Myers Industries: Buy The Pullback?

A recent pullback may be a reasonable buying opportunity, but investors are advised to temper their expectations and to wait for an upcoming earnings announcement before making a final decision.

Although its dividend has grown over the years, the share price has remained largely stagnant for the better part of two decades.

As one of the millions of "small fry" retail investors participating in the equity markets alongside seasoned professional traders, I sometimes try to find smaller publicly traded companies which may be overlooked by the broader investing public. I believe that it can sometimes be possible to find a relatively attractive yield in the 3-4 percent range of one carefully examines well-established companies with market capitalizations below the $1 billion mark.

One company which meets these initial criteria is Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE). Myers Industries is the descendant of the Myers Tire Supply Company, which got its start in 1933. Over the decades, the company expanded into other lines of business, and eventually went public in 1971.

Myers Industries operates in two segments: Materials Handling and Distribution. The materials handling segment accounts for 71% of the company's sales and is concerned with the manufacture of reusable plastic containers, metal & plastic carts, and other specialty molded products and parts. The Distribution segment, which accounts for 29% of its sales, sources and/or manufactures over 13,500 products used in the tire, wheel, and undervehicle service industries.

Myers's largest customer group is the automotive parts & services industry, which comprises over 40% of its revenue. Other important sources of revenue include the industrial, food & beverage, and consumer goods sectors.

Unfortunately, the management of Myers has struggled to create meaningful price appreciation for shareholders over the years, as the chart below shows. This is particularly true since the year 2000.

This underperformance recently attracted the attention of GAMCO Asset Management, an investment company run by Mario Gabelli. In 2015, GAMCO began to lobby aggressively for sweeping changes in Myers's management as well as its strategy regarding M&A, which GAMCO described as "largely incoherent". With a 21% share of the company at the time, Myers Industries could not afford to ignore the criticisms of this vocal shareholder, and in 2015, longtime CEO John Orr was replaced by Dave Banyard.

Since that time, Myers has exited low-margin product lines, divested its Brazilian acquisitions, and generally made itself into a more investor-oriented company. However, GAMCO's initial measure of profitability - operating margin - has remained stubbornly low, although recent spikes here and there are noticeable.

Dividends

In spite of its stagnating share price, Myers Industries has done a reasonably good job of rewarding long-term investors with a steadily growing stream of dividend income, as the chart below indicates. On the other hand, the leveling out of dividend payments since 2015 is somewhat disappointing. With a starting yield just shy of 3%, Myers needs to find a way to start growing its payout in order to be fully accepted by the dividend growth investing community.

Debt

One risk to dividend safety that I always check is a company's debt levels. Rising debt levels have the potential to consume more and more of an overleveraged company's cash flow until the company finally is backed into a corner and then has no choice but to lower its dividend payout, much to the displeasure of shareholders of all stripes.

Fortunately, Myers's balance sheet appears to be in reasonable order. The company's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio has steadily declined from about 3 in the first quarter of 2017 to 2.3 as of Q1 2018, with the eventual goal being a ratio below 2. The company's debts consist of two major parts. The first is a $200 million floating-rate revolving credit facility which is set to expire in 2022. The second comprises 4 issues of fixed-rate debt, which mature in various years from 2021 through 2026, and of which $78 million are currently outstanding. In 2017, Myers repurchased $22 million of these fixed-rate notes early. This represented a meaningful deleveraging of the company and goes a long way towards convincing me that Myers has its debt situation well in hand.

As is often the case when a company issues debt, Myers is bound by certain loan covenants that oblige it to adhere to certain financial strictures. The two most significant in this company's case relates to its Interest Coverage Level and its Leverage Ratio. Myers is comfortably in compliance with both of these covenants, giving me substantial confidence that the sustainability of the dividend will not be threatened by debt covenant restrictions in the immediate future.

Risks

All investments carry some degree of risk, and Myers Industries is no exception. If an economic slowdown occurs which depresses consumer confidence, its sales will likely suffer. This is particularly relevant because many of Myers's products are targeted towards the RV (recreational vehicle) industry, a business that is extremely sensitive to consumer sentiment. Additionally, the continuing trade tensions around the world may wreak havoc with the automotive supply chain, of which Myers is a part. This may hurt the company by either depressing demand for its products, increasing the price of its raw materials, or both.

Finally, I believe that the most significant "risk" involved with investing in Myers Industries is that it will continue to underperform the market, as it has done for the past two decades or so. While new management appears to be turning the ship around, as evidenced by a more disciplined approach to M&A as well as the divestiture of certain foreign operations, there is still no sustained trend suggesting a broad-based growth in either sales or operating margin. As such, one has to wonder whether a couple of extra percentage points' worth of dividend yield is enough to justify investing in a company whose stock price has not really gone anywhere since the year 2000.

Closing Thoughts

Myers Industries is a relatively small company with a long history. With a relatively generous dividend yield and a long track record of periodically raising its dividend, it seems at first glance to be an ideal dividend investment. However, the company's continual underperformance versus the broader market over the last few decades, as well as the fact that it hasn't increased its dividend payout in several years, makes Myers Industries less of a "slam-dunk" investment. I believe that the company's new management team needs to prove that it has fully "turned the ship around" in terms of profitability and/ or operating margins before I will be fully convinced that it is a "buy" at current levels. Potential investors should wait until Myers announces its 2nd-quarter 2018 results on July 31st before making a final decision one way or another.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

