Buy Jabil: A Cheap Stock Levered To Robotics And Factory Automation

Jabil’s stock is under-valued and could appreciate by over 30% if it were to trade in-line with its peers.

Jabil (JBL) is one of the largest manufacturing companies in the world. Due to the company’s massive scale and manufacturing prowess, it benefits from the boom in outsourced manufacturing that is currently taking place. Jabil is at the leading edge of manufacturing technology and is an under-appreciated way for investors to play trends in factory automation and robotics. Jabil is a cheap stock and trades for just 8.2x EV / Forward EBIT, this compares to 14.7x for the S&P 500 and 11.0x for Jabil’s publicly traded peers. If Jabil’s stock were to re-rate and trade in-line with its peers, investors stand to gain over 30%.

Jabil Business Overview

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is an outsourced manufacturing services company. The company specializes in highly automated, continuous flow manufacturing. Jabil is one of the largest US domiciled manufacturing companies with over $22 billion in revenue, 180,000 employees, and 45 million square feet of manufacturing space in over 20 countries (roughly half of which is in China).

In other words, Jabil is a premier manufacturer which focuses on serving the highest profile corporations in the world. Top customers include Apple, Cisco, GoPro, Hewlett-Packard, and many more.

Jabil was founded in 1966 as a printed circuit board manufacturer supporting the supply chain for early computers. Over time, Jabil has slowly moved up the complexity curve and has expanded to other end markets. Today, Jabil manufactures products in every major vertical although it is still primarily levered to electronic devices, particularly consumer electronics and smart phones. The company is focused on moving away from just serving as a contract manufacturer towards working with companies during the innovation process to be a value-added partner.

Jabil is organized in two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (“DMS”). EMS is focused on lower-margin but higher-volume business primarily in the automotive, capital equipment, computer components, printing, and telecom industries. DMS is focused on providing value-added engineering solutions with an emphasis on material sciences and technology. The DMS segment is a higher-margin business and serves customers in consumer products, consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, and packaging industries.

Jabil is focused on growing its DMS segment which is higher-margin and more value-add. DMS margins are currently depressed because the company has been making significant investments in growth both organic and inorganic which have been shorter-term hits on profitability. At the same time, EMS is being run for cash flow and thus has been able to post strong margins. Management believes that DMS can grow its earnings at a 20% rate over the next few years as a result of the growth investments it has made. Meanwhile EMS is expected to grow more anemically.

There is a proliferation of electronic devices being manufactured due to a few megatrends at play. 1) The global population is growing. 2) Technology adoption and devices per person is increasing. 3) Internet of Things (“IoT”) has created an upgrade cycle in all sorts of capital equipment and consumer durables to enable internet connectivity and add sensors. 4) The explosion of the internet has prompted demand in the infrastructure supporting the internet (servers, data centers, etc.). The net result of all these trends is billions of new devices that need to be manufactured somewhere at scale.

In addition to the proliferation of devices that need to be manufactured, there is a trend towards leveraging outsourced manufacturing to lower costs for the owner of the technology. Major corporations such as Apple and GE that used to be vertically integrated have realized that they can be more profitable if they focus on designing and marketing their products and letting a specialized third party manage an efficient manufacturing process. One reason this has occurred is because manufacturing has become much more complicated in recent years as supply chains have become global and fabrication and assembly require more precision and use of technology. The other reason manufacturing has been largely outsourced is because of intense global competition which has driven a need to lower costs to compete. Manufacturing high-end products at low-cost is no longer a competitive advantage, it’s a basic requirement to compete on the global stage.

Because Jabil is focused on manufacturing, it can do a better job than a vertically integrated corporation with other moving parts to worry about. Furthermore, Jabil has greater scale than any individual corporation and can arbitrage labor costs and supply chains globally due to its purchasing power and contracting sophistication. Finally, Jabil employs the cutting edge in factory technology including automation, robotics, 3D printing, and advanced materials science, to improve all aspects of the manufacturing process.

Manufacturing is now more efficient than ever due to specialized firms like Jabil. There are more benefits than just low-costs. Companies can have tighter turn-around times from product design to hitting the market. Manufacturing technology is more quickly disseminated and made more accessible. Finally, inventory can be managed more effectively for just-in-time production schedules.

