How Tight Do You Really Think The Labor Market Is?

How Tight Is The Labor Market?

The labor market is tight, so where is the wage growth? Is that the reality of what is going on in the labor market? What if the labor market truly was not "tight" and investors/analysts are waiting for wage growth that simply won't come?

The debate on this topic always starts with the labor market being tight as a given. It is hard to move most people off that point when the unemployment rate is below 4% and one of the lowest levels in modern history. Conventional economic wisdom suggests a low unemployment is evidence of reduced slack in the labor market and an increase in wages/inflation should be around the corner.

I do not want to spend time and argue the merits of the Taylor Rule but rather dissect the labor market from a 30,000-foot view and understand why there is no wage growth and why there is likely to be no material uptick in true wage metrics. In other words, if you agree the labor market is not, in fact, tight, then the mystery of low wage growth become more clear.

Unemployment Rate:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The U-3 unemployment rate, or the most common reading of economic unemployment, stands below 4%. The first group of people to add back to this equation are those that are not in the labor force.

Demographic shifts can influence these numbers. For example, if a larger percentage of the population moves into the 60+ years old bracket, a larger percentage of those workers will likely move out of the labor force.

Many analysts claim the labor market is tight today because the unemployment rate is low relative to history. To remain consistent, that analysis does not factor in the older generations who have left the labor force. When looking at the metrics below, it should be understood that there is an age effect taking place but that is not the major driving force behind the problems and also, we are looking to see how the aggregate labor market is relative to history regardless of age.

If you replace a highly paid 55-year-old with two lower-wage 25-year-old workers, of course, you would expect lower wages.

There are more than 95 million Americans out of the labor force for one reason or another. That is a major issue when it comes to the structural strength of the labor market.

Not In The Labor Force:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the employment to population ratio, or the total number of employed persons divided by the population, of course, the age factor is at work and the result is quite telling.

The employment to population ratio is rising as you would expect from 2009 to today in the recovery, but the current peak we are at is still lower than the troughs in the past two economic cycles.

Earlier in the century, this ratio was quite low due to a lack of women in the labor force.

Employment To Population Ratio:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

A good measure of "broad unemployment" is to take the current level of unemployed people from the U-3 figure and add back those not in the labor force.

For one reason or another, 40% of the able-bodied workers are unemployed.

Truly how tight is the labor market?

"Broad Unemployment" (U3 Unemployment + Not In The Labor Force) / Civilian Noninstitutional Population:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Another very telling statistic is the rate of job growth compared to the rate of population growth. If over a 10-year period, there are 100 more people but 50 more jobs, is that good or does that create more slack and more "broad unemployment"?

Using the beginning of this defined economic cycle as a starting point, there have been slightly over 17 million new jobs created but the population has increased by roughly 21 million people.

Population Vs. Payrolls Change:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The above metrics should illuminate why the labor market is truly not as robust at a 4% unemployment rate would indicate.

Taking the average weekly earnings, not average hourly earnings, but simply what the average worker takes home in pay each week, divided by the CPI, shows stagnant wages for 30 years.

You can keep waiting for wage growth, but it is simply not likely to come.

In each employment report, many tout the "average hourly earning" statistic as evidence of wage growth but that measure is simply flawed and misleading. If a worker takes home 1,000 dollars per week after 40 hours, that is 25 dollars per hour. If the employer cuts his hours in half and the same worker takes home 550 dollars, the 27.5 dollars per hour would register a 10% increase in average hourly earnings, but did the ability to earn higher wages really occur in the economy?

Be mindful of reductions in hours and stick to looking at the numerator for a true reading on the ability for true wages to move higher.

Average Weekly Earnings / CPI (Production & Nonsupervisory Employees):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Another disappointing measure of wages comes from the BLS report of Nonfarm Business Sector activity. The BLS calculates the real compensation per hour of all workers.

Over the last 10-years, the BLS reports that real wages have increased at an average annual rate of 0.4%.

All the talk of wage growth is centered around "average hourly earnings," which is skewed by the number of hours worked. When looking at just how much money an individual earns for one hour of work, in real dollars, the result is not growing at a level anywhere near a rate that signals a tight labor market.

Nonfarm Business Sector: Real Compensation Per Hour:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The BLS also reports the number of Job Openings in a survey of employers. The results show that there are over 6 million job openings. In fact, the data suggests that there are more job openings available than unemployed workers.

If each job was a perfect match, there would be an unemployment rate of 0% under these conditions.

Of course, this does not count the roughly 95 million people out of the labor force but in terms of defined unemployed people, there is a job available for all of them.

If job openings exceed unemployed people, there must be a reason for the lack of hiring. Skill level, training, and other factors are causing a lack of hiring.

Unemployed People Vs. Job Openings: Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Also, reported by the BLS alongside the Job Opening figures are the rate of New Hires.

As of the last report, Job Openings are outpacing New Hires by almost 900,000 jobs. That means the labor market is not tight and employers can wait and be very selective as to who they hire, waiting for the ideal candidate. As employers have the advantage in waiting, the ability to negotiate higher wages is diminished.

Companies are posting 900,000 more jobs than they are hiring.

The lack of hiring and investment in plant and equipment, as well as the new era of shareholder returns, has caused productivity growth to plunge.

The BLS reports the real output per hour of all workers and over the last 10-years, workers' productivity has increased 1.25% per year on average.

Should wages move higher than productivity growth? Over the last 10-years, productivity growth has increased 1.25% on average and real wages have increased 0.77% on average, so wages should be moving a bit higher but how much higher can wages move above true productivity gains?

Productivity 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

The trick to solving the wage issue and the slow growth issue in our country today stems from a reduction in productivity. Increasing the productivity rate will solve many problems in terms of wages and GDP growth.

Unfortunately, there has been a new trend that has been growing in the US today of shareholder givebacks.

I am not arguing against share buybacks and dividends; shareholders are entitled to be rewarded, but every action has a consequence.

Foregoing Productivity: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

For roughly 40 years, shareholder givebacks were 2% of total GDP. Today, that number has ballooned to 6% of GDP. If S&P 500 (SPY) companies, where most of the giving back is occurring, reduced their level of buybacks and dividends to pre-1980 levels (2% of GDP), that would free hundreds of billions of dollars per year to invest in productivity.

Again, there is nothing wrong with companies giving back money if they have no other use for the money, but that in itself is the problem. If a company sees a 3%-6% return by re-purchasing stock, by definition they see a lower rate of return investing that money elsewhere or it would be an irrational action.

The more money is used for shareholder returns, the less money is left for more productive uses of capital that have the potential to increase wages and productivity.

The only way to get wages to move higher is through productivity growth.

If you are waiting for high wages to materialize through a tight labor market, you may be waiting for a long time because as the data above shows, the labor market is definitely not that tight.

