Microsoft: Has The Opportunity Never Been Greater?

Besides the cloud market, Microsoft is also showing strong growth in many other areas and the best may still be yet to come.

The cloud market is booming and Microsoft with Azure is perfectly positioned to benefit from that and outgrow the general market as well.

Microsoft (MSFT), a global technology giant, has turned into a growth stock ever since Satya Nadella took over the CEO position from Steve Ballmer in 2014. The stock has almost tripled since summer 2014 and has been beating the S&P 500 profoundly.

Source: Microsoft Blog

Nadella transformed Microsoft from a sleepy, lazy and slowly reacting giant to a global technology leader in software and cloud. This rejuvenation paid dividends throughout the company and the stock chart adequately reflects that.

MSFT data by YCharts

Such a remarkable run has propelled Microsoft's market cap to over $800B which is just shy of Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and only topped by Amazon (AMZN) with $880B and Apple (AAPL), the only company with a market cap above $900B and closing in on that milestone mark of $1T.

Microsoft investors have not only been treated to a soaring stock price but can also cherish a quickly growing dividend which the Seattle-based company has been raising over the last 14 years.

The company is firing on all cylinders, and despite its sporty valuation of 27 times FY2018 earnings, it has still a lot of potential future growth in it. Investors beware, this is not the Microsoft of old, this is a global giant operating right at the heart of a world in which data is growing exponentially with customers in dire need of scalable, efficient solutions to store and process data. Let's find out what exactly is going on here and why I still consider Microsoft a compelling investment.

What is going on at Microsoft?

Microsoft's most recent FY2018/Q4 results have been nothing short of impressive. Despite the obligatory beats on the top and bottom lines, what impressed me most about the figures was the strongest Y/Y revenue growth (+17.5%) over the last two years. For a company the size of Microsoft to grow its top-line by such a staggering figure is truly remarkable and also surprised the markets which were expecting almost a full billion dollar less in sales. In fact, this was also the first ever quarter in which Microsoft achieved more than $30B in sales.

And the best thing about that growth is that it does not rely on one or two outstanding products, but that it is broad-based. Microsoft's three main divisions - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing (really creative name by the way) - all posted double-digit Y/Y growth rates and all three of them are roughly the same size ranging between $9.6B in sales to $10.8B. That is probably the closest you can get in terms of having broad-based revenue generation and growth. The star performer, though, was certainly Intelligent Cloud which boosted sales by 23% led by 85% revenue growth from its product champion Azure.

In fact, there are so many highlights in Microsoft's Q4 that we could go on and on here listing them. Instead of doing that let's single out a few of them which are crucial going forward:

1. Azure: 85% growth does not need much more explanation you would think, but then again, it does as this represents the fifth consecutive quarter where Azure grew close to or above 90% Y/Y. We should also point out that Azure growth is slowing down, but this is happening from such a high level and with such gradual pace that it is anything but alarming. In fact, it is impressive that this 90%+ growth streak has been intact for 14 consecutive quarters of which 12 even showed triple-digit growth. The Microsoft Azure platform is growing thick and fast and Microsoft is investing very aggressively to build "Azure as the world's computer". Microsoft is adding hundreds of Azure capabilities, dozens of datacenters and introducing new stacks to help democratize data science and AI. The world's largest company in terms of sales, Walmart (WMT), is running its operations on Azure and Microsoft 365.

2. LinkedIn: Microsoft paid a whopping $26.2B for LinkedIn, a leading networking platform for professionals, and despite a high degree of initial doubt, skepticism and uncertainty, we are now seeing Microsoft starting to reap in the benefits. Almost 40% revenue growth and 575 million members make it one of the world's largest networks/communities/member systems only behind Facebook (FB), Instagram and WhatsApp in the US. Microsoft's long-term goal is to make "LinkedIn the essential platform to connect the world's professionals and help them achieve more with experiences powered by LinkedIn and Microsoft graphs". If Microsoft can achieve this, and so far there is no real competitor in sight in that domain with LinkedIn virtually being the Facebook for professionals, strong double-digit growth is poised to continue. Overall, LinkedIn is still operating on a loss, but compared to Q4 2017, the operating loss roughly halved, whereas if we exclude amortization of intangible assets, the quarterly result showed $196M in income. It is still a long road to go before the acquisition amortizes for Microsoft, but it is certainly on the right track.

3. Microsoft 365: This is Microsoft's evolution, I would even call it a revolution, of its ancient and well-known Microsoft Office suite, its on-premises based Windows OS. With 365 Office moved to the cloud, what started small is now a multi-billion-dollar business counting more than 135 million users. With data moving to the cloud, data security is top priority and helps safeguard customers' businesses. It is a new way to work, fostering closer and faster collaboration, anywhere and any time access to vital data, and packaged in a way which feels comfortable to the generations of pre-cloud users.

4. Gaming and Tablets: You don't have to be an expert to recognize that the world's gaming market has tremendous potential.

Source: newzoo, 2012-2012 Global Games Market

According to newzoo, the market will grow at an 11% clip all the way into 2021, with revenues eclipsing $180B. It won't take long until the addressable market will reach the $200B barrier. Out of the $122B estimated for 2017, Microsoft alone took a commanding share as it surpassed $10B for the very first time driven by Xbox software and service with revenue growth of 39%. There are a lot of big players in the gaming industry, most notably Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Microsoft is one of them.

Takeaway

As the title suggests, the opportunity for Microsoft to grow more and expand further has indeed never been better. Four core areas - Azure, LinkedIn, Microsoft 365 and Gaming - are all seeing double-digit growth with ample potential.

In Microsoft's cloud segment, competition is fierce, specifically with Amazon and its market leading position of Amazon Web Services. Currently, Microsoft's market share is at 13% while AWS commands 33%, according to Synergy Research Group, although these figures do not yet factor in the Q4 performance of the companies. There is a long way to go in Microsoft's race to cloud leadership, but it is one with tremendous potential. This market alone is expected to hit $383B by 2020, up from $209B in 2016. Even if Microsoft is only able to maintain its current share growth rates, it will be in healthy double-digit territory. If Microsoft is able to command Amazon's current market share by 2020, growth rates would be phenomenal and its stock should follow suit. Competition, though, is not only restricted to Amazon as both Big Blue IBM (IBM) and Alphabet Inc. are in contention for significant market share.

Microsoft has best-in-class management with Satya Nadella who was being able to transform a sleepy but dangerous giant into one of the most profitable and highest capitalized companies by focusing on the right secular technology trends and growing markets. Roadmap execution has been second to none and it won't stop here.

Continuous innovation and sound investments across Microsoft's solution areas will drive future growth. With focus and execution being right, the future looks bright.

The stock's valuation is certainly not cheap, but great quality does not come cheap in this market. Stocks rise and fall every day and it could certainly happen; given a market correction or crash, Microsoft could suddenly trade 10% or more lower. However, I certainly would not bet on this as this has been said dozens of times during the bull market. When the stock hovered inside the $80-$90 corridor, it looked as if it might have plateaued. But two excellent earnings releases in the bag ever since and the stock has reached an all-time high of $108.2. It really does not appear that you can get Microsoft cheap, but if its focus and execution remain as sharp as before, the stock will continue its ascent.

And don't forget, although not the focus of this article, Microsoft has a great dividend as well. A 1.6% yield is not really reason for excitement, but perennial high-digit dividend growth is a very realistic opportunity.

What do you think about Microsoft? Are you a buyer at current prices or waiting for a correction?

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "follow" button next my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing :)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, FB, AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.