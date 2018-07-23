Microsoft: A Great Company For An Even Greater Price

Microsoft’s profit growth is more diversified than those of other popular tech stocks like Apple or Alphabet.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its earnings on the 19th of July beating expectations. Revenues increased by 22.7% from about 90 billion USD to more than 110 billion USD. A giant leap for a company called a dinosaur not long ago. Somewhat unnoticed, but equally important: long-term margin-decline came to an end.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Increased revenues and margins translated into growing operating-cash-flows and earnings per share. Two essential metrics to determine added value for investors. Operating-cash-flow increased 12%, while earnings - ignoring the one-time charge of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - soared 44%.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

In the typical life-cycle of a successful company the business year will come when the phase of fast paced growth comes to an end. To give comfort, slower growth means less investment. Thus, a company may start paying dividends and repurchasing its own shares. For Microsoft, this transition took place when the Dotcom-bubble burst in the beginning of 2000 and earnings declined for the first time in years.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Since then, Microsoft established itself as a solid dividend stock. In the last 10 years the company increased its dividends by nearly 15% each year. 8 US-cents in 2003 became 1.65 USD today while share repurchases reduced the number of outstanding shares by nearly 29% from 2004 till now.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Looking at the most recent past, Microsoft not only found its way back to accelerated growth but also keeps the positive characteristics of a mature company increasing dividends and repurchasing shares.

A closer look at rejuvenation

To better understand Microsoft’s current strength, it’s helpful to take a closer look at its different segments generating the company's revenues and profits. These segments are used by management for decision making and controlling as well as for auditing purposes.

Microsoft divides its business into the following segments:

Productivity and Business Processes , including the popular Office-family, Linked-In and Microsoft Dynamics, a software environment to control a business ranging from warehouse management to customer support.

, including the popular Office-family, Linked-In and Microsoft Dynamics, a software environment to control a business ranging from warehouse management to customer support. Intelligent Cloud , including the “real“ cloud called Azure as well as software to be installed on-premises like SQL-Server or the operating system of servers it-self (Windows Server).

, including the “real“ cloud called Azure as well as software to be installed on-premises like SQL-Server or the operating system of servers it-self (Windows Server). More Personal Computing. This segment is focused on the consumer, whose live depends more and more on virtualization. It includes the Windows operating system as well as hardware like the X-Box or the surface. Search advertising like Bing is also part of this segment.

Furthermore, a fourth segment exists. Corporate and Other serves as a container for restructuring costs and deferred revenues.

Looking at the numbers of these segments gives us a better understanding of Microsoft’s strength today.

Abbreviations:

Rev = Revenue

OI = Operating Income

2018 2017 2016 2015 Rev OI Rev OI Rev OI Rev OI Prod. and Bu. Processes 35,865 12,924 30,444 11,913 26,487 12,418 26,430 13,274 Intelligent Cloud 32,219 11,524 27,440 9,138 25,042 9,315 23,715 9,803 More Personal Computing 42,276 10,610 38,773 8,288 40,434 6,202 43,435 5,095 Deferral Windows 10 0 -6,707 -6,707 -6,643 -6,643 0 Restructuring -306 -1,110 -10,011 Corporate and Other 0 -6,707 -7,013 -6,643 -7,753 0 -10,011 Total 110,360 35,058 89,950 22,326 85,320 20,182 93,580 18,161

Source: 10-K annual report 2017 and earnings release FY18 Q4

Exceptional costs come to an end

Microsoft’s results in previous years were negatively affected by billions of USD related to deferred revenues from Windows 10 as well as restructuring costs related to the legacy of the Ballmer area, especially the financial disaster related to Windows Phone. Yet, according to preliminary results, negative effects from the deferral from Windows 10 as well as restructuring costs came to an end in 2018.

Revenues and profits are diversified

An additional sign of strength is Microsoft's current diversification of revenue and income across all three revenue generating segments. Future weakness in one segment may be compensated by strong results in another. In contrast, Apple's success (NASDAQ:AAPL) largely depends on the iPhone segment which was still responsible for more than 60% of total revenues in 2017.

2017 2016 2015 Total Net Sales 229,234 215,639 233,715 iPhone Net Sales 141,319 136,700 155,041 % Total Revenue 61.6% 63.4% 66.3%

Source: 10-K Annual Report of Apple

And Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) virtually consists of a single advertising segment only called Google, because "None of our other segments meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments".

Microsoft today – a strong buy?

Long-term investor’s most important factor of success is the company’s capability to increase profits in the long-run. Only long-term profit-growth leads to long-term capital gains and dividend increases. Yet, the current valuation of the stock is to be considered as well. Buying a heavily overvalued stock incurs the risk of future under performance. Either by capital losses when valuation comes back to normal or by missing potential of future capital gains in the near to medium future.

A simple indicator for valuation is the current dividend yield.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Despite a yearly dividend increase of nearly 15%, today’s dividend yield of 1.55% reached a ten-year low.

Similarly, current p/e-ratios as well as their counterparts based on operating cash-flow (narrow bars) indicate a strong overvaluation when comparing these metrics to the averages of the last 10 years before (wide bars).

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

The current p/e-ratio of 21.96 is 4.07 points above the 10 years-average of 17.53 and 4.57 points above the average based on operating cash-flows.

The 10-year averages can be used to calculate fair values. These fair values in turn can be used to determine over- or under-valuation.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Doing so results in fair values ranging from 60.13 USD to 68.54 USD. Picking a price in the middle of 64.25 USD means that the stock is currently over-valued by as much as 65%. Furthermore, even two years from now estimated growth in earnings, operating cash-flows and dividends won’t be enough for the stock to reach fair valuation based on today’s stock price of 106.27 USD. The stock’s draw down potential is significant.

Conclusion: A great company for an even greater price

Microsoft managed to become a growth-stock again. All three revenue generating segments are profitable and growing which makes Microsoft an attractive company for any long-term oriented investor.

Yet, quality comes with a price, and this price is heavy. Buying today means taking the risk of a significant correction. If this happens, it may take years for the stock to reach today’s level again. A modest dividend of 1.5% won’t be a comfort then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.