Cleveland-Cliffs: Still A Buy

Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) stock jumped 12.6% after a strong Q2 earnings report on Friday, during which the company beat analyst estimates and raised full year guidance.

Though the stock has seen considerable appreciation (up 37%) since I last wrote about it, it remains a buy due to the company's market leading position, strong management team, and underappreciated earnings power and future cash flow generating ability.

Quarter Overview

Cleveland-Cliffs reported strong earnings, both blowing consensus estimates out of the water as well as upping its full year iron ore sales guidance to 21 million from 20.5 million long tons. The quarter demonstrated the company's ability to generate strong earnings and cash flow, as well as to make solid progress on its current projects. This was the first quarter in a over decade with U.S. Iron Ore (USIO) as the only segment (other than corporate) contributing to the company's operating results, and it was a strong one. USIO sold 6 million long tons at an average realized price of $113/long ton, and contributed 301M in EBITDA (at a margin of 45%, which CEO Laurenco Goncalves made sure to repeat for emphasis on the conference call) to the 276M consolidated figure (above the $213M consensus estimate). This was also achieved at an average IODEX price of $64/metric ton (though the company's results were boosted by higher HRC prices). The company mentioned that many of the new contracts it's entering into are structured to have more emphasis on domestic steel prices and the Atlantic pellet premium, and less emphasis on the IODEX price. Though the prices of these commodities will fluctuate, this should provide increased support for the company's normalized mid-cycle earnings power. The company also expects to generate over $800M in EBITDA for the year.

Looking out towards the back half of the year, management expects to generate $400M in FCF, aided by increased pellet volumes, a favorable shift in mix towards higher margin Mustang pellets, tax credits, and a release in working capital as the company works off inventory. I'll touch on each of these briefly.

Increased pellet volumes: Goncalves emphasized on the conference call that domestic demand for steel is strong, and is likely to stay strong. Pellet volumes this year, and especially this quarter, are likely higher than the average run rate for the company though given that some of the orders were make-ups for customers who under-anticipated demand for the year and ordered less in Q4 2017.

The shift in mix towards Mustang pellets (called the best in the world by the confident CEO), aided the company's earnings and cash generation in the quarter, and look poised to do the same in the back half of the year. Tax Credits: Cliffs will start receiving its first AMT tax credit refunds next quarter, with a total amount of $250M to be realized over the next three years. This is in addition to the company's sizable NOL position, that will make the company an effective 0% tax payer for the foreseeable future.

Cliffs will start receiving its first AMT tax credit refunds next quarter, with a total amount of $250M to be realized over the next three years. This is in addition to the company's sizable NOL position, that will make the company an effective 0% tax payer for the foreseeable future. Release in working capital: Management mentioned on the call that the company should see a positive addition to cash flow from the release of working capital in the back half of the year as some inventory is worked through.

Progress on HBI Plant and Northshore Upgrade:

Cliffs also made solid progress towards the completion of its new hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant, stating that the project was on schedule and below budget. Capex guidance for the project was reduced $25M to $200M for the year. This will be a huge contributor to EBITDA and FCF for the company from 2020 on, due not only to the strong margins directly from HBI sales, but also to the margin expansion that the project will drive in USIO as the HBI plant purchases higher margin DR grade pellets from the company's Northshore facilities. This, coupled with the shift in mix towards high margin Mustang pellets, should support the company's normalized earnings power going forward.

Competitive Positioning and Industry

Due to its location in the Great Lakes region, Cliffs USIO business operates with considerable logistics and transportation advantages that help keep its cost structure low, even with the high-quality pellets it produces. This location also affords the company access to abundant low-cost natural gas.

Looking at the HBI project, Cliffs is really the only company that can do it (at least for now) given that they are the only well-established producer of high quality DR grade pellets in the United States. This means that the company has full control over the inputs.

With the market share of electric arc furnaces ((EAF's)) approaching 70% of the total steel production in the United States, it's clear that there's a demand for high quality HBI that Cliffs can tap into. The current demand in the Great Lakes region is met by international suppliers and shipments can cost up to $75/metric ton just to transport. Imports from Venezuela have also taken a hit in the last few years due to the country's instability. It's also important to note that earnings from this segment will likely be less volatile than those of USIO, which should smooth out the company's earnings.

Management and Capital Allocation Plans

The management team, headed by CEO Laurenco Goncalves, has a very long-term view of the company and has a sizable stake in the game, boosted by some recent buying.

Goncalves outlined the company's capital allocation plans on the call in order of priority:

HBI plant and Northshore DR pellet upgrade Bring the net debt on the balance sheet down to $1B. This should happen by year end as the company generates strong free cash flow. Return capital to shareholders through either a special dividend, recurring dividend, or share repurchase.

