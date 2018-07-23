I'm Long (Again) Chesapeake Energy

For those that have been following me for a while, you know I have periodically invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) over the past few years. Unfortunately for me, I exited my previous Chesapeake Energy Corporation position way too early as it ran up over $5 a share. I had doubled down just north of $3 after buying in just north of $5 to reduce my cost basis, but should have stuck to my bull thesis and rode the wave higher. However, hindsight is 20/20, and at the end of the day, you have got to move on. Let's go over why I decided to buy back in at ~$4.50 after Chesapeake Energy Corporation pulled back after its monster rally.

The rally in West Texas Intermediate to $70 a barrel caught me off-guard, and after some soul searching, it appears the move upwards is built on very solid ground. Some key highlights that are outside the scope of this piece include Brazilian output growth coming in below expectations, the cratering of Venezuela's oil production, hefty Iran sanctions coming back into force, and Permian Basin pipeline constraints. All of these factors, and others, support a $70 WTI environment.

As things stand today, the dynamics at play in the oil markets are exactly what Chesapeake Energy Corporation needs to really start knocking its debt load down, and yes, I am aware the company’s production base (different story when looking a revenue generation figures) is heavily weighted towards natural gas.

Got to lower those interest expenses

Debt reduction is an essential part of Chesapeake’s ability to survive for the long haul. This is something that can’t be understated considering the firm, even after reducing its debt load to $9.2 billion in Q1 2018, is still on track to spend ~$640 million on capitalized and uncapitalized interest expenses per year. That is equal to roughly a quarter’s worth of operating cash flow depending on the pricing environment. While Chesapeake has already done a tremendous job reducing its midstream obligations, it was forced to hold off on debt reduction efforts to make that possible.

With its most onerous minimum volume commitments and transportation commitments now eliminated from the books, along with the ~$440 million Chesapeake had to pay the Bank of New York Mellon (BK) over a 2013 bond dispute, the firm can get back to what the market wants to see most. Debt reduction.

Free cash flow is the ideal way of reducing debt, but Chesapeake made the mistake of locking in too much of its expected 2018 oil production at prices in the $50s per barrel area. Don’t get me wrong, Chesapeake still stands to benefit immensely from the WTI rally via its unhedged oil sales and its natural gas liquids sales (NGLs realizations track WTI), but not by enough to get anywhere quickly.

In light of there being many moving parts when it comes to evaluating Chesapeake, I will hold off on posting my pro forma analysis until after its Q2 earnings report.

More Oklahoma divestments

At the end of last year, Chesapeake owned 3,659,000 gross (2,116,000 net) developed leasehold acres, 3,963,000 gross (2,396,000 net) undeveloped leasehold acres, and 935,000 gross (461,000 net) mineral acre rights. A common argument against Chesapeake’s divestment program is that it is selling off cash flow producing properties at a time when it desperately needs cash flow, or in other words, trading one problem for another. There is another argument here, that Chesapeake is giving away future development opportunities that could be quite profitable, but I would counter that well locations is one of the few things Chesapeake doesn’t lack (tons of liquids opportunities remain in the Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, and Utica plays).

However, note just how much of its acreage position is undeveloped and, for lack of a better term, just sitting there doing nothing. Monetizing “nothing”, in the sense that this is acreage that isn’t yielding cash flow now and won’t for the foreseeable future (a product of a limited capex program brought on by cash flow problems due to onerous interest payments), is something worth keeping in mind.

This is where Chesapeake’s ongoing Mid-Continent divestment strategy comes into play, which after several major deals in the 2016-2018 period is now producing only ~20,000 BOE/d net (4% of Chesapeake’s production base).

In the Mid-Continent region, namely Oklahoma, Chesapeake had an economic interest in 1,815,000 gross (847,000 net) developed leasehold acres and 396,000 gross (158,000 net) undeveloped leasehold acres at the end of last year. It isn’t entirely apparent how many well locations on that acreage are worth pursuing, but what is apparent is that Chesapeake has been given a golden opportunity now that WTI is close to $70.

At $50, WTI wasn’t high enough to make this Tier 2-4 acreage worth developing and potential buyers were well aware of that. Chesapeake only managed to get a good price for its Meramec position (a sale that occurred during the downturn which raised almost half a billion dollars) because it was clear this was a very prolific play. The rest of its undeveloped acreage was near worthless if one were to assume that oil and gas prices were to stay low forever. While domestic gas prices are still subdued, the liquids side of things is very much in Chesapeake’s favor.

During the first quarter of this year, Chesapeake closed on the sale of $387 million in oil & gas properties in the Mid-Continent region. Investors should expect this trend to continue over the next two years, as management has found that smaller divestments in areas that Chesapeake doesn’t plan to allocate a significant amount of capital towards is an easy way to raise funds without giving away too much cash flow generation.

Part of this strategy involves selling off sleepy producing assets with elevated operating expenses that don’t house a lot of growth opportunities, or those opportunities that aren’t competitive to a firm with as large as an asset base as Chesapeake. Another key aspect of this strategy involves selling lightly developed acreage in attractive plays that is adjacent to another upstream firm’s core area of operation.

The third part of this plan is the most interesting, as that involves Chesapeake first developing a portion of its undeveloped acreage to try and prove a play, then monetizing that success. This is what happened with its prime Meramec position a couple of years ago during a time when Chesapeake really needed cash.

Oswego oil

In Oklahoma, Chesapeake is focusing on the Oswego oil play which, according to the company, is centered around the counties of Kingfisher and Garfield with small parts stretching into the counties of Logan, Blaine, and Major as well. Chesapeake has a lot of leaseholds in Kingfisher County that are outside of the region known for being prospective for the very prolific Meramec oil window, making proving the Oswego play key to monetizing its remaining Mid-Continent position.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

The company currently has one rig appraising the play, which at full-speed development mode can drill 25 wells per year. 76 gross wells have been turned online so far targeting the Oswego, with minor bolt-on acquisitions adding another 25 “core” locations to Chesapeake’s portfolio. What makes the Oswego potentially economically competitive is that it is located at shallower depths than the Woodford and Meramec formations, reducing well development costs, and Oswego wells sport a heavy crude cut.

Chesapeake noted that the average total development cost (drilling and completion expenses) of those 76 wells came out to $3.6 million, but keep in mind part of that is due to the use of shorter well laterals. Going forward, Chesapeake will probably utilize longer well laterals, then highlight strong performers during IR presentations as its way of marketing the asset to potential buyers.

Final thoughts

There are many other reasons to go long Chesapeake Energy Corporation, but in the short term, my thesis boils down to this. Higher oil prices will enable Chesapeake Energy Corporation to monetize its remaining Mid-Continent position at very generous prices. That should raise enough capital to make serious debt reduction possible, freeing up much needed cash flow by reducing its enormous interest expense burden. During its upcoming earnings report, I bet Chesapeake Energy Corporation will announce either that it has reached new deals in the Mid-Continent region or that several are on there way. This idea is supported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s past divestment activity (numerous sales have been completed since 2016) and due to the company being uncharacteristically quiet since May. Let’s see how this plays out. Thanks for reading.

