Buy Splunk To Play The Megatrends In Big Data And Business Analytics

The Importance of Investing with Tailwinds

I am a big proponent of identifying megatrends and finding the right companies that have attached themselves to those trends. This is a really good way to make money in the markets and doesn’t require spending many calories on quarterly earnings or point in time valuation metrics. If you invest with tailwinds, your financial analysis can be less precise because you will have more margin for error.

For example, let’s think about Amazon (AMZN) in 2012. By all traditional metrics, the company was over-valued. But if you simply asked yourself where eCom penetration was, where it was heading, and if Amazon was suited to capitalize, you could have nailed the investment.

I am not necessarily labeling Splunk (SPLK) as the next Amazon, but there are some corollaries. Splunk has attached itself to a key megatrend in a market with a large total addressable market (“TAM”). Splunk is positioned as a key player with competitive advantages in its niche. Splunk has a scalable platform with a financial model that can compound profitability.

Splunk Business Overview

Big data is a top megatrend. Data is being generated from all sorts of public and private sources like a weed on steroids. Much of the data generated is adequately captured and stored but much of it is leaking into the abyss. Of the data that is being captured, it is hard to make much sense of it because of the volume that has poured in. I recently learned an interesting term to describe this tidal wave of data: infobesity. We live in an infobease world.

To put some numbers around the state of infobesity today, data is growing at a 33% annual rate. Assuming rule of 72, the total amount of data collected will double in 2 years. Data production will be 44 times greater in 2020 than it was in 2009. This is being driven by global population growth, technology adoption, growth in devices per person, and the use of sensors in every day appliances and machines (also known as internet of things, yet another megatrend). (Source: Splunk 2018 analyst day)

This data is useless to decision makers if it is not being organized and analyzed. There in lies the opportunity for Splunk. Splunk’s mission statement is to “make machine data accessible, usable and valuable to everyone in an organization”. The company serves its customers by providing software that captures, organizes, and summarizes any kind of data regardless or data type, origin, structured, or unstructured.

The key differentiating feature of Splunk is that it is plug and play and comprehensive with any data set and can quickly generate useful summaries in real time. In fact, the company has patented its data processing architecture that parses data to protect its intellectual property.

Splunk has extended the use case of its core data processing engine to many applications depending on a customer’s needs. For example, Splunk has software that can monitor devices in real time and has other software that is focused on analyzing historical data. The driving point here is that Splunk has a powerful platform that is flexible to pretty much anyone that needs to deal with big data (which is every large company). Splunk counts 89 of the fortune 100 as customers (source: Splunk website).

Splunk has partnered with most major enterprise software vendors to provide in-app functions that “talk” to different software applications. These partnerships include Amazon AWS, salesforce, and Box, to name a few. Splunk doesn’t compete directly with these vendors but works to enhance their usefulness for the end customer.

Financial Model

Splunk is currently transforming its revenue from a volume pricing structure to a subscription pricing structure, which is helping to drive growth. Currently most customers pay an up-front licensing fee to use Splunk and are then charged a negotiated rate on the volume of data they process. While this is a low-risk way for companies to test Splunk’s platform, it disincentivizes companies from fully embracing Splunk because if they process all their data through the software, the bills would rack up. The disincentive has led to some customers off-loading some of their analysis to Splunk competitors, particularly the data that is already structured.

Splunk has started to promote an “all you can eat” subscription version of their software. Many large companies have jumped at this because it is easier for them to budget Splunk’s costs to them. Splunk has priced the subscription product by estimating data volume needs for each company. The subscriptions expire and are re-negotiated after several years. This new pricing structure is also good for Splunk because it helps Splunk lock-in a set amount of business and ensures a predictable stream of revenue. The below table illustrates the transition in pricing structures expected over the next few years.

(Source: 2018 Splunk Analyst Day Presentation)

The other transition at the company is the shift towards cloud-based products. Today, less than 10% of Splunk’s revenues are on the cloud, but that will shift higher over time. Because installation costs and support costs are lower for cloud, gross margins are higher and should help the company expand its operating margins over time. Splunk is currently at negative operating margin, but strong revenue growth will help them become profitable by fiscal 2020 (author's estimate) as they leverage fixed costs. The following two tables walk through the transition to cloud and the path to profitability.

(Source: 2018 Splunk Analyst Day Presentation)

(Source: 2018 Splunk Analyst Day Presentation)

Financial Performance & Valuation

Splunk is very distinctively a growth stock. It is growing at a very healthy double digit clip and is unprofitable as it prioritizes future growth over current earnings. However, due to some favorable add backs and positive working capital adjustments, the company is cash flow positive which enables the company to plow forward without reliance on the capital markets. In fact the company has a very healthy balance sheet with net cash of $878 million.

Gross margins have dipped in recent years as the company has been developing its cloud-based products. Both gross margin and operating margin are expected to increase over the next few years. The company is expected to be profitable on an operating earnings basis by 2020 based on its current growth and fixed cost profile.

Splunk is notoriously difficult to value because it isn’t profitable. The company currently trades for 8.3x Enterprise value to 2018E revenue, which places it amongst the most expensive stocks in the world. However, comparing Splunk to rapidly growing enterprise software peers doesn’t make Splunk seem too out of place. On average, Splunk’s peers are unprofitable and trade for 8.9x EV/Forward Revenue. Splunk is growing faster and is slightly cheaper. This analysis provides a good sanity check on Splunk. See the comparison table below.

However using relative peer analysis isn’t the best way to make an investment decision because it is quite possible that the entire sector is over-valued and it probably is if you are thinking about the world in a short term time horizon. If you are a big picture thinker and are patient, Splunk could be worth many times over its current valuation at some point in the future. All you need to do is think about the megatrends at hand and how well positioned the company is to capture value. Like Amazon in 2012 (and perhaps even Amazon today), Splunk is capturing a very small fraction of its total addressable market. What’s more is that the TAM is growing at double digit pace. Even if Splunk captures the same share of its TAM 10 years into the future as it is today, it would have significantly grown its earnings and cash flow.

Bottom line: think big and think long term; Splunk is a long term winner in a massive market.

Key Risks

A competitor disrupts Splunk. This is possible, especially over the long run. Splunk has some patent protection and a very strong R&D budget which it is using to stay on the cutting edge of technology. Because Splunk already has a prominent place with large corporate customers, a competing product would need to be significantly better to displace Splunk.

This is possible, especially over the long run. Splunk has some patent protection and a very strong R&D budget which it is using to stay on the cutting edge of technology. Because Splunk already has a prominent place with large corporate customers, a competing product would need to be significantly better to displace Splunk. Key vendor partners end their Splunk relationship. Splunk has key relationships with venders such as Amazon AWS and Hadoop which enable the company to enhance a customer’s existing IT infrastructure. If key partners cut Splunk out of their ecosystem it could cause some disruption and hurt growth.

Splunk has key relationships with venders such as Amazon AWS and Hadoop which enable the company to enhance a customer’s existing IT infrastructure. If key partners cut Splunk out of their ecosystem it could cause some disruption and hurt growth. Enterprise software stocks are broadly re-rated lower. Because of the recent strong returns in growth stocks, particularly in the technology space, investors have been willing to pay high multiples for enterprise software businesses. If this were to change, Splunk could see its stock price significantly suffer in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.