Though the CEO is often loud-mouthed and pushes on the verge of overconfidence, he has a deep understanding of the industry and has done a fantastic job returning the company to profitability. He also has a sizable stake in the company, owning 1.2% of outstanding shares.

His bold personality also makes for what are some of the most entertaining earnings calls around.

Valuation Update

EBITDA and FCF:

Though the gap between my estimate of fair value and the share price has narrowed, the stock still looks relatively cheap compared to its earnings power potential and free cash flow generating ability when taking into consideration the contribution of the HBI plant beginning in 2020 and the simultaneous USIO margin expansion that will come along with it. With a current enterprise value of around $4.5B and expected 2018 EBITDA generation of $800M the stock currently trades lower than headline multiples suggest at 5.6x. This multiple would also compress as the company generates FCF and pays down some of it's debt to hit that $1B target. HBI could contribute $100M-$200M/year in EBITDA alone, and possibly contribute another $40-$70M in additional EBITDA for USIO due to margin expansion. This makes a $700M-$800M mid-cycle EBITDA run rate, and a potential $900M-$1000M EBITDA run rate by the end of 2020 a legitimate possibility (depending on commodity prices/demand). If multiples stay in line this would lead to a valuation of around $12-14/share.

To evaluate Cliff's normalized mid-cycle earnings power it's important to look at the prices of the commodities that are important to the business. Looking at historical prices, it looks like we're at levels slightly higher than a normalized mid-cycle level. 2018E results are based on YTD averages of $69/metric ton for IODEX, $58/ton for the Atlantic Pellet Premium, and $826/short ton of HRC. This performance will of course fluctuate with commodity prices and demand in steel end-markets, which are tied to the overall economy.

It's evident that higher steel prices (HRC) have boosted recent performance...

but it still looks like we're a little under typical mid-cycle prices when looking at iron ore.

Atlantic pellets premiums have also been slightly higher than recent historical levels with a YTD average of $58/ton.

Absolute Model:

My base case DCF model assumes that we are currently slightly above a normalized level of mid-cycle earnings from USIO, but also assumes slight margin expansion from the DR grade pellets, and significant cash contributions from the HBI plant. In my model I projected Cliffs' performance for 15 years and did not include a terminal value given the definite lives of the company's resources. This implies a value of around $11/share.

To reiterate my typical DCF model disclaimer: This is most likely not what the future will look like given the volatile nature of the business and the commodity prices that impact Cliffs' financial performance. If you have a substantially different long-term view on the prices of the commodities that influence Cliffs' performance (hot-rolled coil steel, iron ore, Atlantic pellet premium, HBI), this could look a lot different. I wouldn't rely on this model alone, but it does is explicitly lay out some of the assumptions that are implicit in other valuation methods.

Though it's important to always be wary of a cyclical downturn, there are some key secular shifts taking place in the industry that should boost Cliff's normalized earnings power including the shift towards higher grade pellets in China, which has been supporting the price of pellet premiums worldwide.

Resources:

In its U.S. iron ore mines, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has proven and probable reserves of 2147.3 million long tons. In 2017, Cliffs paid $105M for the remaining 15% interest in its Tilden mine. Extrapolating off that, the whole mine can be valued at around $700M which is a multiple of about 2x resources, which is in-line with the industry. Applying this multiple to Cliffs' entire reserves gives us an enterprise value of $4340M. If we add the present value of Cliff's $2.5B NOL position (estimated around $500M) and the $250M in AMT tax credits Cliff's will receive over the next three years ($200M), this implies a share price of around $12/share. This also ignores the value of the HBI project, which should be worth considerably more on an NPV basis than its initial cost of $700M.

Risks

Prolonged commodity price downturns: The profitability of Cliffs' business is highly dependent on the prices of commodities including HRC, iron ore, and the Atlantic pellet premium. Though Cliffs will likely be able to weather these cycles if is able to hit its target of $1B in net debt, declines leading to lower earnings will likely still hurt the share price.

The profitability of Cliffs' business is highly dependent on the prices of commodities including HRC, iron ore, and the Atlantic pellet premium. Though Cliffs will likely be able to weather these cycles if is able to hit its target of $1B in net debt, declines leading to lower earnings will likely still hurt the share price. Cyclical declines in steel end-markets: Steel-end markets are cyclical and dependent on the strength of the overall commodity, it's important to remember that up-cycles don't last forever.

Steel-end markets are cyclical and dependent on the strength of the overall commodity, it's important to remember that up-cycles don't last forever. Delays on HBI/Northshore project: This would push back the associated cash inflows, and reduce the value of the business.

Conclusion

Though Cleveland Cliff's stock has seen considerable recent appreciation, it still looks attractive relative to other opportunities in the market today. Cliffs remains a buy due to the company's market leading position, strong management team, and underappreciated earnings power and future cash flow generating ability. It's important to remember though that this is a cyclical business that's dependent on commodity prices as well as the state of steel end-markets and the overall economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.