Procter & Gamble: Steady As She Goes

Procter & Gamble (PG) shares have been on a tear since early May and are rapidly heading towards $80 a share. We are long at around the $76.60 level so are slightly up on the investment at present. However, we didn't catch the exact bottom and had to endure some negative paper gains for some months.

Invariably, when one is down on a stock, one may question the initial long decision. When one sees growth stocks for example in the tech sector report robust earnings, which spikes their earnings, one can feel that an investment in PG (which we continue to believe is a value play) is in the wrong lane so to speak.

Robust growth rates even in the absence of positive earnings seem to be the order of the day at present, which meant that value plays have suffered. However, when you come back to it, the reasons we went long PG are still bountiful. The problem though with being a value investor is that stocks may not move for months if not years, which can be frustrating for some. This is why patience is a cornerstone of investing in our portfolio.

We for the vast majority of times invest in companies where dividends are growing. These dividends when re-invested back into the stock over time reduce that cost basis, which is crucial. Here are other reasons why we will stay long this stock.

Investing in something like a PG may be boring to some growth investors but its cash flow generation and earnings profile is why we deem these stocks much "safer" over the long term. PG's net income over a trailing twelve-month average is around $10.1 billion. Its free cash flow metric over the same time frame comes in at $10.4 billion.

In the investing world we live in though, these types of numbers will not be able to dissuade the growth investor who is looking for more immediate returns. We though trade on probabilities where solid fundamentals, a proven track record, a growing dividend along with robust earnings all make our investment a more probable winner over the long haul.

Let me explain. Why do we place such an importance on positive robust earnings and cash flow. Well, earnings (even with minimal or negative growth) gives a company options. PG for example can shore up its balance sheet, reward shareholders through dividends and/or buybacks, buy more companies or simply invest more behind its existing brands or jack up the capex budgets. Now which one of these is negative ? In fact, I would go as far as saying that any one of these would be bullish for the share price over time.

What you will see is that the companies, which refrain from huge buybacks and dividend increases in the short term will have the most potential in the long term. That's why patience is required in these types of companies. Buybacks for example pretty much favor short-term gains as shareholders get compensated quite quickly. Capex investments and acquisitions for example are a different kettle of fish as they must convince the market that a healthy return on investment will be realized.

Now let's go through what P&G has used those earnings to build the business for example over the past decade. Dividends have increased from $1.45 per share in 2008 to $2.76 at present. The float has gone from around $3.3 billion to currently around $2.51 billion, which demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders. Although net income has fallen due the downsizing of the company, capex is up by about a billion, which again shows the company's intent to grow and not rest on its laurels.

With all this capital going back to build the business once more, how has the balance sheet held up? Surprisingly, the company's debt to equity ratio is at very similar levels to what it was in 2008 at around 40%. So here we have a company with a growing dividend, an earnings multiple of just under 21 and expected future earnings growth of around 7% on average per year. Despite shares being still heavily down year to date, it makes sense to remain long this stock. The odds have to be stacked in its favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.