Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: Supply Shortage Provides Opportunity

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) is a market leader in the extraction and production of lithium, Plant Nutrition, Iodine, Potassium and other products. The company is experiencing double-digit growth in sales as they expand operations to supply electric car manufacturers with the precious raw material to make their battery components. The company has highlighted this supply shortage on their 1st quarter conference call and laid out their business strategy to position themselves as a market leader in the extraction of lithium.

The company's main mining assets are located in Chile and the government has promoted a favorable business environment by reaching an agreement with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA to increase the amount of raw material to be mined from their mines. The mine that provides over 47% of their revenues is called Salar de Atacama. This mining asset contains lithium and potassium deposits, which currently account for 47% of revenues. This mining asset is strategically important to Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA's business.

Operational Excellence

The company is growing all segments of their business. From 2016 to 2017, lithium and advanced materials revenues grew 42.6% to $1.31 billion. Management said:

“The lithium market continued its strong growth in 2017, with total lithium demand increasing by nearly 17% according to our estimates.”

The tight supply coupled with increasing demand from the automaker battery market saw pricing increase 25% to $13,000 a metric ton. Management expects a 25% market share in global lithium sales and they expect total demand to double within 5 years.

The company reached an agreement to modify the Corfo rights on the lease agreement with the Chilean government entity that lasts until 2030. The company derives 47% of their annual revenue from these mining rights and is limited on the amount of lithium they can extract from the mine. This agreement is critical to Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA business model and highlights the extreme concentration and political risk.

The company is highly dependent on the Chilean government to offer favorable terms for material extraction. The company just reached an arbitration resolution with the Chilean government to increase their lithium mining quota.

The recent lease modification with the Chilean government should allow additional material to be mined for years to come. The lease modification allowed the company to increase their available material to be mined by over 439%. The company received the right to mine 349,553 metric tons on top of an already authorized 64,816 metric tons. The company can’t keep up with world demand and this deal will secure their prospects at continued market dominance.

The terms of this deal modified the lease rate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA would pay the government and only allows extraction until 2030. They pay a stepped lease rate to extract lithium from the ground. Assuming a $13,000 per metric ton sales price, the lease rate would be 19.78%. For each additional dollar increase in the price of lithium above the lease bracket, it is taxed based on that rate.

It is extremely like the US personal income tax system. This favorable pricing in the lease agreement will allow the company to capture a significant market share in the lithium battery market as major automakers like Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) are scaling manufacturing facilities to create mass market electric vehicles.

Valuation

I did a comprehensive analysis and ran a discounted cash flow model and concluded the share price is worth $53. Based on the current share price of $47.30, this implies a 12.3% discount to fair value. I believe this to be a fair valuation based on the current state of the business and it doesn’t fully account for the growth prospects in the lithium extraction industry.

Some values that went into my calculations included a WACC of 10.62%, long-term growth rate assumption of 2.67% and an averaging of the EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.6 against my terminal cash flow in the Gordon Growth Model.

When I run a comparative analysis, the EV/EBITDA metric indicates Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA trades at the second highest valuation of the peer group. The current multiple is 14.12, which is higher than the industry average of 13.6. The elevated multiple is merited when you factor the company is growing revenues at 11.25% annually and they increased their lithium mining rights by over 439%.

They also paid $370 million in dividends to shareholders. This income component is interesting because you get paid to watch growth prospects play out.

The company is being proactive and opening mining operations in Australia, management stated they want “jurisdiction diversification.” In other words, they want negotiating power in the event Chile decides to increase their lease per ton expense. It’s a smart move by management because it will secure their raw materials beyond 2030 and give negotiating power during the next round of arbitration or government meetings.

Technicals

The share price is declining from all-time highs it reached in January and has declined 19% YTD. The technical sentiment is neutral because the stock is far above its 200-day moving average and the 21-day broke through the 50-day moving average. The stock may test the consolidation trend it has been trapped in since January.

There is a support level at $45 per share. If the stock breaks this price, it could fall significantly and provide an excellent opportunity to pick up shares.

The next resistance will be the 200-day SMA. The stock will struggle to break this pricing level as a head and shoulders pattern has formed since April.

