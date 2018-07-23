Retail Value's Initial Sales

So far, RVI appears to be getting somewhat reasonable prices.

Most initial sales have been for Florida assets. These may possibly be the easier assets to sell.

First, a few things of note

Generally, healthy retail assets are valued by dividing a property's net operating income by a capitalization rate. Retail Value (RVI) has not shared the net operating income for most properties. I will examine a few other metrics to get an idea of how fairly RVI may currently be valued, and whether asset sales thus far should be considered favorable or unfavorable. I'm working with what information I have, but the metrics I will be looking at are a bit unusual and may not turn out to be very meaningful or predictive. In the past, I have written about companies I have known well and owned (or previously owned) for years. I do own some RVI, but I haven't been following RVI (or, rather, its predecessor/parent company DDR (DDR) for very long. Because RVI's intention is to sell assets, I use the most up-to-date figures I can find. But sold assets do not provide updates, so in some cases I am comparing apples and oranges. Total rent revenues include a percentage of tenant sales for productive locations. However, without this data, I am looking at base rents, only. RVI says it has "very little reliance on overage rents" (Form 10, p104). I am working from the original list of 50 assets, not the remaining 49 at the time of the share spinoff.

Sales thus far

That said, let's take a look at the dispositions Retail Value (RVI) has already made:

Center Location Sale Price Date Sold Tequesta Shoppes Tequesta (Miami), FL $14.3 M July 6 Lake Walden Square Plant City (Tampa), FL $29 M July 10 The Walk at Highwoods Preserve Tampa, FL $25 M June 27 Silver Spring Square Harrisburg, PA $80.8 M April 17

In total, RVI has sold four properties for $149.1 million. These sold properties represent:

5.9% of assets by book value, as measured on 12/31/17. The book value of the assets was $126.8 million on 12/31/17. This represents a 17.6% premium to book.

5.16% of assets by historical cost, as of 12/31/17. The historical cost of the assets was $147.2 million. This represents a 1.3% premium to historical cost.

5.13% of total base rent (using 12/31/17 figures for sold assets and RVI's newer property listing data for available-for-sale assets).

5.08% of gross leasable area.

8% of the portfolio by asset count.

A few concerns

The first sale was in Pennsylvania. Silver Spring Square was a mid-sized asset at 343,000 square feet, and had strong base rents at $18.09 psf. The last three sales have all been in Florida (two in the Tampa area, one near Miami). This is out of an original portfolio where only eight of the original fifty assets were in Florida. It does make me wonder if prospective buyers will pay reasonable prices for properties in most other states, or if Florida assets are especially appealing to buyers.

Some of the Puerto Rico assets are large and have high base rents, but the consensus among investors on SA is that these may go for higher cap rates given lower occupancy since the last hurricane season, some ongoing repairs, and a generally weak economy. Selling one or two of these assets could give investors some greater clarity and confidence.

Not every dollar of the nominal sales price appears to be going to debt reduction. Silver Spring Square was nominally sold for $80.8 million, but the Form 10 pro forma balance sheet only shows a mortgage reduction of $77.1 million from the transaction and an accounts payable reduction of $0.5 million. It's not clear to me where the last $3.2 million went.

Commissions? Fees? If a 3.96% difference (between the sales price in press releases and net proceeds) will continue, that can certainly hurt expected returns for RVI owners.

Sales productivity

Let's look to see how the first four properties compare to the whole in terms of average base rent per square foot:

Initial Portfolio First Four Sales Remaining 46 Properties Simple average $14.29 $14.41 $14.28 Weighted by owned GLA $14.92 $15.09 $14.91

The higher-ABR Silver Spring Square offsets the lower-ABR Tequesta and Lake Walden assets, making the mix of sold assets pretty typical for the overall portfolio...except for the geographic concentration in Florida.

Remaining debt

RVI's debt started at $1.318 billion. Now it's probably closer to $1.175 billion. I hesitate to be more precise when I still can't account for the $3.2 million difference for Silver Spring Square.

Conclusion

This might work out well for patient investors, but it's still pretty early in the liquidation process for me to have much confidence in it. I did add to my position at $34.30 and now have about 4% of my portfolio in it, but I will probably reduce this allocation if the stock rallies. I may wait for a much lower price to add more.

Disclaimer: Do your own due diligence. Nothing I say here is formal professional advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long RVI, but I may buy more or sell it at any time.