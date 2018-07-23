Microsoft's Astounding Growth, Stock Still Cheap

Still undervalued in spite of the strong rally in its shares in the past 12 months.

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the safest plays in tech. Every segment of Microsoft delivered growth. The company is backed by its balance sheet and share repurchases. Therefore, I continue to argue that the stock is still undervalued.

Results Reaction

Q4 2018 results showed the top line was up 17% YoY, which for a business the size of Microsoft is astonishing. On the other hand, the share price has hardly reacted at all after earnings. Why? Potentially because investors were not too enthused with the fact that the EPS line was only up 3% YoY (constant currency) in the quarter. Given that its share price has the illusion of being fair valued, investors will have come to see its 3% YoY growth as not enough to support its overarching valuation. I argue against this line of thinking on several fronts.

Primarily because we should never read too much into a single quarter. However, more weight should come from the fact that Microsoft continues to invest in growth. However, unlike some of its peers (such as Amazon (AMZN)), Microsoft still generates strong free cash flow while at the same time investing in its business.

Further, looking back at Microsoft's 12 months, we can see that its non-GAAP EPS number still come out up 16% YoY (in constant currency). Said another way, in spite of weak non-GAAP EPS growth in this latest quarter, the business's numbers for the year continue to be solid.

Finally, it is reassuring to notice that none of Microsoft's reporting segments failed to grow. The three main reporting segments achieved double-digit growth in the quarter, delivering Microsoft diversified growth.

Share Repurchases

Post-GitHub's acquisition, share repurchases have been temporarily suspended. However, during the GitHub acquisition call a few weeks back, CFO Hood had stated that:

We expect that an incremental share buyback beyond our recent historical quarterly pace will offset stock consideration paid within six months after closing.

During this same call, management used the opportunity to remind the investment community that it still had an authorized $30 billion remaining for share repurchases.

Given that the previous share repurchase program of $40 billion was completed in three short years (between 2013 and 2016), and that its current program started at $40 billion at the end of 2016, Microsoft has in just 18 months already worked its way through 25% of this program. Therefore, we can expect the company to press on with its current repurchase program and potentially complete it at some point in 2021.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet remains rock solid, with a net cash position of just over $60 billion. This allows Microsoft to continue to withstand any turbulence in its business. Thus, this excess cash position, combined with its strong free cash flow (FY 2018 approximately $33 billion), continues to offer its shareholders a margin of safety in its stock.

Outlook For Fiscal 2019

Particularly noteworthy in Microsoft's outlook was the confidence with which CFO Hood described the underlying business.

This is, of course, to be expected from management during a year-end earnings call. However, to put tangible numbers to my assertion, comes the comment from CFO Hood that Microsoft will continue to aggressively invest into growing its markets such as commercial cloud, LinkedIn, gaming, and AI, causing operating expenses to expand by roughly 7% YoY. It is reassuring to see that management is not expecting to rest on its laurels as it seeks to entrench Microsoft in each of these sectors. However, in spite of elevating its operating expenses by 7% YoY, management still expects this giant to benefit from some slight expansion on its operating margins.

Valuation

I have been highlighting for some time that investors should be at ease with the fact that Microsoft's valuation multiples are expanding and that this should not yet be a cause for concern.

If you have read my work before, you will know that I don't say the previous paragraph lightly. I'm extremely risk-averse and mindful of investing into optimism, with no regard for a stock's margin of safety.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

However, I feel comfortable and reassured by Microsoft's expanded current multiples. Because the business model continues to change from a consumption-based one to its reliance on annuity revenue. In fact, during the earnings call, CFO Hood highlighted how Microsoft's annuity mix was up 3 points YoY to 89%. If recurring revenue is the holy grail of business, this level of recurring revenue is highly supportive of my prime investment thesis that Microsoft is still undervalued.

Takeaway

The best investments are not those which are sexy and jazzy, convoluted and speculative, but those which are boring and safe. Putting hard-earned capital to work is not a game.

Investors who are experienced enough understand that the real returns are made from not losing capital, and will appreciate that the company's strong balance sheet, solid, continuous share repurchase program, and with still strong revenue growth while not having to pay a lot for its growth make Microsoft a great investment to be included as part of a diversified portfolio.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

