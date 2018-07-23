Crescent Point: New Start With New Management

The market, by valuing the company at a discount, does not seem to take into account the potential the new management could unlock.

The company has the potential to grow while paying a dividend and improving its balance sheet.

As a consequence, a proxy battle has led to the nomination of a new CEO and COO.

Crescent Point's share price evolution over the last few years has disappointed shareholders.

Following a proxy battle and a negative vote on say on pay, Crescent Point (CPG) has replaced its CEO and COO over the last couple of months.

Considering the potential of the assets, the new management, with shareholders' value in mind, constitutes an opportunity.

The market values the company at a discount, not taking into account the potential the new management could unlock.

Shaking the company

Cation Capital, owning 0.3% of the company, has initiated a proxy battle in order to change the executive pay and nominate four board members.

As an illustration, Cation Capital has included the following graph in its letter to shareholders on 9th April 2018, highlighting the negative correlation between the share performance of Crescent Point and its management compensation.

Source: Cation Capital letter to shareholders 9th April 2018

Cation Capital has listed 4 objectives:

Fixing misaligned incentives.

Rationalizing capital allocations and high grading the portfolio.

Realignment of initiatives.

Establishing a business model focused on strong free cash flow, lower debt, increased growth investment, and a long-term sustainable dividend.

As a result of the proxy battle, the shareholders have not voted against the board, but have strongly voted against the executive compensation, as shown in the extract below:

Source: Annual general meeting voting results 4th May 2018

Following this vote, a press release has announced a change of the CEO on 29th May 2018, confirming the new priorities and insisting on per share adjusted metrics:

The Company will prioritize key value drivers, including continuing improvement of the balance sheet, capital allocation, cost reductions, strong rates of return on capital employed and free cash flow generation. These key areas of focus are expected to improve Crescent Point’s sustainability and debt adjusted per share metrics. - Source: Press release May 2018

In addition, the company has nominated a new COO on 19th June while the CFO stays in place.

Let's evaluate the assets and production of the company to see if the new management can unlock some potential.

Production profile

The company has provided the chart below to illustrate a five-year organic growth plan.

Source: Presentation May 2018

With reasonable assumptions about oil prices (WTI at $55/bbl in 2019-2022), the production should grow at a 7% CAGR with cash flows covering the dividend and the capex.

During the Q1 results, the company announced that the capex and the dividend would stay below the cash flows:

Reduced 2018 capital expenditures by C$25 million and targeting a total payout ratio of less than 100 percent. - Source: Q1 2018 results

And for 2018, the company has announced a production of 181,000 boe/d.

Press release June 2018

The company generates these cash flows with a crude oil oriented production (79%), as shown in the table below:

Source: Q1 2018 results

The production is mainly spread over the three areas listed in the following table:

Source: Q1 2018 results

The list below shows the costs of production and compare them to Raging River (OTC:RRENF), a smaller oil producer, but with a similar production mix.

Costs (C$/boe) Crescent Raging River Royalties 8.82 5.64 Operating 12.94 10.97 Transport 1.99 1.41 G&A 1.54 1.05 Interests 2.66 1.28 Total Production Costs Q1 2018 (C$/boe) 27.95 20.35 PDP FD&A 2017 (C$/boe) 19.79 36.98 (For comparison with PDP FD&A: "depletion and depreciation" from income statement) 23.84 22.09 Realized prices to break-even (C$/boe) 47.74 57.33 Realized prices Q1 2018 before hedging 58.24 62.8 Realized prices Q1 2018 after hedging 56.03 61.42

Considering the bigger scale of Crescent Point, production costs can be reduced. However, thanks to the low replacement costs, the company only needs to realize prices above C$47.74/boe to generate profits while replacing its production.

As a result, with Q1 2018 oil prices before hedging at C$58.24/boe, the company realized profits of $10.5/boe, after taking into account the costs of replacing the produced reserves.

Sufficient reserves

The table below lists Crescent's reserves and shows the similarities with Raging River proportionally. Compared to a planned production of 66MMboe in 2018, the company owns ample reserves to develop its production.

Reserves year end 2017 (MMboe) Crescent Raging River PDP reserves 393.3 35 1P reserves 631.3 82 2P reserves 1004 107 Composition 2P reserves % Light oil: 75.2% Heavy oil: 3.3% NGL: 10.8% Gas: 10.6% Light oil: 88% Heavy oil: 6% NGL: 1% Gas: 5%

Source: Author, based on reserves report 2017

The PDP FD recycle ratio is 1.5, which confirms the company profitably replaces its reserves.

Capital structure

The net debt, currently at C$4,409.3M, has been rising over the last few years, above 2x funds flow from operations, which partly explains the proxy battle. The management has announced the objective of reducing the debt to 1.9x funds flow from operations by end of 2018, confirming the improvement of the balance sheet objective.

The charts below summarize the debt profile with maturities spread over time.

Source: Presentation May 2018

The dividends, which have been cut several times over the last few years, now represent C$197M per year.

Valuation

In 2018, with C$10.5/boe of profits after replacing the production, the company will generate a total profit of 181,000boe/d * 365 * C$10.5/boe = C$693.7M by keeping its production flat.

At 12x the profits with a flat production, I value the equity of the company at C$693.7M * 12 = C$8.32B, or C$15.16/share ($11.54/share).

Applying an arbitrary 30% margin of safety, I will buy shares at a price below C$10.61 ($8.08). Currently, the market is offering C$9.61/share ($7.32/share).

From the flowing barrel perspective, the market currently values the company at (549,040,675 * C$9.61 + C$4,409.3M) / 181,000boe/d = C$53,511/boe/d.

As a comparison, Raging River is valued at about C$71,000boe/d.

The company has sold in June 2018 a production of 4,800boe/d, with some other assets, at C$280M for a corresponding price of C$58,333boe/d.

Of course, we can't directly compare this price with the flowing barrel valuation of the whole company as we don't know the profitability of the assets sold, but the transaction tends to indicate a reasonable valuation for the company. The same reasoning applies for the comparison with Raging River.

The first conference call of the new management for Q2 2018 results will take place on 26th July. It will be the opportunity to get some additional information regarding the future of the company and its valuation.

Conclusion

After years of under-performance, the company has just nominated a new management with shareholders' interests in mind.

The assets of the company can support a profitable growth at current oil prices, providing flexibility for capital allocation. With an objective to reduce costs and improve the balance sheet, the new management will have to prove it can execute its promises.

The market values Crescent Point at a discount, not taking into account the potential of the assets and the objectives of the new management. As the market is offering a share price below my margin of safety adjusted share price estimation, I will buy shares as long as the price stays below C$10.61 ($8.08) while paying close attention to the upcoming Q2 2018 results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.