Durect Corporation: What Investors Can Expect From The Upcoming Regulatory Binaries

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is an interesting bisocience with two upcoming powerful binaries - events that can “make or break” a young company. Despite its recent depreciation, the investing fundamentals of this stock can improve drastically depending on the regulatory outcomes of RBP-7000 and Remoxy. As a long-acting risperidone, RBP-7000 has the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) set on July 28, 2018. Similarly, the extended-release oxycodone (Remoxy) has the August 7 PDUFA. In this research, we’ll explicate on the fundamentals of Durect and provide a forecast of the upcoming regulatory binaries.

Figure 1: Durect stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Founded in 1998, Durect is focused on the development and commercialization of enhanced drug delivery. The company seeks to optimize the physical, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic properties of approved medicines to enhance their properties. Riding on this momentum, it built a robust pipeline of medicines (as shown in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Durect)

Despite various ongoing developments, we are most interested in RBP-7000 and Remoxy ER. Accordingly, Durect inked an agreement with Indivior for RBP-7000 (back in September 2017). As a long-acting, once-monthly injection, RBP-7000 can potentially service the promising (schizophrenia) market to deliver significant sales. As regards the deal specificity, Indivior committed $12.5 million in upfront payment. Moreover, there is the potential for Durect to earn $5.0 million based on the upcoming NDA approval. Furthermore, Durect expects to earn sales royalty in the single digits for the U.S. market. Looking ahead, the next catalyst - the PDUFA on July 28, 2018 - can move the share price significantly further north. Commenting on the latest catalysts, the President and CEO Dr. James Brown noted:

We are very pleased with recent progress on our lead internal candidate DUR-928, with our first two Phase 2 trials in different indications now underway and a third Phase 2 trial in another indication expected to commence in Q3 this year. On other fronts, we have economic stakes in two drug candidates that have approaching PDUFA dates. Indivior’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for RBP-7000, in development for schizophrenia, has a PDUFA target action date of July 28, 2018, and Pain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PTIE) Remoxy ER has a PDUFA target action date of Aug. 7, 2018.

Asides from RBP-7000, let us take a look at the other catalyst, Remoxy ER (“Remoxy”). However, it is important to assess oxycodone in order to fully appreciate Remoxy. That said, oxycodone is a widely prescribed pain medicine. Due to its short-acting property, oxycone has the strong abuse and addictive potential, thus contributing to the prescription abuse epidemic. Hence, a novel long-acting formulation is much needed, as it tends to have less abuse potential. Leveraging the Oradur technology, Durect is innovating Remoxy as extended-release capsules of oxycodone. Interestingly, Remoxy is designed to deter the common methods of tampering associated with opioid misuse and abuse.

Partnered with Pain Therapeutics, Remoxy demonstrated the positive results from a human abuse study (using nasal administration). An NDA was submitted for the first time; however, that resulted in a CRL on September 26, 2016. Durect has yet to give up on Remoxy. After following recommendations set by the agency, the firm filed another NDA with the PDUFA set on August 7, 2018. Unfortunately, the experts voted (14-3) against the approval during the June 26, 2018, ADCOM.

Due to the intellectual generosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing having the experience as an oncology product strategist, we learned to implement the qualitative metrics assessment. The three variables - science novelty (underlying product differentiation), unmet medical needs (signifying therapeutic demand), and ease of regulatory approval (suggesting chances of success) - are ranked as high, medium, and low. There are also different degrees of a qualitative score for the aforementioned variables (i.e., extremely high or high). And these factors are best used in combinations with the quantitative metrics in the data forecasting section. Per Table 2, all three qualitative variables for both RBP-7000 and Remoxy ranked extremely high (except scientific novelty), thus indicating a favorable regulatory outcome. For specific chances of success, we recommend investors to check out this research.

Qualitative Data Analysis (for RBP-7000 and Remoxy) Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely High Ease of regulatory approval Extremely High

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

To gain a picture of the financial situation of Durect, we took an assessment of the Q1 2018 report (for the period that ended on March 31). According to the report, the company reported $3.5 million in revenues compared to $4.6 million for the same period a year prior. The net losses for the respective period came in at $8.3 million and $8.1 million. As regards the balance sheet, it had $44.3 million (a 20% improvement from $36.9 million). Based on the $11.3 million quarterly spending, there should be adequate capital to fund operations through the end of the year (prior to the need for additional financing).

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value. Per Table 3, Durect is currently valuing at only $268.3 million in market cap, which is relatively lower than peers (potentially indicating a favorable valuation).

Companies Market capitalization Durect Corporation $268.3 million Pain Therapeutics $16.5 million Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) $140.4 million Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) $329.2 million

Table 3: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Regarding risks, the main concern for Durect is if both RBP-7000 and Remoxy can post positive regulatory outcomes. It is reasonable to expect the stock to tumble over 50% in case of a negative binary, and vice versa. The fact that there are two back-to-back binaries gives more chances of at least one being positive. In addition, even if the aforesaid medicine is approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Final Remarks

Durect is brewing a broad pipeline of interesting molecules that can deliver significant sales in the future. Despite that, the share price has significantly receded in the recent month due to the negative ADCOM for Remoxy. The situation can improve drastically in the near future depending on the outcomes of the upcoming regulatory binaries. Of note, there is a high degree of uncertainty as to how the stock will behave going forward. Be that as it may, the overall benefits to risks of Durect favored a small speculative bet at this stage in its growth cycle.

