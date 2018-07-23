EnPro: Focused On The Long Term

Anyone which follows my writing will know that I place a great deal of importance on the track record of a stock plus its valuation. Usually, our long plays involve fundamentally sound stocks which have been temporarily beaten up. This perceived "fear" is what we essentially buy into. The problem for some though, when adopting this strategy, is that stocks can remain undervalued in our eyes for months, if not years on end. We see this a lot in value investing, which is why investors must be patient and diversified in order to give their portfolio the absolute maximum opportunity for success. It is all about taking a long-term view.

One such stock we are holding at present which still has not come back to our breakeven point is EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO). Shares remain down almost $20 a share since the turn of the year, but future earnings projections remain trending upwards. EnPro is a prime pick for our portfolio, as it is a stock that has outperformed the market over long time-frames. This is key, as it is something tangible. Yes, we acknowledge that past performance in no way states that future returns will outperform, but at least we are starting from a position of strength. The second metric we can use to control risk is the stock's valuation. EnPro currently trades with a book multiple of 1.7 and a sales multiple of 1.2, which puts it right into the value range. Here are other reasons why we will remain long this stock.

Although the stock is down 20%+ from its December highs of last year, the company's margins have held up pretty well. Gross margins over a trailing twelve-month average are just under 34%, with operating margins coming in at just over 8.4%. Higher trending margins usually mean the company has advantages in its sector over the competition. Operating income has moved from $65 million in 2008 to $115 million presently over a trailing twelve-month average. Top line sales have gone from $993 million in 2008 to $1.382 billion at present over a trailing twelve-month average. Furthermore, the market expects a 13%+ spike in turnover this year, which will help bottom line profits.

What we like to see in potential value plays besides an attractive valuation are a growing dividend and a strong balance sheet. EnPro's dividend is presently 1.33%, which has grown from $0.80 per share back in 2015. Furthermore, the company's total equity of just over $900 million on the balance sheet almost is on par with its total liabilities of just over $953 million. So, when we add these metrics to the already growing earnings projections and gross margins, this strengthens our case as being a viable value play.

On the weekly chart, the long-term technicals remain oversold. We now though have our weekly swing in place, which is usually a sign of higher prices ahead. We should at least rally until the technicals (be it stochastics or the RSI momentum indicators) return to overbought conditions.

Sentiment in EnPro remains at a neutral level, which again demonstrates room for a rally here. When this will happen, nobody knows. This means when we pull the trigger, we have to be prepared to hold the stock for life, if need be. Impatience can cause wise people to do foolish things. We have been under water in EnPro for many months now. The company, though, has proven that investors get paid if they invest for the long term. All we can do is invest in what we can control, which means if stocks undergo an intermediate correction (which they are due to anytime soon), the stock will remain under water for many months to come.

However, with all three of its segments back to robust growth, we feel it will be only a matter of time before we one more see gains here. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.