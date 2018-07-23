Cloudera - Fly Me To The Moon

Over the years my favorite stocks are those who have fallen out of favor for no other reason than a change in management strategy.

Cloudera’s (NYSE:CLDR) management’s presentation on Cloud Investor and Financial Analyst Day, April 12th, 2018, just days after the earnings release, gave a detailed explanation as to the Company’s new strategy. As earnings were released on April 3rd and the stock plunged from $22.24/share to $13.71/share (down 38.4%), the attempt on April 12th was ‘a day late and a dollar short’. The Street already interpreted Cloudera’s new focus as a failure. I’m appreciative of this vision as I took a position in the stock at an average cost basis of $13.44/share.

Based on the Pareto Principle, also known as the 80/20 rule, where 80% of your sales come from 20% of your clients, a focused strategy on the 20% where you’re most profitable seems the best choice. It’s almost impossible to predict the bottom of any stock, but my methodology over the year’s mirrors Warren Buffett’s philosophy of ‘be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful’.

This inflection point I have used effectively to take positions in Eight by Eight (NASDAQ:EGHT) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). Originally EGHT was a residential VOIP business. At the time of the pivot to commercial businesses the stock reached a near low of .45 cents per share. EGHT management strategy worked over time as the stock is firmly planted in the mid-teens. On WWE the pivot was back in March 2014 as the contract negotiated with NBC Universal were far below management expectations and the stock collapsed. Fears ran rampant that the WWE Network would take away viewers from the NBC Universal USA and as such the deal negotiated left the stock in a tailspin. The disappointment in cable renegotiations was the inflection point as I didn’t see the WWE Network taking away from cable programming. From a high prior to the announcement of $31.98/share to a bottom two months later of just $10.55/share, only time told the real story. On contract re-negotiations this year the stock is now in the stratosphere as cable fears that the Network would reduce popularity of a unique live sports entertainment brand were unfounded. Furthermore, WWE management was able to negotiate a renewal deal with NBC Universal USA for Raw and a new one with Fox for Smackdown that blew away any of the experts predictions based on increased valuations of live sports entertainment.

So, in reaching a decision to purchase Cloudera my analysis was simple and as it has been in the past. With Cloudera the inflection point was a change in business strategy. As the Street was looking at sales growth and not profitability down the road, the stock took a massive hit. In this case as earnings estimates (net losses) decreased which is a positive, the slowing growth and the Street’s lack of confidence in Cloudera executing its strategy increased. As such the stock collapsed.

In Cloudera’s case, management’s decision to modify its sales strategy of ‘land and expand’ to one of targeted growth geared to the high-end revenue generators is prudent and looks down the road. Management saw that the ‘expand’ part required more of a capital outlay than originally believed. As such the smaller customer would have to grow into a larger one for the new acquisition to be accretive to Cloudera’s bottom line. The time-line was just not there revenue to be accretive to the sales and marketing expenses that go to obtain the lower revenue generators. With 26% of Cloudera’s business base (as of 1/31/18) outside the Global 8000, based on analytics, Cloudera has gone from ‘the land and expand model’ on those outside the Global 8000 to more targeted approach based on ‘the propensity to spend’. On the current earnings call of July 2nd, the Company revised their target to the Global 5000 based again on their model of the ‘propensity to spend’.

On Part 3 of the Seminar on April 12th if this year, the CFO, Jim Frankola, laid it all out as to the criteria of evaluating CLDR’s success going forward.

Cloudera’s focus in the past was not on profitability and the core segment that generates the most profit, Phase 5 customers. Looking at the chart above, the gap widens between ARR (Accounting Rate of Return) to Sales & Marketing costs based on the entry level of ARR.

With this new emphasis to the GSA 2000 with the other 3000 in the Global 5000 businesses, Cloudera’s management is paying more attention to businesses that generate large initial sales targeting its sale and marketing efforts toward that segment. With more revenue hitting the bottom line, management anticipates being cash flow positive the fiscal 2020.