Financial Performance

A glance at the company’s financials paints a very unimpressive picture. Revenue is growing but growth has been choppy, oscillating between double-digit growth years and mid-single digit growth years. Margins are extremely low, and free cash flow generation has been humdrum. However, the massive investments in the form of capex, working capital, and M&A, have sacrificed current earnings and cash flow for the future. As a bottom-up investor, this really excites me because it presents an interesting opportunity to gain an edge on ETF and quant investors who likely cannot read between the financial lines. This is an opportunity for qualitative investors to earn their salt.

Another interesting factoid is that the industry operating environment has been improving. Margins across the contract manufacturers globally have been ticking up due to consolidation and higher capacity utilization.

Source: JP Morgan Research Report.

If the future is anything like the past and Jabil succeeds in growing its higher-margin DMS segment, I would expect revenues to grow at a mid-single-digit rate (in-line with past performance) and for earnings to grow at a faster double-digit-rate due to margin expansion owing to higher margins across the industry and greater mix from DMS.

Valuation

Jabil trades for 8.2x Enterprise Value to Forward EBIT. This is quite cheap. For comparison, the S&P 500 trades for 14.7x EV/Forward EBIT (Source: Capital IQ). You could argue that Jabil is a below average company that is cyclical and thus deserves a lower multiple than the stock market average. That’s fair, but how much lower? 6.5x turns lower is extreme, the market is likely under-valuing Jabil.

To counter that logic, Jabil really isn’t that poor of a business. If you cyclically adjust the company’s financials by summing up the past 10 years of Net Operating Profit After Tax ("NOPAT") and tangible invested capital and dividing the total NOPAT by the total tangible invested capital, the cyclically adjusted ROIC is 13%. The average ROIC for the S&P 500 is somewhere in the high-single-digit range (source: JP Morgan ROIC Paper). Furthermore, in 2008, JBL’s revenue only fell 9% and rebounded 15% in 2009. Operating earnings fully recovered by 2010, suggesting that Jabil may not be as cyclical as many would think.

A good way to get a sense for what investors probably should be paying for JBL’s earnings is to look at publicly traded peers. Flex (FLEX) is a very close peer to Jabil and trades for 10.7x EV/Forward EBIT. On average, Jabil’s peers trade for around 11.0x EV/Forward EBIT. This implies that Jabil’s stock price would appreciate by 34% if it re-rated to be in-line with its peers. However, Jabil is probably even more under-valued because its earnings are suppressed by the growth investments the company has made. Jabil is expected to grow its earnings at a double-digit rate.

Bottom-line: Jabil could be worth significantly more than it’s currently trading for, to the tune of 30%+, without making any herculean assumptions on growth or margin expansion.

Key Investment Risks

Apple is 24% of net revenue. Jabil is very much exposed to Apple’s product cycle. If Apple’s next generation products do not sell well, Jabil could be negatively impacted. Also, Jabil would suffer if it lost business from Apple. On the flip side, the fact that Apple is a major customer is a huge testament to Jabil’s premiere manufacturing status. Furthermore, Jabil will also benefit from Apple’s future success.

Jabil is very much exposed to Apple’s product cycle. If Apple’s next generation products do not sell well, Jabil could be negatively impacted. Also, Jabil would suffer if it lost business from Apple. On the flip side, the fact that Apple is a major customer is a huge testament to Jabil’s premiere manufacturing status. Furthermore, Jabil will also benefit from Apple’s future success. Trade war risk. Jabil is very much in the business of international trade and could face some disruption as a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and other countries. My opinion is that even with tariffs, most manufacturing would still occur in Asia, it would just be at higher cost. Jabil may have to eat some of the tariffs in the form of lower margins, but it is unclear how this will manifest itself. However, Jabil has manufacturing sites all over the world, including the US, and is very well-positioned to adjust to where it makes the most sense for its customers. In fact, the trade war could lead to Jabil serving as an even more value-add partner due to the complexities that may arise as a result. Either way, it is important to understand that Jabil will be impacted if the global supply chain is altered.

Jabil is very much in the business of international trade and could face some disruption as a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and other countries. My opinion is that even with tariffs, most manufacturing would still occur in Asia, it would just be at higher cost. Jabil may have to eat some of the tariffs in the form of lower margins, but it is unclear how this will manifest itself. However, Jabil has manufacturing sites all over the world, including the US, and is very well-positioned to adjust to where it makes the most sense for its customers. In fact, the trade war could lead to Jabil serving as an even more value-add partner due to the complexities that may arise as a result. Either way, it is important to understand that Jabil will be impacted if the global supply chain is altered. Cyclical risk. Jabil will see its earnings decline if the world heads into a recession. This would likely result in Jabil’s stock declining as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.