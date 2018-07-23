Riding Ra Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) have so far been a classically successful insider-inspired investment idea, with the volatility of this high-risk/high-reward development-stage biotech definitely biased to the upside so far in our 5-month holding period.

With an 86% gain in RARX, we considered just declaring victory in this position, and having the cash ready to act when insider filing volumes begin another seasonal increase a week from now. But after reviewing prospects and recent developments, we're letting this winner ride.

Ra Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops peptides and small molecules to target therapeutics for complement-mediated diseases. The company’s lead drug is RA101495 SC, which is targeted towards paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and lupus nephritis (NASDAQ:LN).

RA101495 is trying to take market share from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and its already approved blockbuster drug, Soliris. RA101495 is designed for once-daily subcutaneous self-administration. That makes it much more convenient than Soliris, which requires a 35-minute IV infusion.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals started life as big winners. RARX hit $27 in May 2017, nearly doubling just 7 months after its October 2016 IPO. But it was downhill from there for this biotech, as seemingly decent results from pre-clinical and phase 2 studies weren’t good enough to meet investor expectations.

RARX flushed down below $7.50 last December after supposedly “Positive Interim Results” from a Phase 2 Study of RA101495 SC in PNH caused the stock to gap down by over 35%.

Below the decent headlines for RA101495, however, were little chinks in the studies relating to the fact that the drug is not first to market. The drug not only needs to get approved based on efficacy and safety. It also needs to be a more obvious alternative to patients already reacting well to Soliris. And the February study also showed that some patients already on Soliris had a tougher time than expected switching treatments.

Add to the mix that Alexion is also in the process of developing a more convenient delivery mechanism for Soliris, and it's not so outrageous that RARX has had trouble catching a bid with its less-than-perfect results for RA101495 to date.

But it’s also reasonable to expect that RA101495 will eventually get the chance to compete head-to-head with Soliris, whose sales increased 11% last year to $3.14 billion. It wouldn't take much penetration of Soliris’ market to justify a much higher price for RARX a year out--even after its recent rebound.

Insiders Patient Before Pouncing

Insiders did a great job alerting us that RARX was finally reasonable to consider buying earlier this year. The stock traded down to $6 last February in response to Ra’s management announcing a secondary offering of 8.4 million shares at that very depressed price. The secondary was a surprise, and no doubt an annoyance to investors who tried to bottom-feed prematurely on RARX. But the secondary was a boon for those of us not yet committed to the stock, and who use insiders as an indication of when an out-of-favor stock may be worth considering.

It was significant that insiders had steered clear of RARX all of last year as it was sliding, and (correctly) eschewed it right up to the recent secondary. Two of Ra’s institutional insiders, New Enterprise Associates and Ra Capital Management, both added significantly to their positions in RARX as they bought into the company’s secondary. New Enterprise’s $12 million purchase increased its holdings by 57%. Ra Management’s $15 million share of the secondary boosted its stake by 185%.

RARX hit our radar after it earned a +1 “Significantly Bullish” InsiderInsights Company Rating on February 16th, and the Rating was strengthened to a +2 “Significantly Bullish” Rating when more purchases were filed on Form 4s on February 21st. RARX was first featured in both the February 16th and 21st Daily Insider Ratings Report sent to our SA MarketPlace clients. RARX was also highlighted in our free Daily Insider Round-Up articles for those days, though on a delayed basis.

No Obvious Hurdles to More Upside

With a funding event out of the way, sentiment improving all-round in RARX, and clinical trials continuing to generate constructive data, we think it's too early to take profits in this winner.

In a mid-June presentation to the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association, Ra Pharmaceuticals presented Phase 2 data that showed RA101495 to be: “safe and well-tolerated in patients with PNH. RA101495 rapidly and robustly reduces LDH to the levels seen in patients receiving eculizumab and which are associated with improved long-term outcomes in PNH. These Phase 2 findings indicate that RA101495 may provide a more convenient and cost-effective treatment for PNH patients.”

The next steps towards commercialization of RA101495 are to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in PNH in the second half of this year; and complete enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial in gMG. Data from both trials are expected in the first half of 2019.

Ra’s $109 million in cash should keep the company from needing another dilutive round of financing until then, and the company hired John King as Chief Commercial Office in April to oversee future trials. That’s significant since Mr. king was involved in commercializing Alexion’s Soliris, the very drug that validated the space Ra is attacking with RA101495.

The sell side continues to pitch RARX as a “Buy” or “Strong Buy” during this relatively slow news period for the firm. The range of analyst price targets is from $14 to $28, the lowest of which represents another 25% upside. Having again broken above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, those technical metrics are converging just under $9—which may offer downside support for RARX if its needed during a market pullback, and, of course, baring any bad clinical news.

That keeps RARX a high-risk/high-reward position for sure. But we accepted that risk/reward profile five months ago, and we’re still accepting it today even as the last insider buying was at $6.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RARX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.