With these changes Cloudera Management announced the formation of 3 business units breaking it down to machine learning, analytics and cloud. As strategies were implemented in the 1st fiscal quarter of this year, it will take 3 quarters to effectively evaluate changes made. A more focused strategy will slow cash burn significantly with management projections showing the Company cash flow positive in fiscal 2020.

The evaluation of success going forward is based on acquisition of GSA 2000 and remainder of the 3000 within the Global 5000. Whatever the noise is about the insured’s technology, acquisitions in their target demographic will determine whether Cloudera succeeds.

Now here are the numbers per the CFO:

As of January 2018, 60 of CLDR’s clientele were companies that generate over $1m ARR. Of those 60+, 74% are within the G2K. These 60+ companies generate on average $2.5m ARR with revenue growth of 130% year over.

From the presentation, the chart above shows the top layer of Cloudera’s clientele double in size (machine learning, analytics and AI) year over.

In looking at the chart above, why would anyone who invests in CLDR view it as a negative when a Company focuses on profitability instead of sales growth? It’s counter intuitive. However, the Street, because of lack of information, viewed this as a negative.

The numbers over time will play out. What’s more important than all the noise about Cloudera is the actual results. If the numbers below play out Cloudera’s new focus will be extremely profitable to long term holders.

I’ve reached out to one of the IR people at Cloudera. In response to my request to get more information out on the Company she replied:

‘We have more global customer-featured press releases in the pipeline as well as blog posts, awards program, webinars, social media campaigns, etc.’.

But I stressed to her I’m old school. Unless I see it on Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, my brokerage accounts news feeds, MSN money, Motley Fool and Forbes online, etc., it’s outside the circle of information I normally look in. Cloudera’s website is incredible as far as success stories. But in a recently published article on Motley Fool from July 17th the author states the recent run up from the lows:

‘appears to have stemmed from Cloudera posting a series of job listings on LinkedIn and news that the company is partnering with MetiStream to provide machine-learning services to healthcare organizations. The dynamics that prompted Cloudera to change its sales strategy and replace some of its sales-team management are still somewhat unclear’.

This had nothing to do with the run up in the stock. The sales strategy for Cloudera going forward was clearly defined in the 3rd part of the presentation on April 12th. However, IR needs to get their message out to the entire universe as this presentation had only 636 views.

There are other examples of companies pivoting from failing models to success. 800razors.com initially started in 2013 to take on the big national brands by offering razors online at better prices than in stores. But as the big players started dropping their prices, management decided to expand the product offerings to a more complete line of products. Phil Masiello, founder of the company, said, ‘if you conceptualize a model that cannot change along with the changing world, you need to rethink your model’.

Albert Einstein once said, ‘that is you keep doing what you have always done, you be what you have been’.

Richard Kadeg, President of Gold Standard Management Consulting, said that Cloudera is in an ideal position due to its:

‘agnostic philosophy where a company using its products is not bound to any software vendor and portability is not in question. In other words, Cloudera can take data from a client’s multiple vendors, compile it and generate AI reports that are then placed on the cloud’.

Furthermore, Richard is in a position to know as he is a 20 year veteran of developing enterprise solutions for large companies.

Now the numbers that stood out in my mind. The Company went public on April 17th, 2017 at $17.80/share. Prior to the public offering Intel Corp acquired 18.4% of Cloudera in May of 2014 at a price of $30.84/share. I’m focused on the price of the stock prior to the earnings release on April 4th of $22.24. The next day, after the earnings release and information on the expected drop in sales, the stock closed at $13.71/share. I used the $13.71 point where the bottom fell out of the stock as a good entry point. Management anticipates it’s sales strategy to be fully implemented in the 4th fiscal quarter of this year. I firmly believe fear is priced into the stock as it sits below its initial offering price. Only time will tell as the potential to Fly Me to the Moon is there.

