optum’s capability is the prescribing doctor can provide a seamless service from medical consultation to issuing a prescription. The entire process is undergoing automation and is fully digital from the electronic medical records the doctor uses to analyze the patient, to the prescription flowing to the digital RX business within UnitedHealth Group's business structure.

This business unit is growing rapidly and OptumHealth served over 92 million people in the second quarter and the user base is continuing to expand as the retention rate is near 90%. This business segment is more aligned with the IT industry than the benefits side of the business. The customer platform continued to grow with an additional 2.2 million users year over year. Optum had $24.7 billion in revenues for the second quarter, a 9.1% increase from the quarter a year ago, while OptumInsight and OptumRX grew in the high single digits annually 9.6% and 7%, respectively.

The shift into data analytics is important, as healthcare providers utilize biometric scans, exercise trackers and other digital healthcare screening tools to track the well-being of the insured. It allows the providers to tailor plan rates and seek preventive health screens for those at higher risk to illness.

Management highlighted Optum’s strategy based on “health analytics, digital on-demand, consumer focused health, and healthcare system management.” Their digital portfolio assets create data visualizations for consumers to select physicians and advance the customer experience in healthcare through full automation.

Competition from Amazon

They are facing potential entrants to the digital RX sphere from Amazon (AMZN). Amazon made an acquisition of online pharmacy Pillpack.com by outbidding competitor Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a deal estimated at $1 billion.

Amazon is entering the space by integrating Pillpack into their prime services and offering same day delivery. They are making a full-effort attack on all brick-and-mortar retail pharmacy stores. Any brick-and-mortar business and pharmacies aren’t safe because the ability to have drugs delivered right to the door of the patient the same day is an overall better customer experience compared to waiting an hour to have your prescription filled.

Valuation

Looking forward, I expect earnings to grow by 11% annually based on the low and high guidance estimates on 2018 earnings. I used a 20x earnings multiple to arrive at a share price of $280.

Some factors supporting my valuation:

The company repurchased 13.8 million shares for $3.15 billion through 2018.

They generated $7.2 billion in operating cash flows through the first two quarters, they anticipate close to $15 billion in cash flow by year-end.

The annual dividend continues to rise, and it increased by 20 percent to $3.60 per share in June 2018. They are returning tremendous capital to shareholders with nearly $1.58 billion paid in dividends YTD.

Comparative Analysis

Price to Earnings

UnitedHealth is the most undervalued, based on their forward P/E ratio of 18.98. The two nearest peers Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) have P/E ratios of 21.93 and 17.15 and they are experiencing flat revenue over the last 12 months compared to United’s near 11% growth rate. The stock market will pay a higher valuation for growth, so it is reasonable to assume over the next year the multiple will rise towards 20-21x earnings.

EV/EBITDA

It is tough to compare UnitedHealth to peers because their market capitalization of $263.98 billion is nearly 4 times the size of competitor Anthem (ANTM) at $79.32 billion and the companies have varying growth rates. Based on EV/EBITDA, UnitedHealth has the highest multiple in the industry at 12.55, with the nearest peers Anthem and Humana at 11.64 and 11.41. UnitedHealth is deserving of this richer multiple due to the higher growth prospects. Larger companies tend to grow slower, but UnitedHealth is bucking the trend.

Dividend Yield

UnitedHealth wins again, they have a class leading yield of 1.41% and increasing free cash flow to continue annual dividend increases. The nearest peers with yields above 1% are Anthem with a 1.2% yield and Aetna at 1.1%.

How to play the stock in options?

Strategy: Cash Secured Put Option

Sell the $240 strike Put Option with an August 17th expiration.

You get paid $105 of premium to purchase 100 shares of stock if it falls below the strike at expiration. This strike price implies a 1.2 standard deviation move from the current share price of $253, which has less than a 10% chance of occurring based on the options pricing models.

I like this strategy because we get paid to acquire shares cheaper than where the stock was trading when we put on the trade. The annualized rate of return on this strategy if held to expiration is 6.3%.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of trading UnitedHealth Group. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

