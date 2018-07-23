The Kraft Heinz Company Here To Stay

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) shares have experienced a sharp decline over the past year, losing almost a third of their value. They went from almost $90 a share to its current price of $60.69. Is this sharp decline in stock price a warning sign or an opportunity to buy?

Recent Performance

KHC is the result of a merger in 2015 between the Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz. The deal was backed by both Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital. Knowing these two giants hold a considerable stake in the company is a good sign for investors, since they have a track record of improving the performance of the companies they invest in. KHC has several globally recognized brands, such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Planters, Lunchables, etc. These brand all have significant value, with worldwide recognition and a positive assessment by consumers. Their brand diversification is considerable, with most of them being staples in the diets of millions of families, so seeing a huge decline in revenue is unlikely.

After the merger, the company's revenue skyrocketed to $26.17 Billion, and their income to $4.08 Billion. That leaves them with a P/S of 2.82 while their P/E is at 18.26. This is considerably below the average P/E of the S&P 500 which is around 24.27 at the moment. It's normal for a company whose growth prospects are limited to have a P/E below the average, but at 18.26, KHC represents a good value for investors.

The combined spike in revenue from the merger came with a corresponding spike in operating margins. This is great news, as it shows the company was able to substantially grow their revenue while decreasing their relative costs. This is especially good considering margins in the food and beverage sector tend to be significantly low. And while sales have regressed a bit since 2016, their margins have continued to grow. Finally, since operating margins are calculated before taxes, we know this positive growth has come because of a more efficient use of resources and not a lower tax rate. If the effect of taxes were included we’d see a great overall growth in profitability.

KHC Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Since the merger in 2015, KHC's performance had been trending slightly upwards, and in large part due to the new tax law, they received a significant boost in 2017. A ROA of 9.23% is great for a company like KHC, as it demonstrates they make good use of their assets to generate earnings. The ROIC (11.88%) shows the company is good at allocating resources to new investments that generate above average returns, while the ROE (18.07%) also shows the company is efficient generating returns for shareholders. Overall the company seems to be making efficient use of its resources, as evidenced by the growth in their margins and the returns of their assets, capital and investments.

Debt

One aspect that worries several investors about KHC are their debt levels. At the moment they have total liabilities of almost $54 billion and current liabilities of $10.14 billion. Meanwhile, they have $120.23 billion in total assets and $7.26 billion in current assets. This leaves them with a current ratio of 0.4, which means that KHC only has 0.4$ of current assets (excluding inventory) for every $1 they have in current debt. This has led to many questioning if they will be able to pay their short term obligations. In a recent article, Ian Bezek explained his view on the matter:

Over the past 12 months, for example, the company produced $5.5 billion in pre-tax income. There was an unusual event on the tax line, but judging based off of 2016's results, it should have at least $4.0 billion in after-tax income based on that figure. Add back a billion dollars in depreciation, and we've got around $5 billion in cash flow against which Kraft pays $3 billion in dividends and spends $1 billion on CAPEX annually. That results in a modestly cash flow positive situation to the tune of ~$1 billion/year. Again, Kraft won't be able to pay down its debt dramatically given those figures, but it hardly looks like an untenable situation either.

I believe Ian Bezek is right. KHC has generated huge amounts of cash since its merger in 2015. Their cost of debt is low (2.28% interest rate on average), so I don't see a need pressing need to repay large amounts of debt before expiration. After their deferred tax income situation normalizes this year, I expect them to generate sufficient cash to pay their debts and distribute dividends without a problem.

Initiatives and Goals

(Taken from KHC Investor Presentation)

In their earnings call, executives outlined their strategy going forward. They are investing heavily in data-driven marketing, to get a competitive advantage over their peers. With the growth in social media and the large amount of consumer data available, its great to see the company capitalizing on this. They are also working to create new brands and modernize their existing ones, while streamlining their product catalogs, which the company expects to translate to moderate growth in revenue and a reduction in the complexity of their supply chain.

It's fair to say that we have spent the last two years on the necessary renovation of our portfolio largely by focusing on marketing spend efficiency and product renovation. We are playing more offense with higher commercial investments especially behind incremental innovation. In data-driven marketing, we continue to develop proprietary in-house tools to better measure quality impressions across new mediums like mobile, and to understand the impact that our digital initiatives have on net sales, all at a faster real-time pace. - Bernardo Vieira Hees, KHC Executive

It’s clear the company has been very aggressive in reinventing and modernizing itself, which is an important step after the merger. This process should allow them to get a better grasp on what brands are worth growing and which ones are not, while allowing them to capitalize on market trends and new data driven tools available. They are investing aggressively now, in the hopes of seeing greater returns sooner rather than later. While this might not be very popular at the moment, I believe for investors that are willing to wait the returns will be great.

Dividend Discount Model and Price Targets

One way to tell whether a stock is under or overvalued is to calculate the present value of the expected dividends using a dividend discount model. For it you need the current dividend rate, a discount rate and the growth at which dividends will grow.

To calculate the discount rate, I used the WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) with the following data:

Cost of Equity: I used the CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model), with the risk-free rate being the rate of 5-year T-Bills (2.77%), the 36 month Beta of the company (0.87) and assumed three different expected market returns (8% ,10%, 12%). This assumption came from the historic average return of the S&P (not adjusted for inflation) being around 10%. The results were three estimates for the cost of equity (7.32%, 9.06%, 10.8%).

Cost of debt: I calculated the cost of debt for 2017 as follows: total interest payments/total debt = 2.28%.

The share of equity (58%) and debt (42%), as the percentage each make up of the total market cap and debt.

A tax rate of 23% in accordance to guidance of the company.

The results were three different discount rates, depending on the expected market return.

Finally, I looked up the forward dividend rate which is $2.5 at the moment. I assumed very moderate growth in the dividend payments. KHC's dividends grew by an average of 4.54% in the last three years, so I consider assuming a growth of 1.5-2.5% safe.

In the above table I summarize the results. To the left of each box is the discounted value of future dividends, and to the right the upside/downside in relation to the current stock price. The results indicate that there is considerable upside in the stock at the moment, with 8/9 scenarios indicating upside. While the middle scenario is well below the price of around $90 the stock had a year ago, it is considerably higher than its current price. That is why I believe the sharp decline has created a great opportunity to buy.

TipRanks consulted 13 analysts out of which eight recommended buying while only two holding and one selling. They found the average price target to be $69.78, which represents a 14.98% upside. The low projection of $55 represents small downside (10%) while the high of $75 implies considerable upside (40%). For comparison, both Finviz and Finbox have similar price targets of $67.86/67.62 (11.81/11.41% upside).

Conclusion

The recent decline in KHC’s price has created a great opportunity to but a great company at a discount. Since the merger in 2015, the company’s performance has trended upwards, with a rise in both revenue and margins. While many consider their debt levels a bit frightening, the fact that the company produces huge amounts of cash each year and that the cost of their debt is very low, they should have no trouble repaying it. Both analyst price targets and a dividend discount model indicate there is significant upside to buying the stock at the moment, and while it may never reach the highs previously seen, a moderate growth in price should come, as well as a continued distribution of dividends to shareholders. This is the time to buy a great company with several recognized brands at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.