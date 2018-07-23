Sonar Might Be The Future

The advancement in the G6 is promising and could bring the new model even sooner.

In previous articles, I mapped Verily's (GOOG)(GOOGL) main projects and detailed why DexCom (DXCM) was probably the best parallel trade for Verily. A lot has happened since then. The G6 was approved by the FDA and launched way ahead of schedule, DexCom beat Q1 earnings, and the stock rose more than 50%.

DexCom appears to be doing great, but can it outrun its competitors? What does DexCom have planned for the future?

DexCom G6 Vs. Freestyle Libre

The DexCom G6 addressed many issues that previously were a disadvantage against the Freestyle Libre (ABT). There are many videos and reviews comparing previous versions of DexCom vs. the Freestyle Libre. This video is the most comprehensive and fair one.

The most significant advantage the Freestyle Libre has against DexCom is price. DexCom's price reduction plan and durability increase from 7 days to 10 days will reduce the price difference between the two systems considerably.

Pain at the insertion of the G6 is far less than the G5. According to a report, DexCom even had to add a clicker sound to the insertion device since it was impossible for users to tell if the insertion had worked, as there was no pain.

DexCom's alerts system was improved with the G6, introducing low trending alerts that notify the user if they will reach a low setting in the next 20 minutes. Also, the glucose levels can be shared. DexCom is betting that users will pay extra to have a more comfortable system that provides security. At the same time, it has solid plans to reduce the premium its users have to pay to get the added comfort and security.

What Is DexCom's Pipeline?

The next DexCom product to be released is Verily's Gen 1. The device is expected to be tested this year. Its release is likely to be in the first half of 2019. The second generation Verily's Gen 2 will probably be introduced in 2020. After which there is only speculation.

Turning to the non-intensive opportunity, development of a fully disposable real-time CGM system with Verily is moving ahead with the first generation system currently expected to complete development this year. As we have stated previously, the timing of this product launch is contingent on a number of factors, including our no calibration regulatory strategy with G6. Our smaller and more cost effective second generation system is taking shape and we are optimistic in our ability to introduce this device in 2020. - Steven Robert Pacelli - DexCom, Inc. 2017 Q4 Earnings call

Since the G6 is already approved and Verily's Gen 1 uses the same sensor and hardware as the G6, it is likely that Verily's Gen 1 will be ready for release earlier than previously expected. The release date for the Gen 1 will probably be a business decision, rather than depend on R&D completion.

Our R&D investment is really big already, and the biggest project we're spending most of our money on, on the R&D front right now in all candor is the second Verily product. The first one is in a (00:57:19) phase where it's in validation and verification as we get ready to run the study and then decide where and how we're going to launch that, which are some variables we're still discussing internally. Kevin Ronald Sayer - DexCom, Inc. 2018 Q1 earnings call

The Verily Gen 2 will bring drastic changes in the product, and it is still scheduled to be introduced in 2020. The other significant change that could help DexCom move the market is the removal of the receiver.

With respect to receiver optional, we're now putting plans together to get that filed. And that really consists of a lot of risk mitigation and human factor study. It's very apparent FDA is willing to go there, and so we're contemplating that here now. We've had great success with that program in Europe, less than about 40% of our patients even where we have reimbursement are purchasing receivers. So if we can eliminate some of that upfront cost, we will certainly provide that opportunity to patients here. Kevin Ronald Sayer - DexCom, Inc. 2018 Q1 earnings call

DexCom has a clear path for the next few years. It has solid plans to improve its product and reduce the price, getting closer and closer to its competitors' price. A strategy that will be hard to beat. But what could come after that?

A Grain Of Speculation

On a previous article, I covered the Soli chip developed by Google's X. The Soli chip is a miniature sonar, initially designed to track hand gestures. However, Researchers from the University of Waterloo recently published a paper where they used the Soli chip to obtain glucose levels in different samples. The results are very promising, although it should be noted that the research is in very early stages.

Source: Infineon

In full form, this technology could be integrated into a wearable device and measure blood-sugar without any insertion or expiration. A solution like this would radically change the CGM and wearables markets. As Google owns the Soli Chip, Verily could integrate this solution into the study watch project. The logical partner for the integration could become DexCom, as they are already partners with Verily.

Conclusion

DexCom has a solid pipeline that will increase the quality of their products while reducing the cost. As long as they can sustain a reasonable profit margin, DexCom will have substantial growth with improving financials for the next 3-5 years. The Soli chip could radically change the market, and if the partnership with Verily holds, DexCom future would be a bright one.

I haven't been successful in obtaining an answer on DexCom's position regarding the Soli Chip. When/if I do, I will Update this article or create a new one.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with, or would like me to expand further; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible. I am long GOOG, GOOGL, DXCM so I will continue to write about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL DXCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.